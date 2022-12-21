Read full article on original website
Report: LSU's Derrick Davis Traveling With Team To Citrus Bowl After Transfer Announcement
LSU safety/running back Derrick Davis Jr. is reportedly traveling with the team to Orlando for the Citrus Bowl on January 2 vs. Purdue. Davis Jr. previously announced that he was entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 12.
