Kansas City, MO

Chiefs superfan arrested for robbing bank – possibly on way to game

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
 3 days ago

Football fans took internet sleuthing to another level over the weekend when Chiefs super fan Xaviar Babudar went silent on social media.

Babudar, who goes by “@ChiefsAHolic” on Twitter and Instagram, had some Chiefs supporters concerned Sunday when he did not show up to NRG Stadium, where Kansas City defeated the Texans in overtime, 30-24.

Babudar, who usually attends Chiefs games dressed in his infamous wolf costume , was arrested and booked for armed robbery in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Friday, according to court records — that state the suspect was wearing a mask during the incident.

Babudar’s bond was set at $200,000.

Chiefs superfan Xaviar Babudar at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, where the Chiefs defeated the Broncos on Dec. 18, 2022.
Instagram/ChiefsAholic

2) Xaviar Michael Babudar known to many as @ChiefsAholic was arrested Friday Dec 16th for armed robbery among other charges listed below, his bond is set at $200,000, but we can’t start this story here we have to go further back to really meet the chiefs fans thought they knew pic.twitter.com/qkLOo36Mud

— David Mathews (@DxvidMxthews) December 20, 2022

On Tuesday, Tulsa’s News On 6 reported that Bixby Police said Babudar is accused of robbing a Tulsa Teachers Credit Union. Officers arrested Babudar while attempting to escape with a weapon and a large amount of cash after an eyewitness inside the bank called police. Bank employees and witnesses were not hurt in the incident.

Chiefs fans on Twitter believe Babudar was on his way to the game in Houston when the incident occurred. Babudar has yet to address the matter.

Chiefs superfan Xaviar Babudar at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Dec. 3, 2022.
Instagram/ChiefsAholic
Chiefs superfan Xaviar Babudar at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, where the Bengals defeated the Chiefs on Dec. 4, 2022.
Instagram/ChiefsAholic

As of Tuesday morning, Babudar’s social media accounts were silent. He has not posted on Twitter since Friday, when he reposted a tweet by Steve Harvey that read: “When they sleep on you… TUCK THEM IN.”

Babudar is a die hard Chiefs fan who usually attends games in a full-body wolf costume and team gear. He’s garnered a following on social media, and has become somewhat of a local celebrity at Arrowhead Stadium.

Earlier this month, Babudar attended a charity event for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He was also present at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, where the Chiefs defeated the Broncos, 34-28, on Dec. 11.

Last month, Babudar tweeted about betting on Chiefs games, writing, “I make a good living, plus I hustle in private. House money I’m playing with TBH.”

New York Post

