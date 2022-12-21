Read full article on original website
Howell, NJ cops & EMTs save 17-month-old from choking
Earlier this month it took a team of professionals to save the life of a 17-month-old who was choking and unable to breathe. According to the Howell Township PD Facebook page, 911 dispatchers sent police and EMTs to a home where the child could not breathe. Imagine the tense moment with the parents facing the crisis while rescuers were en route.
Car Crashes Into Library Branch In Southern Ocean County
LITTLE EGG HARBOR – A local library was forced to close early after a car crashed into the side of the building Wednesday evening. According to the Library, no injuries were reported from the incident and all staff and patrons were safe. Due to the crash, the branch will...
Woman killed in Garden State Parkway crash
A Bayville woman was killed Friday evening in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in South Toms River, police said. State Police said Christina M. Citarella, 40, was heading north in the left lane around 6:30 p.m. when her Toyota Camry ran off the road near milepost 80.7, hit two sign supports and split in half.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: School bus drove through Freeport floodwaters, damaging cars in the street
A News 12 viewer sent Ring video from their home on Branch Avenue of the bus creating a large wave in the street.
Strong winds knock tree into Long Branch home
No injuries were reported during the incident.
Massive Fire Burns Through Morris County Home
A massive house fire raged for hours in Jefferson Township as firefighters battled the blaze on Tuesday night, authorities say. First responders were called to a home on Vassar Road in Newfoundland just after 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 for a reported structure fire, county officials said. On arrival, firemen...
People Get Ready, There’s A Train Show Coming
LAKEWOOD – Little did anyone know that when the five founding members of a local hobby club first formed their group in 1987 that it would still be running strong 35 years later. But that’s exactly what happened, and the Ocean County Society of Model Railroaders (OCSMR) recently had their open house Christmas Train Show on Dec. 10 and 11 to demonstrate to the general public just how engaging their hobby can be.
News 12
Man braves Wantagh's wet conditions by kayaking through floodwaters
A Long Islander tried to make the best of a bad situation amid the stormy weather. A kayaker ventured out into the floodwaters outside his Wantagh home Friday morning. A family member from inside the Bellair Street house can be heard disagreeing with the man's decision.
Stray dog found in Howell Township
HOWELL, NJ – Police in Howell have picked up a suspect loitering in the area of Friendship Road Tuesday morning. At this time the only charge he’s facing is being adorably cute. The dog was found on Friendship Road. Police said the dog appears to have been freshly groomed. He’s also very friendly. If you are the owner or know the owner, please contact Howell Police Dispatch 732-938-4111. The post Stray dog found in Howell Township appeared first on Shore News Network.
It’s official: Massive N.J. parade of kayaks and canoes set a world record
New Jersey now holds the world record for the “largest parade of canoes/ kayaks,” four months after paddling enthusiasts swarmed the Toms River in Ocean County. The confirmation by Guinness World Records on Thursday morning came after the organizer of the record-setting effort, Sandy Rinderer, submitted photos, videos and other documentation of the Jersey Shore course, which was slightly more than a mile.
Police: 46-year-old missing man last seen leaving Green Acres Mall
Michael Golden is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing around 140 pounds.
Ocean County Ready To Handle Storm
OCEAN COUNTY – The Ocean County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Management is continuing to monitor the storm as it approaches Ocean County. The Ocean County Sheriff’s Office has staged high water vehicles and other resources in Toms River and at the Ocean County Southern Resource Center in Stafford Township for a timely response should they be necessary.
Can You Help Feed The Notorious Brown Cow Of Upper Township, NJ?
It may be a hard story to believe, but it happens to be 100% true. In case you haven't heard, there's a brown cow on the loose in Upper Township. It all started a few months ago when a brown cow was spotted in the woods just minding its own business. Obviously, a cow in the woods is a bit out of place, wouldn't you say? After someone was able to take a picture of this thing out in the wilderness, the story of the brown cow out there on its own became the number one story in the township. Everybody was obsessed with the fate of this brown cow.
Bradley Beach bakery sees lots of last-minute shoppers on Christmas Eve
Shoppers waited in line at Del Ponte's to get their pastries and breads before the big celebration tonight.
Dina’s Bistro restaurant opens in Toms River, NJ
You don't want to miss an opportunity to enjoy a terrific Italian meal at Dina's Bistro. It's a brand-new restaurant that opened in Tom's River. Named for the chef, Dina Warren, who happens to be my friend Jesse's mom. Jesse is a music promoter at the Jersey Shore and we've...
Woah! The Jersey Shore Mystery of the Christmas Tree on the Bay
We all love a good mystery and maybe this is not a huge mystery, but it is kinda fun to figure out the answer to this particular case, which occurred right here at the Jersey Shore, in Ocean County. In fact, there might be a quick answer, but we are...
Ocean County Man Charged For Attempted Motel Break-In
POINT PLEASANT BEACH – A 37-year-old man has been criminally charged after attempting to break into a motel room with a knife, police said. On December 15, authorities were called to the Amethyst Beach Motel on Arnold Avenue regarding a man with a knife attempting to break into a guest’s room.
seaislenews.com
Fox in Sea Isle Becomes Local Celebrity
He seems to be smart, friendly and even obedient. But is he just being sly like a fox?. For the past four months, a healthy looking male red fox has been making cameo appearances throughout Sea Isle City – roaming the streets, strolling along the Promenade, foraging for food in the dunes or appearing in a yard or two.
Holiday shopping crowds brave freezing temperatures and icy road conditions
News 12’s Chris Keating was in Hoboken to see how shoppers were dealing with the weather.
Jersey Central Power & Light crews equipped for strong winds In Union Beach
JCP&L spokesperson Chris Hoenig says they have increased their staff and gathered all their equipment in preparation for whatever the weather has in store.
