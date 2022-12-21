Read full article on original website
Positively New Jersey: A walk back in time to City Gardens nightclub
News12's Brian Donohue took a walk near the property with an author who spent years making sure the stories of a place close to many people's hearts don't get forgotten.
Two arrested in fatal stabbing of Union City 15-year-old
UNION CITY, NJ – A fight between multiple juveniles ended with one dead and another in critical condition at the hospital. Today, the Union City Police Department announced two juveniles had been charged in the fatal attack. According to police, at approximately 6:24 p.m. on Tuesday, the Union City Police Department was notified of a stabbing in the area of 40th Street and New York Avenue. A juvenile male with apparent stab wounds was found near 40th Street and Bergenline Avenue by responding officers. A 15-year-old Union City male was transported to Christ Hospital in Jersey City and was pronounced The post Two arrested in fatal stabbing of Union City 15-year-old appeared first on Shore News Network.
Repeat Offender Released Under Bail Reform Beats Disabled Lyndhurst Dunkin Donuts Worker
A homeless man with a long history of harassment, vandalism and other lesser crimes savagely attacked a disabled Dunkin Donuts worker in Lyndhurst, authorities said. Alfredo Javier Acevedo Rodriguez, 28, made headlines last year when he vandalized a 9/11 memorial in town. Since then, he's repeatedly been picked up for...
News 12
NYPD: Rockland County doctor found dead in NYC park with throat slashed
A Rockland County doctor was found dead in Harlem Park with his throat slashed, according to the NYPD. Someone walking by made the discovery at 2:15 a.m. Friday morning inside Marcus Garvey Park. The victim also suffered multiple stab wounds to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man with bat and pit bull goes on rampage in Harlem restaurant, chokes woman, stabs 2 staff
Police are searching for a man who attacked the staff of a Harlem restaurant with a baseball bat, a pit bull and a sharp object on Friday. The man entered Teddy’s Bar and Grill on 2nd Avenue near East 112th Street around 11:30 p.m.
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in collision on Route 7 in Norwalk
Police say Monehm Pierre's car veered off the road and onto the shoulder of the right lane.
Man shot, another critical after slugging in separate Manhattan attacks
A man was shot in the leg and another was critically injured in separate attacks in Manhattan overnight, police said.
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: 5 juveniles involved in altercation prior to fatal Union City stabbing, 3 arrested
Preliminary findings from the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office indicate that five juveniles involved in an altercation prior to a fatal Union City stabbing, three of whom have been arrested. A boy, 16, of Union City, is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon (knife), possession of a weapon for...
Shooting involving teens, NJ Transit driver could spark changes in hiring process
Driver Charles Fieros has been charged after he allegedly shot at a group of teenagers, striking one of them in the abdomen.
kingstonthisweek.com
POLICE: Charges include disguise with intent, assault with a weapon
GREATER NAPANEE – A 25-year-old from Lyndhurst is among five people who were arrested and face multiple charges in connection with an incident that occurred in Greater Napanee on Tuesday. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Lennox and Addington...
Teen Boy Stabbed Dead In Union City (DEVELOPING)
A teenage boy was stabbed dead on Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Union City, authorities confirm. The 15-year-old victim was stabbed at 40th Street and New York Avenue sometime in the evening, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office and Daily Voice sources. It wasn't immediately clear how what the motive...
NYPD increases reward to $10,000 for aid in double homicide case
The NYPD is searching for 30-year-old Jamal Sanders and 34-year-old Steven Santiago in connection to the double homicide
Police search for shooter after man fatally shot overnight in the Bronx
Police say a 42-year-old man has died after being shot multiple times on White Plains Road overnight in the Bronx.
Norwalk police arrest 2 people after narcotics investigation, including 7-time felon
Sylvester Edward was arrested following a four-month narcotics investigation, along with Hilary Guillen.
Fulop, Shea tout historic low in Jersey City homicides and blame bail reform for spike in other crimes
Jersey City is on pace for a historic all-time low number of 12 homicides, but Mayor Steve Fulop also acknowledged a significant increase in other crimes in 2022. The mayor and Public Safety Director James Shea touted the drop in gun-related felonies at a news conference at City Hall Tuesday that publicly revealed for the first time statistics for the full spectrum of crimes.
Brutal attack – Video shows assault on NJ Transit bus driver
A disturbing video has surfaced on social media showing a New Jersey Transit bus driver being brutally stomped by a group of teens prior to him drawing a gun and firing at them. The driver, 48-year-old Charles Fieros, is seen on the ground outside his bus as he is kicked...
Police investigating body found at lookout over NY/NJ border
Police on Thursday found a body at State Line Lookout, an Alpine, New Jersey park on the Hudson River that overlooks the border with New York.
News 12
Police: 3 New Jersey Transit bus drivers attacked in past week
Three New Jersey Transit bus drivers have been attacked over the past week, including two in Jersey City, police say. The latest incident was an attack against a 37-year-old Jersey City bus driver on Wednesday. After the driver told a male and a female that she was just doing her job, police say the pair began to strike her multiple times on the face and the body before eventually fleeing the bus.
hudsontv.com
North Bergen Police Hire 6 SLEO II Officers
Photo Credits: North Bergen Police & Township of North Bergen. On Wednesday afternoon at an Oath of Office Ceremony officiated by Mayor Nicholas J. Sacco, Commissioner Allen Pascual, the entire Board of Commissioners and Chief of Police Peter Fasilis in the Town Hall commission Chambers, The North Bergen Police Department welcomed newly hired SLEO IIs Brooke Bargiel, David Corbisiero Jr., Jose Figueroa, Alexander Lambros, Yosseline Marquez and Majd Siyam.
Teens Kick NJ Transit Driver On Ground Before He Pulls Gun, Shoots In Jersey City (VIDEO)
Newly-surfaced video footage shows the moment a 48-year-old NJ Transit driver shot a group of teens after an alleged assault (scroll for video).Footage posted by HudPost shows the group kicking Staten Island's Charles Fieros — identified by authorities – on the ground outside the bus at Monticello …
