Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President
Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
Elon Musk has authorized at least 17 senior execs from Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Co. to work at Twitter, report says
SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen and Tesla's chief information officer, Nagesh Saldi, are among the Musk execs authorized to work at Twitter, CNBC reported.
Elon Musk and AOC got into another Twitter spat, with the congresswoman telling Musk to 'lay off the proto-fascism' and put down his phone
"At a certain point you gotta disconnect," Ocasio-Cortez wrote. Musk retorted twenty minutes later: "You first lol."
Elon Musk complains that running Twitter is a drain on his life savings and a lot of ‘pain’
Musk asked his Twitter followers if he should step down as Twitter’s CEO. A majority answered yes, but he says it could be a rough ride for any successor.
Trump thinks Elon Musk's poll about his future as the CEO of Twitter was a good exit strategy: 'I think that's a good way of stepping down'
"I think he wanted to step down. I think that's a good way of stepping down, you know, just losing a poll and saying: 'I'm outta here,'" Trump said.
Elon Musk may have his replacement on Twitter, a former SpaceX Engineer Steve Davis
Steve Davis has the spirit of the entrepreneur, having been a major guidance systems engineer at SpaceX, CEO of a small chain of yogurt shops, and the CEO of the Boring Company, an Elon Musk's venture to create tunnels in all major cities. All that may be leading up to Davis taking over Twitter from the present CEO, Elon Musk.
americanmilitarynews.com
Biden admin says ‘keeping an eye on’ Elon Musk’s Twitter; Musk responds
President Joe Biden’s administration is “keeping an eye on” Twitter, his press secretary said as the social media site’s new billionaire owner Elon Musk ramps up his drive for free speech. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s remarks came at a press conference Monday after a reporter suggested...
Elon Musk says he will resign as Twitter CEO when he finds a ‘foolish enough’ replacement
Elon Musk said on Tuesday that he will not step down as chief executive of the company until he can find a suitable replacement, citing the state of the company’s finances as a reason to delay his promised departure. “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find...
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes frets his ‘worst fears' have been realized since Musk acquired Twitter
MSNBC's Chris Hayes complained about Elon Musk's handling of Twitter in an guest essay for the New York Times, saying his "worst fears" have been realized.
Twitter's Former Head Of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth Forced To FLEE Home After Elon Musk Leaks Ex-Employee's PhD Thesis
Twitter's former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, was forced to flee his California home this week after Elon Musk leaked the ex-employee’s PhD thesis to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just weeks after Musk officially took over Twitter in October, and Roth marked Musk’s latest target after the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder previously targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci.According to Daily Mail, Roth, 34, and his 44-year-old partner, Nicholas Madsen, were forced to leave their $1.1 million San Francisco Bay Area home over safety fears after Roth began receiving an influx of threats.The threats reportedly came...
Twitter post claiming Tesla is recalling every single car from fake Elon Musk account starts chaos
A post by a fake Elon Musk account about a major Tesla recall has once again led to questions about the health of Twitter.A viral post that looked as if it belonged to the real billionaire announced that all Tesla cars would be taken off the road because of a warning they were dangerous.“Tesla has just been informed by the [National Highway Traffic Safety Administration] that our cars pose an ‘imminent threat’ to all drivers and are demanding an immediate recall of all vehicles w[ith] auto pilot,” it read. “We are going to fight this to the end, but I’m...
Elon Musk could move Twitter from San Francisco after ‘mattress’ probe
Twitter boss Elon Musk could potentially move the company headquarters out of San Francisco after the city launched an investigation into reports that part of its corporate offices were converted into makeshift sleeping quarters for overworked employees. Musk publicly chafed at the decision by San Francisco’s Department of Building Inspection to probe complaints that Twitter could be violating zoning regulations. He posted a tweet on Tuesday that specifically tagged the city’s Democratic mayor, London Breed. “So city of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe from fentanyl,” Musk tweeted. “Where are your priorities @LondonBreed!?” The tweet...
electrek.co
Elon Musk tells Biden that Tesla is opening its Supercharger network, but how?
Elon Musk told President Biden that Tesla is opening its Supercharger network, but the plan has been unclear since Tesla opened its charge connector. Over the last year, Tesla has been working to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles. In Europe, Tesla has already opened hundreds of stations...
MrBeast wants to be the next CEO of Twitter. Elon Musk said, 'It's not out of the question.'
Though the duo has had friendly exchanges in the past, MrBeast has criticized Musk's plans and policies amid his chaotic Twitter takeover.
Elon Musk Takes a Stand On Immigration
Elon Musk is arguably the most influential boss in business right now. One of his tweets generates comments on both sides. Musk is not someone one ignores. Even left-wing progressives and liberals in the Democratic Party recognize that, while Musk's personality is divisive, he has a colossal aura and influence.
CNBC
Sen. Warren warns Tesla chair that Musk and the board may have failed in legal duties since Musk bought Twitter
Sen. Elizabeth Warren wrote to Tesla's board chair, Robyn Denholm, saying CEO Elon Musk and the board may have violated their legal duties to the company since Musk bought Twitter. Warren asked the board to answer questions about alleged misappropriation of Tesla resources and conflicts of interest resulting from Musk's...
Can Elon Musk break the news?
Elon Musk doesn't just break news, he also is attempting to break the legacy media's grip on news itself.
Investor in Musk's Twitter buyout expects to make up to five times its money
Dec 20 (Reuters) - Aliya Capital Partners LLC, one of the biggest investors that joined Elon Musk's $44-billion acquisition of Twitter Inc, said on Tuesday it expects to make up to five times its money despite the social media company's problems.
Twitter 'Shadow Bans' Compared to Elon Musk's Plan to 'Deboost' Posts
The comparisons were made after former New York Times columnist Bari Weiss posted a thread about Twitter's so-called secret blacklists.
insideevs.com
Elon Musk Again Says He Thinks Lucid Will Go Under
Lucid today makes what seems to be one of the most compelling electric luxury sedans available in the US, yet in spite of rave reviews and mostly satisfied owners, the company’s future is far from assured. Tesla’s Elon Musk has made many remarks in the past questioning Lucid, its business model and its prospects, but today he tweeted that “they are not long for this world.”
Comments / 0