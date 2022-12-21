Body found at scene of backyard fire in Fresno. Police are investigating

Police are investigating a death after a body was discovered in a backyard fire in southwest Fresno Wednesday morning.

The fire was discovered in a structure in the backyard of a house on C street near Stanislaus just before 6 a.m. The Fresno Fire Department was putting out the fire when officers arrived.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the identity of the person, including an age or whether they were a man or woman, was not yet known, according to the Fresno Police Department. Investigators are in the process of interviewing anyone who may have been in the area at the time.

Fire investigators will attempt to determine the cause of the fire, the police said.