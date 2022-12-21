Read full article on original website
miamitimesonline.com
“Miami Women” book showcase Miami trailblazers
A Miami-based lifestyle and fashion photographer is spotlighting 40 of the city’s most prominent and trailblazing women in a new coffee table book. “Miami Women” features eight Black women and a number of other women of Hispanic, Asian and European ancestry. The women, who are photographed throughout the city, range from refugees to executives, doctors, dancers, activists, surfers and mayors.
With frigid air on tap, South Florida officials open shelters, prep cold weather response plans
MIAMI - It's going to get cold this weekend by South Florida standards. Sun-loving South Floridians who enjoy the heat will have to deal with Saturday morning temperatures around 50 degrees with wind chills making it feel like it is in the 40s. NEXT Weather meteorologist Dave Warren said the chilly breeze will last all weekend, keeping highs in the upper 50s with lows each day in the upper 40s. As a result, the Miami-Dade Homeless Trust has opened its shelters for the homeless population and activated its Cold Weather Emergency Plan.In Broward, dozens of new blankets and...
Miami-Dade expands rent relief program
With rent in Miami spiking more than 60% above December 2020 rates, renters have no choice but to rely on assistance programs to keep a roof over their heads. Last week, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced an expansion of the county’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) to now allow residents earning up to 140% of the county’s area median income (AMI) to qualify for assistance.
North Miami Beach mother faces charges in stabbing death of child
A young mother faces serious charges after fatally stabbing her 3-year-old daughter at a North Miami Beach apartment complex on NE 163rd Street early Tuesday morning. Jellisa Baxter, 24, called 911 around 2 a.m. to admit to killing her child. She was taken into custody by North Miami Beach Police Department officers shortly after.
