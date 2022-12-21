Effective: 2022-12-24 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Adair; Adams; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Sac; Story; Tama; Union; Wapello; Warren; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright Another Night of Bitter Cold Wind Chills .Although it will not be as extreme as the past few nights, the combination of brisk northwest winds and bitter cold temperatures will drive wind chills down into the 20 to 30 below zero range again tonight and into early Christmas Day. WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills from 20 to 30 below. * WHERE...All but far southern Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

ADAIR COUNTY, IA ・ 1 HOUR AGO