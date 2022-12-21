ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen High School placed on ‘secure’ following medical emergency

By Steven Masso
 3 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Harlingen High School has been placed on “Secure Action” due to a medical emergency.

Harlingen High School was placed in “secure” Wednesday morning, a notice sent to parents from Harlingen CISD stated. According to the notice, during “secure” all doors are locked and no one is allowed to enter or leave the building.

“The safety and security of your child is our top priority,” the notice stated.

The district stated that law enforcement is present at the campus. The details of the medical emergency that prompted the “secure” are unknown at this time.

The Harlingen Police Department told ValleyCentral that the medical emergency involved a student. Police added there was “no stabbing or anything of that nature.”

According to officials, Sam Houston Elementary and Coakley Middle School were also placed on “secure” on Wednesday due to law enforcement activity in the area. Officials with the district said the “secure” at these two schools were unrelated to the medical emergency at the high school.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

