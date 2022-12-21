MIAMI - It's going to get cold this weekend by South Florida standards. Sun-loving South Floridians who enjoy the heat will have to deal with Saturday morning temperatures around 50 degrees with wind chills making it feel like it is in the 40s. NEXT Weather meteorologist Dave Warren said the chilly breeze will last all weekend, keeping highs in the upper 50s with lows each day in the upper 40s. As a result, the Miami-Dade Homeless Trust has opened its shelters for the homeless population and activated its Cold Weather Emergency Plan.In Broward, dozens of new blankets and...

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO