WEAU-TV 13
‘Little elves’ bring smiles at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital this holiday season
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Babies born at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital during Dec. will receive an elf hat and Christmas stocking. Maria Green, Women and Infants Center Manager at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, says this Christmas tradition brings smiles not only to parents, but also colleagues. “The only thing...
DoorDash suspends operations in western Wisconsin due to weather
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - DoorDash is suspending operations in most cities in western Wisconsin due to the cold weather Friday. Service in Eau Claire, La Crosse, Menomonie, Sparta, New Richmond and River Falls is suspended until Saturday, Dec. 24 at the earliest. Potentially dangerous weather, including strong winds and...
Volume One
Q: Who is Wyatt Eiden? A: A Chippewa Falls Native Hitting It Big On TikTok
Are you ready to play "Are You Smarter Than a Drunk College Student?” Wyatt Eiden, a Chippewa Falls resident, has accumulated more than 2.7 million followers on TikTok while quizzing college students outside of college bars. He got his start at his own alma mater, UW-Madison, and – you guessed it – outside Water Street bars near UW-Eau Claire.
Eau Claire Transit waives fares for buses Friday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Transit is waiving fares for its buses Friday due to the extreme cold temperatures in western Wisconsin. In a release, the City of Eau Claire said that passengers can ride for free on Dec. 23. All 22 city buses are accessible for those...
Eau Claire group providing shelter for unhoused community members to get out of the cold
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With the cold temperatures continuing and blizzard-like conditions on the way, a place to get out of the elements is especially crucial. One group is working to make sure unhoused community members have a safe space all winter long. With the winter season in full swing,...
Mayo Clinic Health System: Using a snowblower comes with risks
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Health experts at Mayo Clinic System say shoveling snow by hand is time consuming and often tough on your back. Using a snowblower makes things quicker and easier, but it comes with risks, according to Mayo Clinic Health System. “Since 2003, there’s been 9,000 Americans...
Northern Wisconsin State Fair announces 2023 main stage lineup
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Northern Wisconsin State Fair announced its 2023 main stage lineup Wednesday. The event, which runs July 12-16 in Chippewa Falls, will be celebrating its 125th year in 2023. Headliners on the main stage include Hairball on July 12, Justin Moore on July 13, Nelly...
UPDATE: Name released of driver killed in Eau Claire County fatal crash
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the driver lost control and their vehicle rolled through the median onto the opposite lanes of traffic. The driver was ejected.
Ladysmith couple creates Christmas village in their yard
LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) - One Ladysmith couple created a Christmas village in their yard. Alan and Brittany Christianson created the Christianson Christmas Village back in 2020. The village is located at 400 East 6th Street South in Ladysmith. The couple has grown their display every year. The walkthrough village has lights, wood cutouts and more.
Shoppers dash to the stores for last minute winter and Christmas preps
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With winter weather and Christmas around the corner, people have been dashing through the snow and to the store. Businesses have been kept busy with shoppers getting read to hunker down and enjoy the holiday weekend. “This Saturday it has been non-stop, all since then....
Holiday Travel still tricky as roads remain icy and weather impacts air travel
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Traveling has been difficult due to the recent winter storm, including beyond Wisconsin to the east where that weather system is wrecking havoc. Road conditions are getting better but, Troopers with the Wisconsin State Patrol are asking drivers to be cautious on the roads. “Right...
Two Eau Claire men arrested at Lake Hallie hotel
VILLAGE OF LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two Eau Claire men are arrested in Lake Hallie and could face multiple drug-related charges. According to information from the Lake Hallie Police Department, officers responded to a hotel on 30th Avenue around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, December 19 for a welfare check.
Driver ejected on I-94 in western Wis., child in car seat uninjured
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Interstate 94 near Eau Claire, and shut down the highway for an hour Wednesday evening.The crash happened near westbound mile marker 66 at about 7:10 p.m.The driver was ejected in the rollover; authorities arrived to see a civilian attempting to perform life-saving measures on that person. That victim later died at the Mayo in Eau Claire.There was also a child in a car seat, who was not hurt in the crash.On Thursday morning, authorities identified the victim as 30-year-old Samantha Rose Minks, of Eau Claire. She was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Wisconsin
The official coldest recorded temperature in Wisconsin was -55 degrees Fahrenheit in the Village of Couderay. According to a compilation of 30-year averages by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Eau Claire is the coldest place in Wisconson. It has an average low temperature of 11.9 degrees Fahrenheit. Green...
Volume One
Rent this Tiny, Secluded Space Just Outside of Eau Claire
The Sap House Airbnb is the picture of serenity and seclusion, and it’s located right in the Chippewa Valley. With a near 360º view of the surrounding dense woods, the tiny home Airbnb, the Sap House, is practically in its own little world, making for the perfect peace-and-quiet getaway.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Nonstop route from RSW to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, begins
Sun Country Airlines began nonstop service Monday from Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers to Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The twice-weekly route to Chippewa Valley Regional Airport will operate on Mondays and Fridays. Copyright 2022 Gulfshore Life Media, LLC All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten...
Dunn County Emergency Management provides community shelter update
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Dunn County Emergency Management along with municipalities across Dunn County are preparing for expected blizzard-like conditions. According to a media release from Dunn County Emergency Management, they encourage residents to prepare their home and vehicles with emergency kits. These kits should include items such as flashlights, extra batteries, extra blankets, bottled water, and charged cellular phones in the event there is a power outage.
It doesn’t need to be snowing hard to have a blizzard
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Blizzard warnings reached western Wisconsin on Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued the alerts around noon for areas surrounding Eau Claire and the Dells. That means white out conditions are possible Friday morning and into Christmas Eve. Counterintuitively, the warnings mainly cover the period after...
Crash in Jackson County Wisconsin leaves one dead
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis – One person is dead after a crash in Jackson County, Wisconsin.According to Wisconsin State Patrol, troopers were working on an active crash scene at milepost 115 on Interstate 94 when a second crash occurred. The deadly crash occurred when the driver of a GMC Sierra failed to slow sufficiently to avoid slower-moving traffic around the crash scene.The GMC rear-ended a vehicle and struck a trailer unit after leaving the roadway.The driver of the GMC later succumbed to his injuries despite troopers attempting life-saving efforts.Information on this crash is limited. Check here for more updates.
northernnewsnow.com
Man dies in deadly crash near Black River Falls, WI
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A 79-year-old man has died after a crash that occurred Thursday afternoon in Jackson County near Black River Falls, WI. The Wisconsin State Patrol said the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. on I-35 going west bound. According to officials, troopers were investigating and attempting...
