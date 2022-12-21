Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in ClevelandAlina AndrasCleveland, OH
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Related
Young Cleveland Cavaliers are growing up quickly, becoming ‘very, very dangerous’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Seminal moments happen all the time during an NBA season. For the Cleveland Cavaliers -- a team with all five starters 26 or younger -- Wednesday night could end up being one of them.
Lakers get hustled by LeBron James again in loss to Hornets
The Los Angeles Lakers have one more game to play before the unofficial start of the NBA season on Christmas day. The Lake Show looked to break a two-game losing streak by playing the Charlotte Hornets, who are making a run in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes with a record of 8-24.
Cavaliers, NBA make decision on Friday night Cleveland game
“We know the weather can be a bit unpredictable here in Northeast Ohio,” the Cavaliers told FOX 8 in a statement.
Lakers listed as a favorite to land prominent trade target
The Los Angeles Lakers went from needing to make a trade to improve the roster to needing to make a trade to save the season. With Anthony Davis out for at least a month, the Lakers need to do whatever it takes to keep the 2022-23 season from going underwater.
Mavericks Luka Doncic Praises Rockets Jalen Green: 'They Should Build Around Him'
Following the Houston Rockets' loss to the Mavericks, Luka Doncic had high praise for second-year guard Jalen Green.
Kevin Durant Reveals His Mt. Rushmore Of NBA Twitter
Kevin Durant goes viral after giving his Mt. Rushmore of NBA Twitter.
NBA rumors: 3 new players could hit the trade market, 1 comes off
NBA rumors are heating up as the trade deadline gets closer and several struggling teams may be reconsidering who they trade and who they keep. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report rounded up the latest NBA rumors today, with a piece that touched on several surprising players who could be working their way onto the trade market as February draws closer, along with one other player who was presumed to be available but now may be staying put.
Yardbarker
The Cavs Are Playing The Slowest Basketball In The NBA
When fans think of the modern-day NBA, they may think of fastbreak dunks, quick transition threes, and players running up and down the floor. This isn't necessarily true for the Cleveland Cavaliers. While they have had their fair share of transition highlights, they also are playing as the slowest team...
Eagles turn fourth-and-3 into easy touchdown
The Philadelphia Eagles faced a fourth-and-3 in the third quarter on Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys. A.J. Brown, a likely target, was not on the field, however. Nick Sirianni had something in the playbook for this situation and it wound up baffling the Cowboys. Watch as Gardner Minshew finds a...
Raptors And Cavs Injury Reports
The Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their injury reports.
CBS Sports
NBA Power Rankings: Cavs, Nets duke it out for top spot; Warriors' tumble continues; 76ers quietly climbing
Amateur numerologists must be in seventh heaven about the current state of the NBA. As of Friday, six teams in the Western Conference -- yes, six -- had exactly 19 wins. That means the first-place Denver Nuggets had won the same number of games as the seventh-place Utah Jazz. Lunacy.
FanSided
302K+
Followers
587K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0