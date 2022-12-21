Read full article on original website
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Anoka, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 15:12:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Anoka; Dakota; Hennepin; Ramsey; Washington WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Hennepin, Anoka, Ramsey, Washington and Dakota Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Benton, Chisago, Goodhue, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 15:12:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Benton; Chisago; Goodhue; Isanti; Kanabec; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Sherburne WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Carver, Douglas, McLeod, Meeker, Pope, Rice, Scott, Stearns by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 15:12:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Carver; Douglas; McLeod; Meeker; Pope; Rice; Scott; Stearns; Steele; Stevens; Todd; Wright WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Douglas County. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST today. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from noon today to 10 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Burnett by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 14:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Burnett WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central and north central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 15:12:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Crow Wing, Koochiching, North Cass, North Itasca by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 14:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Crow Wing; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; Northern Aitkin; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central and north central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
