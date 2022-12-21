Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Crooks Puncture Tire, Rob CarBronxVoiceWoodhaven, NY
Wealthy investors driving up housing prices in Newark, making homeownership difficult for middle-class residentsEdy ZooNewark, NJ
Several NY Shore Communities Have Overwhelmed By Winter StormsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Galleria Mall To Close In MarchLocal GuyWhite Plains, NY
Related
NYC judge partially lifts MSG ban against law firm so lawyers could attend Seinfeld, Christmas shows
A Manhattan judge partially lifted Madison Square Garden’s ban on a law firm that’s representing a hockey fan who was sucker punched at the New York venue. Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Lyle Frank issued a temporary order allowing the five lawyers of Greenberg Law PC to enter all MSG venues – except for the historic sports arena itself – until the judge hears arguments in the case later this month. As a result, lawyer Alan Greenberg will get to attend a Jerry Seinfeld show at the MSG-owned Beacon Theatre on Dec. 17 — and attorney Joseph DePaola will be able to...
A Girl Scout Mom and Lawyer Was Denied Entry to Rockettes Show After Being Recognized By Facial Recognition Tech
Reps for Radio City Music Hall's parent company, MSG Entertainment, said the attorney was prevented from seeing the show due to an existing rule that bars lawyers in active litigation with the company from attending events at MSG venues.
Ghislaine Maxwell's estranged husband is selling his $7 million oceanfront property — and the proceeds will go to Maxwell's massive unpaid legal fees
Maxwell, a Jeffrey Epstein associate and convicted sex trafficker, is accused of owing her former legal team nearly $1 million.
Sam Bankman-Fried's mother is pictured arriving at his bail hearing in New York
Sam Bankman-Fried's mother, Barbara Fried, an emeritus professor at Stanford Law School, was pictured arriving at her son's hearing in Manhattan on Thursday.
MoMA trustee Leon Black accused of raping woman in Epstein’s mansion in new lawsuit
Leon Black, a trustee and former board chair of the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, has been accused of raping a woman at Jeffrey Epstein's mansion in a new lawsuit.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried issued himself millions in loans using company money: CEO
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried gave himself personal loans from his hedge fund Alameda Research for unknown purposes, according to FTX CEO John Ray III.
Futurism
Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison Joked About Putting "Wire Fraud" on Her Dating Profile
One of the figures embroiled in the fallout from the FTX collapse seemed to joke on her blog about committing financial crimes — and now, she's being sued over it. Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison is accused in one class action lawsuit of a "years-long pattern of racketeering and conspiracy." Included in the suit is a reference to a 2018 Tumblr post in which she appears to have joked about wire fraud, an umbrella term that applies to a range of serious financial crimes.
Bernie Madoff's lawyer says Sam Bankman-Fried should 'shut up'
Attorney Ira Lee Sorkin, who represented Bernie Madoff, advises Sam Bankman-Fried to "shut up" and "don't talk" following the fallen FTX founder's $250 million bail posting.
CNBC
Judge pauses SEC case in alleged NJ deli stock fraud in favor of criminal probe
A federal judge approved the DOJ's request to postpone an overlapping SEC civil suit over an alleged fraud scheme involving the so-called $100 million New Jersey deli. The SEC consented to pausing the case until the criminal litigation is complete, the judge said. Federal prosecutors are in the discovery phase...
Comments / 0