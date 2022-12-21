Read full article on original website
Officials urge caution during cold blast
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The best way around the Upstate Friday was in layers. A cold blast and wind combined for frigid and dangerous conditions. "If you think about it, you have body heat that is coming off of you but if your skin is exposed, the wind is kind of moving that body heat away from your body, so that's why you can get frostbite and hypothermia very quickly especially when the winds are up," said Jessica Stumpf, director of Greenville County Emergency Management, on cold weather.
Fire Safety Tips
Winter weather terms explained
Health experts are giving tips on how to protect your family during cold weather. Meteorologist Bryan Bachman is breaking down the science behind snowflakes in this moment of science. Crash on I-85NB causes backup in Greenville. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Two lanes were blocked on I-85 north near Pelham...
Upstate temperatures reach record low for Christmas Eve
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service confirmed that temperatures reached a record low this morning for Christmas Eve in the Upstate. Officials said temperatures got all the way down to 7 degrees at Greenville-Spartanburg. This low beat the previous record, which was set in 1983. Temperatures remain...
Crash on I-85NB causes backup in Greenville
Power restored for thousands in downtown Greenville as record-breaking cold arrives
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy reported more than 12,000 customer outages in the downtown Greenville area on Friday night. Ryan Mosier, a spokesperson for Duke Energy, said a substation issue was reported around 6:45 p.m. As of 7:30 p.m., more than 12,000 customer outages were reported in the area.
Thousands without power amid cold temperatures on Christmas Eve
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says thousands of customers across the area are without power this morning as cold temperatures continue to put a strain on energy companies. According to Duke Energy’s power outage map, a total of 484,987 customers in the Carolinas are currently experiencing outages. Here...
If you see something, say something: Greenville sends message before cold snap
When cold weather sweeps through, most people are able to grab a blanket or turn up the heat in their home.
Prepare for the ‘artic blast’ and when to call a professional
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s been a busy few days for people in heating and plumbing. According to a half-dozen companies we spoke with calls of service increased this week as people prepped for the artic blast, and one company plans to have their workers on stand-by all weekend.
Winter storm, high winds causes damage in Upstate
UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Strong winds from Friday morning’s winter storm caused downed trees across the Upstate. Thousands in the area woke up to power outages and trees down in their front yards. FOX Carolina has received reports of trees down in Simpsonville, Cowpens and Welford. Tree uprooted...
Western NC braces for bitter cold temperatures
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Preparations for a cold Christmas weekend are underway in Buncombe County. At NCDOT, crews are working 12-hour shifts and in Buncombe County 50 trucks and plows are ready to hit the streets with ice as a big concern. “If it is a rain event and...
Greenville mayor urges community to prepare for winter weather
With temps going below the freezing mark, there are additional preventative steps residents should take. Dispatchers said SWAT officers were on scene serving a warrant on Hunts Bridge Road. Western NC braces for bitter cold temps. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story. Bomb squad...
Temporary warming shelter opening in Oconee Co. Christmas weekend
WALHALL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dure to expected freezing temperatures expected in the area, Oconee County Emergency Services is opening a temporary warming shelter for people seeking a warm place to sleep. The warming shelter, located at the Seneca Church of God of Prophecy, 1016 Overbrook Drive, will open it’s...
SCDOT begins to prepare for possibility of winter weather
Police say a woman was shot to death in her apartment bedroom. FOX Carolina's Ashley Garrett talks to Greenville Mayor Knox White about his message to the community as we brace for arctic cold. Last Minute Holiday Shopping. Updated: 58 minutes ago. |. We're only days away from Christmas and...
Crews respond to house fire in Greer
GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple crews responded to a house fire Saturday morning in Greer. The Greer Fire Department said crews arrived at the residential fire on Connecticut Avenue around 6 a.m. The Taylors Fire Department, Boiling Springs Fire Department and Tyger River Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the fire. No injuries were reported according […]
Protecting Yourself From Cold
Donations are needed to help Upstate people experiencing homelessness. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a grenade launcher and explosives were found in a home in the Simpsonville area. Power restored for thousands in downtown Greenville. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Duke Energy reported more than 12,000 customers in downtown...
Salvation Army of Greenville accepting donations for temporarily sheltered
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Salvation Army of Greenville has raised the white flag. They’re inviting in people facing intense cold, but that’s not the only invitation. There’s also a need for public support. Joey Bozzelli is in transition. He was living in his truck for...
Extreme winds and below freezing temps causing power outages across the Upstate
High winds and freezing temperatures are putting a strain on the power grid and causing outages around the area. As of 1030 AM Friday, Duke Energy was reporting that over 20,000 customers around the Upstate were without power
Church opens doors to homeless community as cold shelters prepare for frigid weather
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. — As temperatures continue to drop, volunteers are opening cold shelters across the Upstate for people in need. Greenville Rescue Mission (men) 575 W Washington Street, Greenville, SC 29601. Shepherd's Gate (women) 11 Regency Hill Drive, Greenville, SC 29607. Spartanburg Rescue Mission (men/women) 189 N. Forest Street,...
Greenville business owner offers coats to homeless
Fire safety tips for the holiday season. The Salvation Army of Greenville needs your help because of the freezing temperatures they've opened their cold shelter until Monday and they're asking for donations to keep everything running. Protecting Yourself From Cold. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Health experts are giving tips...
