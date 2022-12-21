Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Destin woman arrested for Rural King fraud scheme: Gainesville Police
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office took 29-year-old Katie Gravitz into custody Friday afternoon for an ongoing fraud scheme out of Gainesville, Fla. Gravitz is charged with Fraud: Swindle to obtain property under $20,000. She is held on a $25,000 bond. WKRG News 5 tracked down the case from Gainesville police Friday […]
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Okaloosa Co.
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old Crestview resident was booked Thursday morning for an attempted murder charge in Walton County. Kyrese Robinson is facing attempted felony murder for firing a gun from a vehicle in DeFuniak Springs within 1,000 feet of a person. The alleged crime took place on Dec. 11. DeFuniak Springs Police Chief […]
Lynn Haven Police find the body of a missing man
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Police said they’ve found the body of a man who’d been missing for nearly a week. They discovered it this afternoon in a retention pond off Highway 390 near Mowat Middle School. Gage Floyd was last seen at the Blue Moon Nightclub around 1:30 Saturday morning. Investigators have […]
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Jimmy Eugene Maddox for Methamphetamine, Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia on December 21, 2022
On December 21, 2022 at 6PM, Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop near Cypress, and contact was made with the driver, Jimmy Eugene Maddox. Throughout the course of the investigation, K-9 Dutch was deployed and alerted to the presence of the odor of narcotics in...
Elderly neglect investigation reveals woman stole $33k from victim: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office charged 42-year-old Natalie Belche of Fort Walton Beach with exploiting a disabled elderly woman. OCSO said Belche allegedly stole $33,040.72 from an elderly woman between Jan. 2021 and Mar. 2022. This is Belche’s second arrest stemming from an elderly neglect charge on the same […]
WCTV
Liberty County man found guilty of manslaughter in deadly shooting at his home
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Liberty County man accused of shooting and killing a man during an argument at his home in 2016 has just been found guilty of manslaughter. Floyd Parrish was facing murder charges in the shooting death of his friend James Nesmith. He has claimed from the start - and testified at trial - that he fired in self-defense.
fosterfollynews.net
Justin Travor Harrison of Marianna, Florida Arrested by Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office on Charges of Concealed Firearm
On Friday, Dec. 16, around 9:30 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle just south of Marianna. The front seat passenger, Justin Travor Harrison, told deputies that he held a Security Class D License issued by the Florida Department of Agriculture. A search of the vehicle was done,...
washingtoncounty.news
Chipley CP is investigating a Thursday night shooting
Chipley Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred late Thursday night. Chief Scott Thompson confirmed the incident occurred around 10 p.m. in the area of Kay Avenue in Chipley. Thompson said an argument erupted in which the gunman shot the victim once in the abdomen. The victim has been...
mypanhandle.com
Lynn Haven corruption defendant affirms guilty plea
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — A local teacher and former Lynn Haven city commissioner once again affirmed that he was guilty of a felony count of fraud and told a federal judge he did not want to fight the charge at trial. Antonius Barnes was once accused of being bribed...
WJHG-TV
Lynn Haven Body Found
Multiple crews are on the scene of a rapidly growing fire that is engulfing multiple homes in South Walton County. Last minute Christmas shopping at the Panama City Farmers Market. Updated: 11 hours ago. Shopping for last-minute gifts at your local farmers market. Deck the halls with NewsChannel 7 Today.
LHPD is searching for a missing 23-year-old man
“ LYNN HAVEN, Fla (WMBB)–Lynn Haven Police are looking for a man named Gage Michael Floyd, who was last seen on Saturday morning. LHP said Floyd went to Blue Moon Saloon Friday night and was seen leaving the bar around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. “This is unusual,” Lynn Haven Police Officer Corporal William McAlinden said.” […]
WJHG-TV
Water back on at Panama City Mobile Home Park, 8 days later
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After NewsChannel 7′s investigation into the water being shut off at a local mobile home park, the water is finally back on. Tenants living in the Panama City Mobile Home Park, located in Springfield, went around eight days without running water before it was turned back on last Tuesday. While residents said they’re very appreciative to finally be able to cook and do laundry in their own homes again, some said they’re still upset with how the situation was handled.
UPDATE: Police confirm one person dead after crash on Back Beach Road
Police have confirmed a Panama City Beach man was killed in a traffic crash Tuesday morning.
Several structures involved Santa Rosa Beach fire
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — UPDATE 12:30 PM: The South Walton Fire District is actively trying to contain a fire that ignited near Oasis and Bramble lanes and rapidly spread to neighboring structures. Officials say 3 structures were involved in the blaze. No injuries to humans or pets have been reported. The cause of the […]
Citrus County Chronicle
Man pleads guilty in Florida woman's unsolved 1991 slaying
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — A man already imprisoned in Florida for another killing pleaded guilty Tuesday to the long-unsolved 1991 slaying of a woman he met at a bar. Michael Townson, 53, was sentenced by a judge to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years, state prosecutors said in a news release.
Panama City shelter remains open due to cold weather
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With dangerously cold temperatures throughout the Panhandle this weekend, shelters will remain open. The shelter at A.D. Harris was originally scheduled to be open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night. But organizers said, with county officials’ help, they’ll be able to stay open 24 hours a day until […]
Northwest Florida Reception Center received five new dogs
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Canines and convicts are being locked up together. Bay County Animal Control has a new partnership with the State Department of Corrections. Northwest Florida Reception Center received five new inmates Thursday. “They’re going to take dogs from our facility and they’re going to train them basic obedience and manners and […]
WJHG-TV
Available cold weather shelters in the Panhandle
PANHANDLE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Various locations across the Panhandle will be offering shelter in time for the upcoming cold weather. The following areas will be available for sheltering throughout the holiday weekend. We plan to update this list as more are announced:. In Bay County, a shelter will be available...
Sheriff: Florida drug busts net enough fentanyl to kill 800K people
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in the panhandle said they found enough fentanyl to kill 800,000 people. Investigators in Escambia County said they found the drugs during busts at five homes. Law enforcement officials said they found most of the fentanyl in just one home. According to deputies, there...
Florida Death Row Inmate Accused Of Quadruple Murder Granted New Round Of DNA Testing
After half a decade fighting for further testing in court, death row inmate Tommy Zeigler, 77, will get the opportunity to potentially prove himself innocent of a 1975 quadruple murder through modern DNA testing. A Florida judge green-lit the DNA testing of decades-old evidence that could absolve a death row...
