FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Fire offers winter weather safety tips : use caution when heating homes
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) –With the bitter cold temperatures sweeping across the Midlands, the Columbia Richland Fire Department is asking everyone to use caution when heating your homes. According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating equipment is the second leading cause of home fires and the third leading cause...
abccolumbia.com
Transitions Homeless Center open during cold
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Officials with Transitions Homeless Shelter say they are open each night for those in need of shelter from the cold temperatures. This week the shelter has seen well over 100 people at the facility. Transitions opens its doors any time the temperature dips below 40 degrees.
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia announces office closures during holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia announced building and office closures in observance of the holidays. Facilities will be closed for Christmas from December 23 through December 26 and on January 2 for the New Year’s holiday.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Fire Department provides home heating tips this Winter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia-Richland Fire Department released some safe home heating tips for residents during the upcoming frigid weather. The Department wants to stress these important reminders:. FOR SPACE HEATERS. Keep anything that can burn (including carpet) at least 3 feet away from. heating equipment, like the furnace,...
abccolumbia.com
Caught on camera! Giant moose sheds its antlers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A wild winter video caught on cam in the wild…shows a giant moose with something to lose!
abccolumbia.com
Track Santa on his way to the Midlands
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — You can track Santa as he makes his way to the Midlands. noradsanta.org has your holiday countdown, complete with games, music and more. This is a holiday tradition that was started back in 19-55 when the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center started receiving calls from kids asking for Santa.
abccolumbia.com
Winter storm disrupts holiday flights, train routes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Winter storm is disrupting holiday travel… on one of the busiest travel days of the year. More than 3,000 flights are cancelled and train routes also on full stop throughout the weekend. Mike Valerio reports.
coladaily.com
West Columbia home voted ColaDaily's 'Sights & Lights Home of the Season'
The people have spoken, and one home in West Columbia secured the most votes to clinch the title of Cola Daily's 'Sights & Lights Home of the Season.'. Chris Trimnal and his family have lived in their home for two years, and Chris said the house is very special to them because his grandparents previously owned it.
abccolumbia.com
City of Orangeburg offering the public access to Warming Center
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Orangeburg will be offering the public access to a Warming Center during the weekend when extreme cold temperatures are to be expected. The Center will be located at the Department of Public Safety lobby at 1320 Middleton Street. The space will be open...
abccolumbia.com
Historic SC house, mansion open for guided holiday tours
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— You can visit the historic Robert Mills House and the Hampton-Preston Mansion for a guided holiday tour. Guests will see holiday decorations from the 19th century. Tours will be offered on certain days through Friday, December 30. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $15 for kids.
"It's a tradition": Columbia families brave the cold for holiday light displays
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It not only sounds and looks like the holiday season at Segra Park, it feels like it, too. “I’m cold but I feel the holiday spirit," said Gracie Stone. Dozens of families turned out in the cold night for this year's Fireflies Holiday Lights display. The display featuring a million lights also had smores, crafts, and tasty food.
WIS-TV
WIS First Alert Weather: Dec. 22, 2022
Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police offers holiday road tips
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Town of Lexington is already experiencing congested traffic just a few days before the Christmas holiday. Lexington Police has listed a few reminders ahead of this year’s anticipated holiday road rush:
abccolumbia.com
Lexington food drive continues today
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A food drive in Lexington continues today. Mission Lexington and the Lexington Sheriff’s Department are teaming up to collect non-perishable food items. Deputies will be at the Lowes Foods on Augusta Highway across from Lexington High School from 9 a.m to 4 p.m.
wach.com
Tips on how to protect your pipes before the arctic blast
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — The below freezing temperatures, we’re about to get, can create a disaster at your house, specifically on your pipes. Cracking and breaking are a very real possibility when it gets as cold as the forecast shows. Kayla Kincaid of Meetze Plumbing has some advice...
abccolumbia.com
Transitions homeless shelter open during frigid weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Officials with Transitions Homeless Shelter say they are open each night for those in need of shelter from the cold temperatures. Last night we are told the shelter had well over 100 people at the facility. Transitions opens its doors any time the temperature dips below...
Person shot outside Olive Garden on Harbison Boulevard
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are investigating after a person was shot outside a business on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia. According to a spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department, the call came in at 6 p.m. to the parking lot of the Olive Garden restaurant on Harbison Boulevard where a male victim of unspecified age was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Fire Department: No injuries reported in house fire on Woodrow Street
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia-Richland Fire Department were on the scene of a working house fire on the 1200 block of Woodrow Street. Officials say the fire is under control at this time. The Department’s 3rd Shift crews responded to the fire before noon Thursday to find smoke pushing...
abccolumbia.com
Christmas gift return tips
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Getting and giving gifts is a big part of the holiday season for many and so is returning them. In fact, almost 20% of merchandise sold during the holiday season is expected to be returned. ABC’s Alexis Christoforous has some advice about the best way to handle...
abccolumbia.com
City of West Columbia park closings due to holidays, weather
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of West Columbia announced several upcoming closings due to weather and the holidays. Officials say all City parks will be closed on Dec. 23 due to wind except for Carraway Park, which will be open unless there is ice in the park. The...
