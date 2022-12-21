ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Dell, CA

Elderly woman was trapped for 24 hours following quake: police

By Alex Baker
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

RIO DELL, Calif. ( KRON ) — As the aftermath of Tuesday’s deadly 6.4-magnitude earthquake becomes clearer, tales of survival are beginning to emerge. Speaking to KRON4’s Rob Nesbitt, Rio Dell Police Chief Greg Allen recounted the story of one elderly woman who was trapped in her home for 24 hours following Tuesday’s quake.

“We didn’t have that many calls, we did have one call where a lady needed clearing of access so she could get out of her bedroom,” said Allen. “She was there since the earthquake and hadn’t been able to get out of her bedroom.”

The call to rescue the woman came in shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday according to Allen. The earthquake struck in the early hours of Tuesday morning, meaning the woman had been trapped in her home for over 24 hours.

Allen also provided an update on the widespread power outage that has left tens of thousands without power in the quake zone , and when it might be restored.

“Last I heard about 3 o’clock,” Allen said. “But anything can happen.”

A tweet from a PG&E spokesperson confirmed the 3 p.m. timeframe, saying the utility “plans to have nearly all customers restored today by 3 p.m.” The utility said it has already restored power to more than 50,000 customers.

Allen described the earthquake as a “violent jolt” and advised residents who’d been forced to leave their homes to seek assistance from the Red Cross.

“We are trying our best to get things solved as quickly as possible, but we want to do it in a safe way,” Allen said. “I’d like to thank all our partners that have helped out and our community.”

