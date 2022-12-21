Read full article on original website
JUST IN: Crews on scene at Schofield fire
Crews were called Thursday to the scene of a structure fire in Schofield where an detached garage was reported to be engulfed in flames. The blaze was reported at about 7:55 p.m. Dec. 22 on Moreland Avenue in Schofield. An oil tank is located on the side of the home, close to the fire, according to preliminary scanner traffic. Though the garage is detached, the structure is close to the home.
Amid blizzard conditions and bitter cold, Wausau has no plans to offer shelter
Members of the community are coming together to provide emergency shelter for those who need it in Wausau as near-blizzard conditions continue and the city braces for subzero temperatures. But so far, the officials have announced no such efforts in Wausau or Marathon County, though other communities statewide have stepped...
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT
Wrap Up for the Period of: 12/04/2022 – 12/18/2022. Deputies and units from the Tomahawk Fire Department were on the scene of a car fire for nearly an hour on Saturday morning, Dec. 17. The fire was reported just before 3:00 a.m. on County Rd. S near Road Lake Rd. in the Town of Bradley. Preliminary investigation indicated the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Cty. Rd. S when the driver observed flames coming from under the hood of the car. The driver immediately parked and exited the vehicle, just before it became fully engulfed in flames. The driver, a 35-year-old Tomahawk woman, was not injured during the incident. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
Injuries reported in Hwy. 29 semi crash
UPDATED: At least one person is injured in a crash Tuesday involving a semi tractor trailer and another vehicle west of Wausau on Hwy. 29. The crash was reported at about 10:50 a.m. in the eastbound lane of the highway near Rib River Ballroom, 135737 Hwy. 29, in the town of Cassel. Multiple rescue units responded to the scene.
City of Marshfield will no longer have curbside collection of yard waste, brush and branches, Christmas trees and bulky items.
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Effective January 1, 2023, the City of Marshfield and Waste Management will no longer offer curbside collection of yard waste, brush and branches, Christmas trees and bulky items. Residents are able to drop off yard waste, branches and Christmas trees at the compost site at...
Crimestoppers looks for info on camper thief
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A thief took off with a $48,000 trailer and Marathon County CrimeStoppers want to help police identify him. The crime happened at Kings Campers in Rib Mountain. Investigators released security camera video showing a dark pickup driving onto the parking lot and the man...
Former LCSO Lieutenant Collinsworth retires after allegations, investigation into complaints against him (short version, print edition)
Retirement and Release Agreement authorizes $25,000 payment to Collinsworth. Chad Collinsworth of Gleason, former Lieutenant with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), entered into a Retirement and Release Agreement dated Oct. 1, 2022, whereby he retired from the LCSO effective Oct. 1, 2022. The Agreement authorized a $25,000 payment to Collinsworth and stipulated he could not seek re-employment with Lincoln County in any capacity.
Stevens Point police looking for package thieves
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a vehicle suspected to be involved in package thefts on the city’s east side. Police posted images of the suspect vehicle on their Facebook page. They believe it is...
UPDATE: 2 transported to trauma center, person of interest in custody in Stevens Point assault
UPDATED (11:52 a.m.): Police say one of the two people injured in an early morning assault in Stevens Point is a 7-year-old girl, with a 20-year-old man in custody. The suspect in the case has been identified by the Stevens Point Police Department as Elier Bravo De Leon, who lives in the 2500 block of Minnesota Avenue in Stevens Point. He faces recommended charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, aggravated battery, mayhem and burglary.
From the editor: What’s the deal with the police blotter?
There are a few newsworthy elements that most legitimate news outlets produce regularly that aren’t actual news articles. Obituaries, weather briefs, business bullets, and the like. But the one that’s the most popular is, hands-down, the daily police blotter. In early 2022, local law enforcement agencies switched to...
