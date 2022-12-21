Read full article on original website
David Park
3d ago
what about upstate NY nope only NYC I hope you lose your job just like Como
NY1
New York's cannabis management director on the burgeoning adult-use industry
New York's budding cannabis industry will hit a major milestone next week with the opening of the state's first legal, adult-use dispensary near Astor Place in Manhattan. The store will be run by the non-profit Housing Works, one of 36 recipients of the dispensary licenses issued so far by the state's Cannabis Control Board. Those licenses are going both to individuals affected by past marijuana convictions and to non-profits who work with the formerly incarcerated.
New York to initiate adult-use cannabis retail sales
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state’s adult-use cannabis retail sales will begin on Dec. 29 at a dispensary in Manhattan.© Shutterstock Sales will begin at a dispensary operated by Housing Works, the nation’s largest minority-controlled HIV/AIDS service organization and largest community-based HIV/AIDS service organization. “We set a course just nine months ago to […] The post New York to initiate adult-use cannabis retail sales appeared first on Financial Regulation News.
Can You Legally Live In A Storage Unit In New York State?
As many people around New York face rent and housing crises due to rising costs, creative solutions may arise. Storage units offer secure, dry, well-lit spaces, sometimes climate-controlled and with electricity. And people have turned shipping containers into livable, sometimes luxurious dwellings, right? But, is it legal to live in a storage unit temporarily or long-term?
New York Governor Promises to Open the State's First Weed Shop
Even after legalization, it takes a while for marijuana in a given state to be sold in stores like any other age-restricted item -- while Colorado has over 1,000 retail and medical marijuana stores across the state, New York has not had a single official store despite legalizing medical cannabis in 2016 and recreational in the spring of 2021.
These 7 Places In New York State Gave Out The Most Traffic Tickets
During the holidays there will be an increase in police on the roads across New York State. In addition to New York State Troopers giving out tickets, these 7 places issued tons of tickets in 2021, so you should be very careful if you have to drive through any of them.
CNBC
Marijuana's black market is undercutting legal businesses
Legal weed markets across the country are struggling to compete with nontaxed, illicit businesses, where consumers get better deals, despite potential health risks. In New York City, crackdowns are beginning to contain the "tens of thousands" illicit businesses contending with the state's newly launched legal market. Cannabis company executives are...
wnypapers.com
Nearly $30 million in final Excluded Workers Fund payments to be sent to New Yorkers in need
Most recipients will get maximum benefit amount of $15,600. √ More than $2 billion was distributed to 130,000 New Yorkers who did not qualify for traditional unemployment insurance or other pandemic relief benefits. √ First-of-its-kind program served as model for local & state governments across country who established similar programs.
In 2023 It Will Be Mandatory for NY Employers to Post Job Salaries
Happy New Year New York! Will you start 2023 with a clean slate? Some will join a gym to lose weight, others will plan to quit smoking or get a new job. Can you afford to get a new job? Will you make the same money? More money? In the past this has been a guessing game but not any more.
How Much Money Does New York State Tax You For Cigarettes, Alcohol, Weed?
Not too long ago, New York State announced that it is removing taxes on diapers, which is great news for parents of infants and toddlers. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on July 25, 2022,. I know many parents are anxious about rising prices and making ends meet. To bring...
Kathy Hochul won't let you sleep hungry: Over $230 million available for NY households to buy food
People looking for financial assistance should act immediately. In some parts of the world, hunger is not an emergency but in others, it is something that causes so many problems for people.
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
WKTV
Hochul signs Buy American Salt Act Thursday
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Hochul signed the Buy American Salt Act on Thursday which will allow New York public agencies and authorities that use rock salt or sodium chloride to make their purchases from salt mines that are here in the United States. "With the Buy American Salt Act, we...
wnypapers.com
Hochul signs Buy American Salt Act into law to support jobs, state economy
Legislation allows public agencies & authorities in New York to purchase salt used for deicing from mines in US. √ Supports good-paying jobs at New York salt mines in upstate communities. Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed the Buy American Salt Act (S.9441/A.7919-A) to allow New York public agencies and authorities...
New York's first casino in a shopping mall set to open in Orange County
NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- As casino gaming is expanding in New York, retail malls are struggling.Now, those two trends have merged in the Orange County town of Newburgh.On Wednesday, CBS2 visited the soon-to-open, first-ever casino inside a New York shopping mall.A flock of seagulls outnumbered cars at the Newburgh Mall, where Sears just closed and many storefronts are empty.But in the old Bon-Ton department store space, Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino is about to open its doors."It kind of went downhill. It was almost ready to fold, the mall," casino employee Renee Goldman said.Goldman is a Newburgh area native who remembers the...
New York legal weed sales to begin next week: Find out where
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Adult-use cannabis sales in New York will begin before the year’s end, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday. On Dec. 29, a dispensary in Manhattan, operated by Housing Works, will be the first dispensary to sell cannabis in the state since the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act was signed into law by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in March 2021.
New Yorkers Can Legally Do This For The First Time On Christmas
Come Christmas morning in New York, there will be those that sip egg nog and those that sip spiked egg nog. Heck, Ralphie’s parents in A Christmas Story start drinking wine as soon as the kids start opening presents. But this year, those who imbibe have an extra reason and way to celebrate the season.
Fact Check: New York households will get two stimulus payments to help reduce hardship. Check your status today
"File:Kathy Hochul, November 2017.jpeg"Photo byKC Kratt is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. If you and your family have been residing in New York for some time, as an eligible taxpayer, you'll receive two checks. One of these payments is for social security retirement, and the other is for SSI payments. This SSI payment is going to be sent to you as either a check or directly to your bank.
New York State laws taking effect in 2023
With 2022 coming to a close, we'll be ringing in the new year with some new laws in New York State. Here are some of the notable laws going into effect in 2023.
These 3 things will put more money in your pocket in 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Who doesn’t like extra money in their wallet?. For some New Yorkers, 2023 could put some extra cash into their wallets or bank accounts -- a very welcome surprise after the gift-giving holiday season and the record-high inflation prices that have New Yorkers paying more money for everything from medicine, to food, to personal care items.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $21 Million Awarded to Help Low and Moderate Income New Yorkers Repair or Replace Their Homes
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $20.7 million in grants that are expected to support critical repairs and modifications for more than 800 homes across the state. Funding is designed to help homeowners and renters, including seniors, veterans, and those with disabilities, live safely and independently in their homes, revitalize neighborhoods, and strengthen local economies.
