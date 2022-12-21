Effective: 2022-12-24 15:12:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Carver; Douglas; McLeod; Meeker; Pope; Rice; Scott; Stearns; Steele; Stevens; Todd; Wright WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Douglas County. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST today. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from noon today to 10 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

CARVER COUNTY, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO