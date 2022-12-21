Read full article on original website
WSAW
Marathon County dispatchers seeing more weather-related calls
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Below-freezing temperatures and harsh wind chills are never enough to stop the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office dispatch from answering your call. “We’re here 24/7, 365. It doesn’t matter if it’s 20 below or if it’s 90 degrees,” says Jonathan Kurth, the communications supervisor for the Marathon County Sherrif’s Office.
merrillfotonews.com
Former LCSO Lieutenant Collinsworth retires after allegations, investigation into complaints against him (short version, print edition)
Retirement and Release Agreement authorizes $25,000 payment to Collinsworth. Chad Collinsworth of Gleason, former Lieutenant with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), entered into a Retirement and Release Agreement dated Oct. 1, 2022, whereby he retired from the LCSO effective Oct. 1, 2022. The Agreement authorized a $25,000 payment to Collinsworth and stipulated he could not seek re-employment with Lincoln County in any capacity.
Warrant issued for Wausau man recently released from prison
A 22-year-old Wausau man who spent three years behind bars after participating in the armed robbery of a teenager is being sought by police after allegedly ignoring sex offender registration letters and absconding from his approved residence. Davin Smith was 19 when he was sentenced to prison on charges of...
WSAW
Stevens Point police looking for package thieves
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a vehicle suspected to be involved in package thefts on the city’s east side. Police posted images of the suspect vehicle on their Facebook page. They believe it is...
WEAU-TV 13
Wis. man dies in crash in southeast Mo.
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Wisconsin man died in a crash on northbound U.S. 67 Thursday morning, December 22. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened around 10 a.m. about 4 miles north of Neelyville. They say a 2006 Volvo driven by a 63-year-old North...
antigotimes.com
City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports
Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: Keeping one light on outside your house and one on inside your house will often discourage criminals. Officers executed a warrant apprehension near Dorr St. after a notice came through the system stating the subject had violated the rules of their supervision/electronic monitoring. The subject was located and taken into custody.
95.5 FM WIFC
Crimestoppers looks for info on camper thief
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A thief took off with a $48,000 trailer and Marathon County CrimeStoppers want to help police identify him. The crime happened at Kings Campers in Rib Mountain. Investigators released security camera video showing a dark pickup driving onto the parking lot and the man...
WSAW
Plea deal likely for suspect in Stevens Point armed robbery
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 21-year-old man accused of robbing two people at gunpoint last year is scheduled to reach a plea agreement in the case. Kardell Days is charged with 12 counts in connection to the incident, including armed robbery and false imprisonment. Stevens Point Police said on...
95.5 FM WIFC
Some snowmobile trails will open Friday
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU) – Some snowmobile trails in the Northwoods will open on Friday. Oneida County’s snowmobile trail system will open at 8am according to the county’s Forestry, Land and Recreation Department. Vilas County’s trails will also open Friday morning at 8. Lincoln County will open its trails in Zone 1 on Friday at 3pm.
merrillfotonews.com
Some Lincoln County snowmobile trails open Dec. 23 at 3:00 p.m.
The Lincoln County Forestry, Land, and Parks Department announced that most of Lincoln County’s funded snowmobile trails (County Administrated Trails) in Zone 1 will open effective 3:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. The exception to this is that portions of Zone 1 Trail 86 and Corridor 19 located south of Hwy 86 and Corridor 17 south of the Park and Ride at intersection #30 will remain closed at this time.
UPDATE: 2 transported to trauma center, person of interest in custody in Stevens Point assault
UPDATED (11:52 a.m.): Police say one of the two people injured in an early morning assault in Stevens Point is a 7-year-old girl, with a 20-year-old man in custody. The suspect in the case has been identified by the Stevens Point Police Department as Elier Bravo De Leon, who lives in the 2500 block of Minnesota Avenue in Stevens Point. He faces recommended charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, aggravated battery, mayhem and burglary.
Injuries reported in Hwy. 29 semi crash
UPDATED: At least one person is injured in a crash Tuesday involving a semi tractor trailer and another vehicle west of Wausau on Hwy. 29. The crash was reported at about 10:50 a.m. in the eastbound lane of the highway near Rib River Ballroom, 135737 Hwy. 29, in the town of Cassel. Multiple rescue units responded to the scene.
JUST IN: Crews on scene at Schofield fire
Crews were called Thursday to the scene of a structure fire in Schofield where an detached garage was reported to be engulfed in flames. The blaze was reported at about 7:55 p.m. Dec. 22 on Moreland Avenue in Schofield. An oil tank is located on the side of the home, close to the fire, according to preliminary scanner traffic. Though the garage is detached, the structure is close to the home.
WSAW
Bond set at $5M for suspect in Stevens Point stabbing
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 20-year-old Stevens Points man is facing attempted homicide charges after he’s accused of stabbing a woman and her child. Elier Bravo De Leon remains in the Portage County Jail on $5 million cash bond. Bravo De Leon appeared in court Wednesday for a...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
House fire in Schofield
SCHOFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Emergency crews responded to a house fire off of Moreland Avenue in Schofield Thursday night around 8pm. There is no official word of what started the fire. Everyone inside the home made it out safely. Two neighbors who live across the street, say they heard...
95.5 FM WIFC
Babysitter charged with abuse
JUNCTION CITY, WI (WSAU) A babysitter from Junction City is accused of slapping a child she was watching. Lorene Borntreger, 37, reportedly admitted to slapping the baby’s face because the child wouldn’t stop crying. The child is under 1-year-old. A police report says the incident happened on December...
Amid blizzard conditions and bitter cold, Wausau has no plans to offer shelter
Members of the community are coming together to provide emergency shelter for those who need it in Wausau as near-blizzard conditions continue and the city braces for subzero temperatures. But so far, the officials have announced no such efforts in Wausau or Marathon County, though other communities statewide have stepped...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Two assaulted in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) Two people were assaulted in Stevens Point early Tuesday morning. Police say it happened around 2am at a home on the 2500-block of Minnesota Avenue. Both were transported to a hospital in Marshfield. Their names and conditions have not been released. One person has been arrested...
wxpr.org
Snowmy Kromer, with his four-foot-long pipe and traffic cone nose, is back in Minocqua
The Minocqua Visitors Bureau is building a snowman in its front yard, but not like the kids next door. “We have two dump trucks running back and forth between town and here,” Krystal Westfahl, the bureau’s director, says. “And a backhoe that is filling in 20 feet of snow fencing.”
Editorial: Wausau needs an emergency plan. Before that happens, attitudes need to change.
We all know how dangerous extreme cold can be to people experiencing homelessness. And we all know that this is Wisconsin. Each winter we experience at least one major storm with subzero temperatures, gusty winds and heavy snow, prompting students to stay home and businesses to close. People who are unsheltered face particularly severe risks during extreme weather that can expose them to the risk of frostbite, hypothermia and death.
