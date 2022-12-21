SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After NewsChannel 7′s investigation into the water being shut off at a local mobile home park, the water is finally back on. Tenants living in the Panama City Mobile Home Park, located in Springfield, went around eight days without running water before it was turned back on last Tuesday. While residents said they’re very appreciative to finally be able to cook and do laundry in their own homes again, some said they’re still upset with how the situation was handled.

SPRINGFIELD, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO