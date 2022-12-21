ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Howell, NJ cops & EMTs save 17-month-old from choking

Earlier this month it took a team of professionals to save the life of a 17-month-old who was choking and unable to breathe. According to the Howell Township PD Facebook page, 911 dispatchers sent police and EMTs to a home where the child could not breathe. Imagine the tense moment with the parents facing the crisis while rescuers were en route.
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Woman killed in Garden State Parkway crash

A Bayville woman was killed Friday evening in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in South Toms River, police said. State Police said Christina M. Citarella, 40, was heading north in the left lane around 6:30 p.m. when her Toyota Camry ran off the road near milepost 80.7, hit two sign supports and split in half.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Massive Fire Burns Through Morris County Home

A massive house fire raged for hours in Jefferson Township as firefighters battled the blaze on Tuesday night, authorities say. First responders were called to a home on Vassar Road in Newfoundland just after 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 for a reported structure fire, county officials said. On arrival, firemen...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

People Get Ready, There’s A Train Show Coming

LAKEWOOD – Little did anyone know that when the five founding members of a local hobby club first formed their group in 1987 that it would still be running strong 35 years later. But that’s exactly what happened, and the Ocean County Society of Model Railroaders (OCSMR) recently had their open house Christmas Train Show on Dec. 10 and 11 to demonstrate to the general public just how engaging their hobby can be.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Stray dog found in Howell Township

HOWELL, NJ – Police in Howell have picked up a suspect loitering in the area of Friendship Road Tuesday morning. At this time the only charge he’s facing is being adorably cute. The dog was found on Friendship Road. Police said the dog appears to have been freshly groomed. He’s also very friendly. If you are the owner or know the owner, please contact Howell Police Dispatch 732-938-4111. The post Stray dog found in Howell Township appeared first on Shore News Network.
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

It’s official: Massive N.J. parade of kayaks and canoes set a world record

New Jersey now holds the world record for the “largest parade of canoes/ kayaks,” four months after paddling enthusiasts swarmed the Toms River in Ocean County. The confirmation by Guinness World Records on Thursday morning came after the organizer of the record-setting effort, Sandy Rinderer, submitted photos, videos and other documentation of the Jersey Shore course, which was slightly more than a mile.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Ready To Handle Storm

OCEAN COUNTY – The Ocean County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Management is continuing to monitor the storm as it approaches Ocean County. The Ocean County Sheriff’s Office has staged high water vehicles and other resources in Toms River and at the Ocean County Southern Resource Center in Stafford Township for a timely response should they be necessary.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Can You Help Feed The Notorious Brown Cow Of Upper Township, NJ?

It may be a hard story to believe, but it happens to be 100% true. In case you haven't heard, there's a brown cow on the loose in Upper Township. It all started a few months ago when a brown cow was spotted in the woods just minding its own business. Obviously, a cow in the woods is a bit out of place, wouldn't you say? After someone was able to take a picture of this thing out in the wilderness, the story of the brown cow out there on its own became the number one story in the township. Everybody was obsessed with the fate of this brown cow.
UPPER TOWNSHIP, NJ
seaislenews.com

Fox in Sea Isle Becomes Local Celebrity

He seems to be smart, friendly and even obedient. But is he just being sly like a fox?. For the past four months, a healthy looking male red fox has been making cameo appearances throughout Sea Isle City – roaming the streets, strolling along the Promenade, foraging for food in the dunes or appearing in a yard or two.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy