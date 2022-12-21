ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

WVSOM to offer free care to public through annual student clinic

By Lootpress News Staff
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GhYnF_0jqIWf6700

LEWISBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The new year brings with it another opportunity for students at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) and members of Lewisburg and surrounding communities to be of service to one another. Through the Student Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine (OMM) Clinic, free osteopathic evaluations and manipulative treatment will be provided to the public starting Jan. 11.

In addition to improving the health of area residents, the annual clinic serves as an educational experience for WVSOM’s second-year medical students, who gain familiarity with providing osteopathic manipulative medicine to patients under physician supervision.

The 2023 clinic will take place on Wednesdays in two four-week sessions. The first session is scheduled for Jan. 11, Jan. 18, Jan. 25 and Feb. 1, while the second session will take place Feb. 15, Feb. 22, March 1 and March 8. For both sessions, appointments are available at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

This is the first year the clinic will be overseen by Pamela deWilde, D.O., an assistant professor in WVSOM’s Department of Osteopathic Principles and Practice. DeWilde said students are grateful for the chance to practice what they’ve learned.

“WVSOM is thrilled to again offer community members the opportunity to participate in the Student OMM Clinic,” she said. “Students have worked hard during the past two years to hone their skills and train their hands. Year after year, the clinic helps the community and our students.”

DeWilde explained that safety precautions taken during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic will remain in effect during the clinic.

“As in previous years, patients will be required to wear face masks during their appointments, and students will wear KN95 masks,” she said.

In osteopathic manipulative medicine, hands-on techniques are used to evaluate health, alleviate pain and restore motion through stretching, placing pressure on or otherwise manipulating muscles and joints. Students at WVSOM learn osteopathic techniques in addition to a standard medical curriculum that allows graduates to pursue residencies in any medical specialty.

Sheri Visted, a past participant in the clinic, said she has benefited from being examined and treated by WVSOM students.

“My experience with the program has been very positive. I have seen improvement with my condition, and everyone I have come in contact with has been attentive and professional. I appreciate all the guidance I have received,” she said.

The clinic is open only to those who do not have an open workers’ compensation, disability or motor vehicle accident claim and are not involved in injury-related litigation. Participants are asked to wear nonrestrictive clothing during their appointments.

Patients must have a referral from a primary care physician, physician assistant or nurse practitioner prior to scheduling appointments. To register, call 304-647-6286.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNS

Beckley doctor offers tips for avoiding the flu

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As cases of hospitalizations for influenza infections rise across the nation, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a Beckley doctor offered tips for preventing a flu infection. The same methods that worked for Covid prevention can also keep people healthy from “the flu” and other serious respiratory illnesses. Dr. […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Beckley first responders built “trust” at warming centers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley first responders build relationships within the city’s homeless community by volunteering in a neutral setting, according to Beckley Fire Department Lt. Chris Graham. Graham, who volunteered at an overnight warming station on Friday, December 23, 2022, said the homeless are a presence in Beckley but often have trouble trusting the […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Raleigh County Day Report Center launches new outcall system

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With overcrowding in state jails and counties paying staggering bills, Raleigh County has been looking for ways to lower the monthly jail bill payment of $48.25 per incarcerated person. Raleigh County Commission President David Tolliver said a new Outcall System for the Raleigh County Day Report Center will charge those on […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Beckley Warming Center offers respite from frigid conditions

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Warming Center has announced that it will be opening its doors to those in need of a safe location on particularly frigid nights. With plummeting temperatures affecting residents throughout the Raleigh County area and beyond, many are in need of warmth and safety as the weather persists.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Beckley PD seeking applicants for Records Clerk position

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Police Department announced Monday that it is currently seeking qualified applicants to fill the position of Records Clerk. The announcement, which came earlier in the week, notes that the department is currently seeking applicants both internal and external for the Records Clerk position.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Warming station open in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fayette County Office of Emergency Management partnering with The United Way of Southern West Virginia, West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster and Warm Hands from Warm Hearts/ Fayette County; will be opening a Warming Station, located at 319 Main Street East, Oak Hill, WV.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Princeton warming station to open through the weekend

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Preparation and plans have reportedly been finalized for the opening of a warming station in the Mercer County area. A Thursday announcement from the Mercer County Office of Emergency Management/Floodplain Development indicates that a warming station is to be set up in the bay area of the Princeton Rescue Squad 701 building at Stafford Drive in Princeton, WV.
PRINCETON, WV
WDBJ7.com

Thousands still without power in southwest Virginia

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power on Friday following high winds from the winter storm. Many of those are in southwest Virginia, including Roanoke County, Franklin County and Wythe County. “We have out of town guests from South Carolina, North Carolina, we got...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WVNS

$25 million announced for Coalfields Expressway by Biden-Harris Administration

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $25 million from the new Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program to the West Virginia Department of Transportation to support the Coalfields Expressway Project in Wyoming County. The project will construct an approximately 15-mile segment […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNS

The dangers of fighting fires in the cold

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — While a Winter Wonderland may be enjoyable for a lot of people, for firefighters, it makes their jobs more challenging than it already is. Freezing cold temperatures can cause multiple problems for firefighters. Water sprayed onto a fire will mist and form a layer of ice on equipment, clothing and on […]
BECKLEY, WV
wajr.com

Mon Power crews and equipment at the ready, damage assessments continue

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Crews from Mon Power are assessing damage to the electrical system and are able to work in some areas, according to spokesperson Hannah Catlett. “Mon Power has crews out working the several outages in the area,” Catlett said. “It looks like between West Virginia and Maryland have about 15,000 customers out.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

Downtown Oak Hill Christmas decorating winners announced

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The winners of this season’s Christmas decorating contest have been announced by Destination: Downtown Oak Hill. The contest featured categories for both businesses and residents, and featured winners chosen both by appointed contest judges and by the residents themselves through the “people’s choice” category.
OAK HILL, WV
Hinton News

Another Hinton business closing

HINTON, (Hinton News) - Another Hinton establishment is closing its doors. Earlier in December 2022, Boho, a locally owned shop, will permanently close before the end of the year. According to a recent announcement, the business’s last day is Dec. 29 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. During Boho’s last few days, the shop is offering a discount on many of its items. Many beautiful pieces are up to 50 percent off. Over the years that Boho has been a part of the Hinton community, they have participated in a multitude of activities, including the recent Cookie Express event. Be sure to stop in the store before 7 p.m. on Dec. 29 to take advantage of the sales and let the owners know that the shop will be missed. For more information on the store’s hours and sales, visit the Facebook page @Boho. The post Another Hinton business closing appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Lootpress

Fayetteville Christmas Decorating Contest winners announced

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Town of Fayetteville was one of several Southern West Virginia towns to celebrate the Christmas season with a regional decorating contest this year. With categories including Best Business, Best Residence, and Most Whimsical, participants in the festivities were given plenty of opportunities to shine...
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy