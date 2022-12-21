Uvalde learns auditor breached school; analysis shows delays in medical response to shooting

Read full article on original website
Who is Salvador Roma is useless or nonetheless alive 14 college students1 trainer useless taking pictures Texas as we speak, Details Expalined
Recently an incident happened in Texas elementary school, and many people criticised the police for the incident. As per the sources, Texas elementary school had a massacre, and a police officer said that on Thursday, the gunman shot and killed 19 children and also killed two teachers in school. He unlocked the door after 12 minutes after police officers were alerted him with a rifle. After two minutes, police officers took cover outside the classroom and sought to negotiate with his active shooter.
Power outages: several people without power in Bandera County
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas — At one point, more than 2,800 people were without power in Bandera County on Friday morning after an arctic blast moved into Texas on Thursday night. You can view the Bandera Electric Cooperative Outage Map here, which at 5:45 a.m., showed more than 2,400 people in the dark. That's around 14% of the county. At 8:30 a.m., the number increased to 2,886 people without power, making that 17.24% of people in the county. Now at 12:45 p.m., the number has dropped to 426.
South Texas primary care doctor, staff sentenced for unlawful prescriptions
DEL RIO, Texas - A licensed primary care physician, three clinical staff managers, and an office manager were sentenced Thursday for unlawful distribution of controlled substances and Medicaid fraud. According to court documents, Dr. Alfonso Luevano, 53, of Carrizo Springs prescribed large amounts of controlled substances, primarily Schedule II opioids....
Robb Elementary shooting survivor surrounded by support this holiday season
UVALDE – Days before Christmas, survivors of the Robb Elementary shooting are holding each other close. Between rooms 111 and 112, 11 children survived the tragedy, including Miah Cerrillo. “A golf cart, meeting Bad Bunny, makeup, more brushes, and a Nintendo switch. New AirPods because I lost one, and...
Texas doctor sentenced for unlawful distribution of opioids
CARRIZO SPRINGS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Carrizo Springs doctor was sentenced to federal prison after unlawfully prescribing large amounts of controlled substances, including lethal combinations. Dr. Alfonso Luevano, 53, was sentenced to 121 months in prison Thursday on charges of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and Medicaid fraud, the U.S. Attorneys Office Western District […]
9 suspects involved in shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park identified by police
UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde police have identified nine suspects who were involved in a shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park that left two people injured and hospitalized. At last check, an 18-year-old was injured but expected to recover, and a 16-year-old was critically injured in the shooting on Sept. 8. Both were being treated at a San Antonio hospital.
