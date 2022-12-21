Read full article on original website
Opinion: Are you happy for just the roof over your head this holiday?David HeitzDenver, CO
Furry, Four-Legged Volunteers Help Airport Travelers Manage StressColorado JillDenver, CO
HGTV Dream Home Giveaway, with grand prize valued at $2.7 million, now open for entriesInna DMorrison, CO
Casa Bonita set to re-open in May 2023Brittany AnasDenver, CO
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice CareOnlyHomersDenver, CO
thecomeback.com
Former Colorado recruits slam Deion Sanders, Rick George
When Deion Sanders took the Colorado head coaching job, there was a lot of talk about him and the school. Many felt that Deion had broken his promise to JSU and HBCUs. Others saw it as the latest in a long line of selfish moves. And while many of his former players understood the situation, it appears that some of his incoming players took him up on his offer to play elsewhere.
Nick Saban has a message for Deion Sanders
The Alabama Crimson Tide had a great day in recruiting Wednesday. The Tide finished the day with the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. And one of the reasons is because of former assistant head coach Charles Kelly who recently accepted the position as defensive coordinator with Deion Sanders at Colorado. Yet despite that, Read more... The post Nick Saban has a message for Deion Sanders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Deion Sanders credits one person for Colorado move
After Deion Sanders took the head coaching job at Colorado, critics started coming for him. Many felt that Deion had broken his promise to JSU and HBCUs. Others saw it as the latest in a long line of selfish moves. And while many of his former players understood the situation, it appears that some of his incoming players took Read more... The post Deion Sanders credits one person for Colorado move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Why this Colorado regent voted against approving the contract of new football coach Deion Sanders
The vote to approve coach Deion Sanders' contract at Colorado wasn't unanimous among university regents. Here is why.
Former Miami Heat Assistant Juwan Howard Once Again Loses Cool On Sideline
Former Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard is back in the news after another sideline incident. Howard, who played with the Heat and later joined coach Erik Spoelstra's staff, had to be restrained by his University of Michigan players after arguing with an official at the end of Wednesday's loss to North Carolina.
thecomeback.com
Travis Hunter makes startling accusation against Florida State
When five-star cornerback Travis Hunter announced he was hitting the transfer portal, you knew several schools would be knocking at his door even though he was almost certainly going to follow his former coach, Deion Sanders, to Colorado. And that’s exactly what he did. However, Hunter made an accusation...
Former Florida State assistant coach hired as head coach at HBCU
The deal is reportedly for three years as the longtime assistant earns his first job leading a program.
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patriots’ Marcus Jones enters Deion Sanders territory with stunning feat vs. Bengals
Marcus Jones is having quite a rookie campaign with the New England Patriots. With the Patriots down by a 22-0 score in the third quarter of their Week 16 home game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jones delivered in convincing fashion, as he hauled in a much-needed interception off of quarterback Joe Burrow and went the […] The post Patriots’ Marcus Jones enters Deion Sanders territory with stunning feat vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former 5-Star Recruit Tony Grimes Announces Transfer Destination
Former five-star cornerback Tony Grimes has found a new home. Moments ago, he announced that he's transferring to Texas A&M. Grimes spent the past three seasons at North Carolina. He had 97 total tackles, 19 passes defended, one fumble recovery and an interception during that span. Unfortunately for Grimes, he...
QB Shedeur Sanders, CB Travis Hunter following Prime to CU
Deion Sanders' quarterback and top recruit at Jackson State are following Coach Prime to Colorado.Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion's son, was among Colorado's first class of signees Wednesday with its new coach.Later Wednesday, cornerback Travis Hunter announced on his YouTube channel that he, too, would be transferring to the Buffaloes."I committed to Coach Prime at Jackson State when he was there, and I want to honor my commitment and stay with him," Hunter said. "I've got to stay with my dawg."Hunter was one of the highest rated recruits in the Class of 2022. His signing with FCS Jackson State, flipping from...
Report: Sean Payton Wants Fangio as DC in Coaching Return
Both coaches are out of the NFL this year, but could team up in the future per the report.
Demeco Ryans’ scary playoff take to strike fear in Cowboys, Eagles hearts
Nearing the endpoint of the 2022 regular season, it has long been established that the DeMeco Ryans’ led San Francisco 49ers defense is among the best in the NFL. They have limited even the best offenses in the NFL. But according to Ryans’, there is still room for improvement in this group.
Ex-49ers coach drops bold Brock Purdy-Jimmy Garoppolo playoff take
The San Francisco 49ers are one of the best teams in the league with a 10-4 record, despite third-string quarterback Brock Purdy running the show after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Recent reports indicate the team is hoping Jimmy G could potentially return for the playoffs, but according to ex-Niners HC Steve Mariucci, […] The post Ex-49ers coach drops bold Brock Purdy-Jimmy Garoppolo playoff take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Why Ohio State will win College Football Playoff National Championship
The Ohio State Buckeyes made it to the College Football Playoff for the fifth time since the system began in 2014, giving themselves a chance to secure their ninth National Championship title. But Ohio State football will have their hands full, as the no. 4 ranked Buckeyes will have to take on arguably the nation’s […] The post Why Ohio State will win College Football Playoff National Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes’ nemesis, referee Clete Blakeman, assigned Chiefs-Seahawks game
It looks like Patrick Mahomes won’t be too happy with the choice of officiating crew in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 16 showdown with the Seattle Seahawks. According to the latest updates, Clete Blakeman and his crew will preside over the Chiefs-Seahawks game. Unfortunately for Mahomes and co., the first time Blakeman worked on a Kansas City match–against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9-0–they ended up with having 10 penalties.
tigerdroppings.com
Nick Saban Reacts To Deion Sanders Taking His Assistant Coach
Charles Kelly, a former assistant head coach under Nick Saban, is heading to Colorado to serve as Deion Sanders' defensive coordinator. Here were Saban's thoughts on the matter... quote:. "I really appreciate Deion and Charles Kelly both in terms of trying to finish the right way," Saban said, per Mike...
Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman’s big baller plan after winning Gasparilla Bowl over Missouri
Sam Hartman has done it again. The Wake Forest football quarterback led his team to a bowl game victory for the second straight year, this time defeating the Missouri Tigers in the Gasparilla Bowl by a score of 27-17. So, what does Hartman, the subject of rampant transfer portal rumors, plan to do after securing […] The post Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman’s big baller plan after winning Gasparilla Bowl over Missouri appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tua Tagovailoa won’t be pleased with latest injury update on a key Dolphins weapon ahead of Packers clash
The Miami Dolphins have multiple injury concerns heading into their Week 16 home matchup against the Green Bay Packers, including with Jeff Wilson Jr. The Dolphins released their final injury report for Week 16 on Friday, and they listed Wilson as questionable due to his hip injury. Wilson suffered the hip ailment during the second […] The post Tua Tagovailoa won’t be pleased with latest injury update on a key Dolphins weapon ahead of Packers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
