North Carolina State

Rep. Ben Moss announces run for NC Labor Commissioner

Ashe Post & Times
 3 days ago

RALEIGH - Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson recently announced that he will not seek re-election to the statewide office in 2024, leaving the field open for what is shaping up to be a contested Republican primary. One rising star in the state GOP has decided it’s time for fresh leadership in Raleigh.

State Rep. Ben Moss (R-Moore, Richmond) announced on Thursday his intent to run for Labor Commissioner:

“As a business owner, rail worker, county commissioner, and currently as a state legislator, I’ve spent my life fighting to advance North Carolina’s workforce,” said Moss “After fervent prayer and deliberation with my family, I’m humbled to announce our campaign to continue serving the public as our next Labor Commissioner. Josh Dobson has served our state well, and I look forward to building on his efforts as we work to make North Carolina the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Moss currently serves as the Majority Whip for new members in the state House of Representatives and was re-elected to a 2nd term, defeating a 7-term incumbent in one of the most competitive GOP primaries in the state. In the 2022 General Election, Moss was credited with transforming the once-Democrat stronghold of Richmond County into an all-Republican board of commissioners.

“I have real-life experience to offer North Carolinians by serving as Labor Commissioner. I am an employer, and I’ve also worked as an employee in a high-risk work environment,” said Moss ”The last 20-plus years of my life have set the stage to uniquely qualify me to cut through bureaucracy and make the government work better for the people.”

Moss is a husband and father of two children, and a native of Rockingham, North Carolina, where he graduated from Richmond Senior High School before continuing his studies at Clayton State University.

“As a result of our business-friendly tax environment and beautiful landscape, North Carolina is a rapidly-growing state,” said Moss, “Employers are in demand of a ready-workforce, and workers are in need of more opportunities for education and training to fill these high-paying jobs.”

In the 2021 legislative session, Moss co-sponsored legislation to prohibit the Governor from mandating vaccines, repealed the racist “Jim Crow” pistol purchase permit requirements, and fought against Critical Race Theory indoctrination in the K-12 public education system.

Ashe Post & Times



West Jefferson, NC
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

