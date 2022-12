LAWRENCE, Kan. – The winningest program in college basketball history, Kansas, is celebrating its 125th year of play during the 2022-23 season and will host a 125th reunion on Saturday, Jan. 14 when the Jayhawks host Iowa State in historic Allen Fieldhouse. The game will feature an on-court recognition honoring past Jayhawks in attendance. Additionally, the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative pennant celebrating 125 years of Kansas Basketball.