MERRILL AREA BIRTHS
Girl, Ella Veronica, born to Marie Waldvogel and Dylan Hanke of Merrill. Boy, Koda Bennett, born to Brooklyn West and Bryce Ruesch of Wausau. Girl, Oaklynn Rose, born to Angel Gehrke and Allan Luedtke of Merrill. DECEMBER 4, 2022. Boy, Gideon, born to Olivia Schwake and Virgil Schwake of Nekoosa.
Warrant issued for Wausau man recently released from prison
A 22-year-old Wausau man who spent three years behind bars after participating in the armed robbery of a teenager is being sought by police after allegedly ignoring sex offender registration letters and absconding from his approved residence. Davin Smith was 19 when he was sentenced to prison on charges of...
Nancy Natzke
Nancy L. (Strobel) Natzke, age 85, of Merrill, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday,. December 20, 2022, at Bell Tower Residence. Nancy was born in Merrill on January 13, 1937, to Edward and Nettie (Mathison) Strobel. She graduated from St. John Elementary School and Merrill High School with the Class of 1955. After high school, she furthered her education at the Lincoln County Teacher’s College and graduated in 1958. She taught at many schools over her career. On June 20, 1959, Nancy was united in marriage to Jerry Natzke at St. John Lutheran Church in Merrill. After their wedding, they moved to Milwaukee and started their family. They lived in southeastern Wisconsin for 35 years, before returning to Merrill in 1995. As a young girl, Nancy enjoyed swimming and skating. She had a love of music throughout her entire life, including drums, playing piano, and singing in church choirs. She enjoyed many different sports – softball, bowling, and golf, and was an avid Packers fan. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping with her family and snowmobiling and ATV’ing on her own machines. Nancy had a great love for animals, especially her many dogs and horses. She volunteered at the School Forest, Reading Buddies, and Bell Tower.
Business of the Week: Hiawatha Sports Bar
Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
Plea deal likely for suspect in Stevens Point armed robbery
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 21-year-old man accused of robbing two people at gunpoint last year is scheduled to reach a plea agreement in the case. Kardell Days is charged with 12 counts in connection to the incident, including armed robbery and false imprisonment. Stevens Point Police said on...
Fischer resigns from Marshfield Common Council
MARSHFIELD — Alderman Adam Fischer is vacating the Common Council seat he has held for three years. The District 7 representative has submitted his resignation, effective December 31. Fischer was appointed by the Common Council on Oct. 21, 2019, filling the seat vacated by Jason Zaleski. Fischer was then...
Janet M Hart
Janet M Hart, age 78 of Bradenton, FL (formerly of Merrill, WI) passed away at her home on Thursday, December 15, 2022 with family at her side. She was born on October 19, 1944 in Janesville, WI, the daughter of Stewart and Alice Lamb. Janet attended Rockford Memorial Hospital for nursing and was a nurse working at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Merrill until her retirement. On June 11, 1966 she was united in marriage to David Hart at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Milton, WI. When not outside enjoying the beautiful sunny weather of Florida, Janet loved to crochet. She could make anything out of recycled plastic bags from bottle holders to coasters, place mats and door mats.
Wausau broadcaster, former WSAU-TV host passes away
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Legendary broadcaster and founder of Midwest Communications, Duke Wright, died Wednesday at the age of 83. Wright built Wausau-based Midwest Communications and as a teen hosted a live music program on then WSAU-TV. He is a member of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association (WBA) Hall of Fame....
Weather officials: Blizzard threat increases for central Wisconsin
The threat for a blizzard in the Wausau and central Wisconsin area is increasing as a major winter storm sweeps through the area. The U.S. National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Up to 7 inches of snow with strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph Thursday into Friday night will result in widespread blowing and drifting. Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Wisconsin will feel the impacts, with travel conditions worsening through Friday night.
Increase in City of Marshfield Tax Bill Explained
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield citizens are receiving their annual property tax bills this week and are noting a significant increase. The City of Marshfield addressed the tax bill, stating on social media:. “The City of Marshfield’s Finance Department wants property owners to know the tax bill is comprised...
