Goldsboro, NC

Hero North Carolina lawyer shot dead by client tried to stop gunman

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
 3 days ago

A North Carolina attorney who was shot and killed by a client in a murder-suicide this week died a hero trying to disarm the gunman and protect others from harm, a colleague revealed.

Police said Patrick White, 42, a personal injury lawyer with the prominent firm Riddle and Brantley, and his client, identified as 46-year-old Francisco Sanchez, were both found dead from gunshot wounds at the law practice in Goldsboro Monday afternoon.

Investigators believe Sanchez fatally shot White before turning the gun on himself.

According to a person familiar with the matter speaking to ABC News on condition of anonymity, Sanchez and his wife, Crystal Guerrero, arrived at the law office on North Spence Avenue at around 9:30 a.m. for what was supposed to be a routine mediation in a car accident case.

White was leading the mediation and Gene Riddle, one of the firm’s founding name partners, was assisting.

North Carolina attorney Patrick White, 42, was hailed as a hero who died trying to disarm a client who opened fire during a mediation Monday.
Riddle & Brantley, LLP
Suspect Francisco Sanchez killed himself inside the offices of Riddle and Brantley in Goldsboro, North Carolina.
WTVD

The mediation had lasted about six hours and was said to be going well, with all parties, including Sanchez, appearing satisfied with the progress.

According to the source, Sanchez stood to walk away from the mediation with a seven-figure settlement.

At around 4 p.m., Guerrero asked to speak to her husband privately, prompting White, Riddle and the mediator to clear the room, reported ABC13.

A few moments later, Riddle told ABC13 he saw Sanchez walking toward him and heard gunshots. Mistakenly believing he had been hit, Riddle fell backwards into his office.

A bullet hole is seen in a window at the law firm following Monday’s murder-suicide.
KTRK-TV

After firing twice into an office wall, Sanchez turned toward White, who reportedly lunged at the gunman trying to disarm him but was fatally shot in the process.

“I’m telling you this so you understand the heroic action of Mr. White,” Riddle said Tuesday. “Patrick yelled [Sanchez’s name] and asked him to stop.”

“Patrick was saving us,” Riddle added.

The law partner said he later spotted Sanchez in the reception area and told him to leave.

He then heard a gunshot and found the client dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Riddle said he was by White’s side as the lawyer lay dying.

“All I could say is, ‘God help him. Take care of Patrick.’ I knew he was gone,” Riddle said. “Patrick, he sacrificed himself. Our savior.”

Gene Riddle described White as a “savior” who sacrificed himself to protect others from the gunman.
Riddle & Brantley, LLP

The source within the firm speaking anonymously to ABC said Sanchez was known to have a temper but there was nothing in his prior behavior to suggest that he was capable of homicidal violence.

Those who were present during the mediation Monday said Sanchez pulled out a revolver and opened fire without any warning.

In a statement on its website, the firm confirmed White’s death and praised his valiant actions.

Flowers are seen resting outside the Riddle and Brantley firm in Goldsboro following Monday’s shooting.
KTRK-TV

“Patrick was a skilled lawyer and a devoted, loving husband and father. His strong work ethic and dedication to excellence were coupled with genuine warmth and kindness,” it read. “Patrick’s commitment to the service of others and engaging personality endeared him to all.

“In his passing, Patrick displayed selfless courage in the face of unprovoked senseless violence. His heroic, decisive intervention averted further tragedy.”

White was a graduate of West Virginia University who had been practicing law since 2005. He is survived by wife Molly and their two children.

Comments / 1

Downtown Benny Brown
3d ago

You're looking at a million-dollar settlement and you go the murder-suicide route? WTF did his wife say to him during the break?

Reply
3
 

