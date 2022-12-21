ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President

Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin says ‘keeping an eye on’ Elon Musk’s Twitter; Musk responds

President Joe Biden’s administration is “keeping an eye on” Twitter, his press secretary said as the social media site’s new billionaire owner Elon Musk ramps up his drive for free speech. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s remarks came at a press conference Monday after a reporter suggested...
RadarOnline

Twitter's Former Head Of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth Forced To FLEE Home After Elon Musk Leaks Ex-Employee's PhD Thesis

Twitter's former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, was forced to flee his California home this week after Elon Musk leaked the ex-employee’s PhD thesis to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just weeks after Musk officially took over Twitter in October, and Roth marked Musk’s latest target after the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder previously targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci.According to Daily Mail, Roth, 34, and his 44-year-old partner, Nicholas Madsen, were forced to leave their $1.1 million San Francisco Bay Area home over safety fears after Roth began receiving an influx of threats.The threats reportedly came...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Twitter post claiming Tesla is recalling every single car from fake Elon Musk account starts chaos

A post by a fake Elon Musk account about a major Tesla recall has once again led to questions about the health of Twitter.A viral post that looked as if it belonged to the real billionaire announced that all Tesla cars would be taken off the road because of a warning they were dangerous.“Tesla has just been informed by the [National Highway Traffic Safety Administration] that our cars pose an ‘imminent threat’ to all drivers and are demanding an immediate recall of all vehicles w[ith] auto pilot,” it read. “We are going to fight this to the end, but I’m...
New York Post

Elon Musk could move Twitter from San Francisco after ‘mattress’ probe

Twitter boss Elon Musk could potentially move the company headquarters out of San Francisco after the city launched an investigation into reports that part of its corporate offices were converted into makeshift sleeping quarters for overworked employees. Musk publicly chafed at the decision by San Francisco’s Department of Building Inspection to probe complaints that Twitter could be violating zoning regulations. He posted a tweet on Tuesday that specifically tagged the city’s Democratic mayor, London Breed. “So city of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe from fentanyl,” Musk tweeted. “Where are your priorities @LondonBreed!?” The tweet...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
electrek.co

Elon Musk tells Biden that Tesla is opening its Supercharger network, but how?

Elon Musk told President Biden that Tesla is opening its Supercharger network, but the plan has been unclear since Tesla opened its charge connector. Over the last year, Tesla has been working to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles. In Europe, Tesla has already opened hundreds of stations...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Takes a Stand On Immigration

Elon Musk is arguably the most influential boss in business right now. One of his tweets generates comments on both sides. Musk is not someone one ignores. Even left-wing progressives and liberals in the Democratic Party recognize that, while Musk's personality is divisive, he has a colossal aura and influence.
insideevs.com

Elon Musk Again Says He Thinks Lucid Will Go Under

Lucid today makes what seems to be one of the most compelling electric luxury sedans available in the US, yet in spite of rave reviews and mostly satisfied owners, the company’s future is far from assured. Tesla’s Elon Musk has made many remarks in the past questioning Lucid, its business model and its prospects, but today he tweeted that “they are not long for this world.”

