Felony warrant leads to Christmas behind bars: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
An East Cleveland man, 31, out delivering packages on Dec. 22 could expect to spend Christmas in jail on a retainer after a 7 p.m. traffic stop initially for expired plates. Then a further check of the license plate showed that the owner had a felony warrant from Erie County (Ohio) for failure to appear in court on a drug trafficking charge.
Woman stopped for drunk driving pulls into police station lot, nearly backs into officer: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- OVI: Lee Road. At 8:10 p.m. Dec. 17, officers observed a Toyota car traveling slowly and impeding the flow of traffic on Lee Road, near Van Aken Boulevard. Officers initiated their overhead lights and sirens and attempted to stop the vehicle as it traveled into the restricted police department parking lot.
Woman victim of carjacking in her driveway: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Elbon Road. At 8:30 p.m. Dec. 15, police were dispatched to a home where a woman reported that, as she pulled her car into her driveway, a group of four or five males walked up to her vehicle. One of the males showed a gun and demanded the woman’s car. A suspect grabbed the keys from the woman’s possession and pushed her to the ground.
Officers arrest 19-year-old for speeding, drunk driving and fake ID: Rocky River Police Blotter,
Suspension, Hilliard Blvd. On Dec. 12 at 9:50 a.m. a caller reported a woman was in front of city hall screaming obscenities into her phone. An officer spoke with the woman and learned she was upset over a pending driver license suspension. The officer explained what was happening and the woman was directed to the municipal court without further problems.
Driver overdoses, crashes into two houses: North Ridgeville police blotter
On December 16, a 56-year-old man lost consciousness, drove off the road and hit two houses, causing significant damage. First responders treated the man with Narcan and transported him to the hospital. He was charged with operating under the influence. Fraud: Drury Way. A 78-year-old man reported $44,000 was stolen...
Drunk woman in SUV babbles incoherently to police; drunk man drives SUV into guardrail: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Operating a vehicle under the influence: Agnes & Delores boulevards. A Cleveland woman, 46, was arrested at about 1:30 a.m. Dec. 10 after she passed out behind the steering wheel of a Chevrolet Captiva stopped in the Agnes-Delores intersection. The woman’s SUV was stopped at...
Cleveland police officer admits role in intentionally damaging two colleagues’ cars, city documents show
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A city police officer conspired to puncture the car tires of two fellow Cleveland officers, earning her a 20-day suspension without pay, recently released city documents show. Patrol Officer Melissa Marquard in January traveled to a fellow officer’s home in Lakewood, where Marquard’s sister used screws...
Stolen car recovered in Cleveland: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Riverside Drive. A resident called the police department at 12:33 p.m. on Dec. 15 to report discovering her vehicle was missing. The Cleveland Police Department contacted the Lakewood Police Department at 12:48 p.m. to report they found the vehicle with broken-out windows on W. 28th Street in Cleveland.
Suspended driver ran out of gas, then weed, then pills: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Disabled motor vehicle, driving under suspension, auto towed: Miles Road. Police came upon a driver between North Fork Drive and Winding River Trail around 1 a.m. Dec. 19 who explained his car had run out of gas, with help on the way. A license check showed that his driving privileges...
Winter storm blamed for I-90 crash that brought down light pole: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Crash brings down pole: I-90 Weather-related traffic crashes and spinouts kept Westlake police officers busy on Dec. 23 as a winter storm brought snow and high winds. A Ford F-150 pickup truck at 8:30 a.m. lost control and struck a light pole on the ramp from...
Suspect found with plenty of IDs, but all were fake: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Disorderly conduct: Lorain Road.
Worker arrested after turning violent at office Christmas party in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – An Olmsted Falls, 37, man was arrested at about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 9 after he fought with coworkers and police during a Christmas party at Western Specialty Contractors, 5160 West 164th Street. The owner of Western Specialty, who was hosting the party for his employees,...
Grinches out in full force: Avon Lake police blotter
Nick Mayer Ford reported the theft of scrap metal on December 7. Video of the suspect and his vehicle were provided. Several residents from an apartment building reported packages stolen from the lobby of the complex on December 14. Theft: Moore Road. A resident was scammed out of $7,300 after...
Middle Heights man faces aggravated menacing charges after trying to enter Berea woman’s home
BEREA, Ohio – An intoxicated Middleburg Heights man, 57, was arrested at about 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 after he tried to enter the home of a South Rocky River Drive woman. The woman told police she was taking out her trash when she noticed two people – later identified as the Middleburg Heights man and his daughter, 29 – in her neighbor’s front yard. The woman acknowledged their presence, walked back into her house and locked the door.
Strongsville homes across 3 streets damaged by group of suspects, police say
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Strongsville Police urge the community to come forward and identify the multiple males accused of causing damage to several homes in the city. The damaged homes are located on Woodfield Trail, Spruce Pointe, and Olde Creek Trail, according to police. Police said the homes were damaged...
Hitchhiker’s journey ends at jail: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Police went to the Pearl Road intersection at 10:18 a.m. Dec. 14 for a man soliciting for a ride. They went there and saw him get into a pick-up truck. Police stopped the truck. They explained to the driver the reason for the stop. The hitchhiker had several active warrants in the area. Most of them were for thefts. He was taken into custody and searched before he was placed into the cruiser. Police found several new items on the man. He said they were his, but later admitted he took them from store outside the city. The man was transported to another city where he was transferred to a different jurisdiction who had warrants on him. The man had a wrench set, batters, earbuds and epoxy putty on him.
I-Team: Woman found shot dead in Euclid, man surrenders, said he ‘hurt somebody’
The suspect went to Cleveland police early Friday evening saying he “hurt somebody.”
46-vehicle pileup on Ohio Turnpike kills four, injures many more; eastbound lanes on toll road remain closed
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A 46-vehicle pileup on the Ohio Turnpike killed four people Friday and injured many more in a crash that closed the toll road between Sandusky and Fremont, authorities said. The eastbound lanes of the turnpike remain shut down, and it is unclear when they will open,...
Police confiscate firearms from Tower in the Park apartment; teenage boy blackmailed on social media: Berea police blotter
BEREA, Ohio – Psychiatric situation: Barrett Road. Police confiscated five firearms Dec. 16 from the apartment of a man living in Tower in the Park, 55 Barrett. The man, 24, had been fired from his job the day before. He sent a text message to a friend, telling her that he needed someone to take away his firearms. The friend called police.
Stabbing incident at Cedar Road apartment under investigation: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Felonious assault: Cedar Road. At 11:45 p.m. Dec. 17, officers were dispatched to a Cedar Road apartment on a report of a disturbance that involved a stabbing. Officers located a man and woman in the apartment who appeared to have stab wounds. Officers administered first aid...
