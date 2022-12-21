Read full article on original website
Related
Lebanon-Express
Zelenskyy to Congress: Against all odds Ukraine still stands
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that "against all odds" Ukraine still stands, as he paid a defiant wartime visit to Washington to thank U.S. leaders and "ordinary Americans."
Lebanon-Express
Dangerous cold, heavy snow ahead of holidays; Zelenskyy meets Biden, addresses Congress; migrants await asylum ruling | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. » Dangerous cold and snow are in the forecast for large chunks of the nation as travelers head out for the holidays. » Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy has paid a defiant wartime visit...
Lebanon-Express
Zelenskyy visits Washington, makes impassioned speech to U.S. Congress
In what some are calling a historic visit to Washington, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. President Joe Biden to shore up support for his country’s battle against Russia and made an impassioned speech to U.S. congress.
Taliban order NGOs to stop women staff from working over 'hijab'
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers ordered all national and international NGOs to stop their women employees from working after "serious complaints" about their dress code, the economy ministry said on Saturday. The notification sent to NGOs, a copy of which was obtained by AFP and confirmed by an economy ministry spokesman, cited "serious complaints regarding the non-observance of the Islamic hijab and other rules and regulations pertaining to the work of females in national and international organisations".
Lebanon-Express
Jan. 6 committee's final report finds Trump was 'central cause' of attack on U.S. Capitol
The U.S. House Jan. 6 committee has released its final report asserting that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a 'multi-part conspiracy' to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking Capitol Hill.
Comments / 0