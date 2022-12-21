ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsylvania County, VA

Danville poice ask public for assistance with car break-ins

=The Danville police knocked on doors along Arlington Road Wednesday in an attempt to educate residents about a recent rash of car break-ins. Since Dec. 1 there have been more than 20 reported incidents of thefts from cars and every part of the city has been hit, according to Lt. Eric Ellis with the Danville Police Department.
DANVILLE, VA
State police investigating fatal crash in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that left a 57-year-old man dead Tuesday in Halifax County. Police say at 7:16 a.m., they responded to the crash on Route 58, just east of Piney Grove Road. A 2019 Ford F-250 was heading east on...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
Deputies search for a stolen camper in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help locating a camper. Deputies say the camper was stolen from the Huddleston area and was last seen on Tuesday afternoon. Officials describe the camper as a white 2014 Wildwood. It also...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Part of Wards Road closed due to tree down: LPD

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A part of Wards Road in Lynchburg is closed on Friday following a tree down in the area. Lynchburg's Department of Emergency Services said the 3600 block of Wards Road on the southbound side was blocked in the morning. The Police Department (LPD) told ABC13...
LYNCHBURG, VA
12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman)

On Friday, December 16, 2022, the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office, arrested Richard Keith Hartman, 60, of Buena Vista, VA. Hartman turned himself in to Special Agents with the Virginia State Police. Hartman has been charged under the Code of Virginia, 18.2-112, for one felony count of Misuse of Public Assets. Hartman was released on a secured bond, and the investigation remains on-going at this time. The post 12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman) appeared first on The Virginian Review.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
Local man charged with second-degree murder

A 52-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder following a shooting in Christiansburg on Wednesday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Switchback Road where they found 60-year-old Nancy Snider, who had been shot. They said Christiansburg Rescue pronounced her dead at the scene.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
Multiple fire departments battled Friday house fire in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Boonsboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company joined other fire departments to respond to a house fire on Friday night. Firefighters say they were dispatched at 9:27 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23. Upon arriving they found fire coming out of a basement window and began their attack. Firefighters say they searched the area and found a cat that had exited the house.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Authorities searching for suspect after armed robbery in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a male suspect they say is responsible for an armed robbery early Wednesday. At 12:26 a.m., Lynchburg police said officers responded to Roll and Tap Gaming for a reported armed robbery. Authorities say the victim reported they had been...
LYNCHBURG, VA
13 Arrested, 10 Wanted in Operation Jingle Bails in Eden

On Tuesday, at approximately 7:00 am, the Eden Police Department initiated a warrant round up, titled “Jingle Bails”. Operation Jingle Bails, targeted thirteen street level, narcotics dealers and ten individuals with non-narcotic outstanding warrants. With the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Rockingham County...
EDEN, NC

