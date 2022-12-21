ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Post

NYC judge partially lifts MSG ban against law firm so lawyers could attend Seinfeld, Christmas shows

A Manhattan judge partially lifted Madison Square Garden’s ban on a law firm that’s representing a hockey fan who was sucker punched at the New York venue. Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Lyle Frank issued a temporary order allowing the five lawyers of Greenberg Law PC to enter all MSG venues – except for the historic sports arena itself – until the judge hears arguments in the case later this month. As a result, lawyer Alan Greenberg will get to attend a Jerry Seinfeld show at the MSG-owned Beacon Theatre on Dec. 17 — and attorney Joseph DePaola will be able to...
Futurism

Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison Joked About Putting "Wire Fraud" on Her Dating Profile

One of the figures embroiled in the fallout from the FTX collapse seemed to joke on her blog about committing financial crimes — and now, she's being sued over it. Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison is accused in one class action lawsuit of a "years-long pattern of racketeering and conspiracy." Included in the suit is a reference to a 2018 Tumblr post in which she appears to have joked about wire fraud, an umbrella term that applies to a range of serious financial crimes.

