Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over fieldRoger MarshBel Air, MD
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Related
ABC News
New Cowboys WR T.Y. Hilton ignites rally with third-and-30 grab
ARLINGTON, Texas -- T.Y. Hilton's introduction to the Dallas Cowboys could not have been any better because it came at perhaps the darkest moment of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. Facing third-and-30 after Dak Prescott was sacked on consecutive plays and trailing the Eagles 34-27 with 8:02...
Ronnie Hillman Dead at 31: Former NFL Star Running Back Had Rare Kidney Cancer
Ronnie Hillman's family announced in a statement that the Super Bowl champion "quietly and peacefully transitioned" on Thursday Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman has died. He was 31. "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr." his family posted on Instagram Thursday. "Ronnie quietly and peacefully transitioned today in the company of his family and close friends," they added. "We as the family, appreciate the prayers and kind words that have already been expressed. We ask that you would give us time to process our...
The Morning After: Don't let late game effort overshadow root issues
Christmas almost came early this year. The New England Patriots almost completed a 22-point comeback against one of the more prolific offenses in the entire NFL, as the defense pitched a shut out in the second half and forced a few turnovers. As the game rolled to the final minutes,...
ABC News
Nick Bosa dominates in 49ers' win; 'secured' DPOY award
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- In the closing moments of Saturday's game against the Washington Commanders, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan removed his defensive starters from the game. At that point, the Niners held a 17-point lead, and for all intents and purposes, the game was over. But that kind...
ABC News
Ravens clinch playoff spot with win vs. Falcons, loss by Patriots
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens clinched a playoff berth Saturday, although it felt like they were the last to know. The Ravens beat the Falcons 17-9 in the coldest home game in franchise history but didn't secure the postseason spot until 20 minutes after their game ended. Baltimore (10-5) officially punched its ticket to the playoffs when the New England Patriots lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 22-18 -- a game that ended in the middle of Ravens coach John Harbaugh's postgame news conference.
ABC News
Washington's Taylor Heinicke benched, position to be re-evaluated
Washington coach Ron Rivera benched Taylor Heinicke for Carson Wentz in the fourth quarter of Saturday' loss to San Francisco, but said he's not yet sure if that's a permanent move. Rivera said he'll name a starting quarterback early in the week. Wentz played the final two series for Washington...
ABC News
CB Jaycee Horn suffers broken wrist in Panthers' victory
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn suffered a broken left wrist in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 37-23 victory over the Detroit Lions, team officials confirmed. A league source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that Horn broke the radius in the wrist, an injury that could jeopardize the rest...
ABC News
Justin Jefferson sets receiving mark on Vikings' record-breaking day
MINNEAPOLIS -- Justin Jefferson has now had arguably the best season for a receiver in team history. Greg Joseph has the franchise's longest field goal. And the team itself has performed better in close games than any other in NFL history. Those were the historic takeaways of yet another thriller...
ABC News
Rhamondre Stevenson's late-game fumble costs Patriots in loss
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Another week, another late-game gaffe that cost the New England Patriots a chance to win. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson lost a fumble at the Cincinnati Bengals' 8-yard line with 59 seconds remaining, as the Patriots were knocking on the door for a potential go-ahead touchdown on Saturday. The miscue was the defining play in another heartbreaking defeat, coming one week after Stevenson was involved in a fateful lateral play with no time left in a loss at the Las Vegas Raiders.
ABC News
Bills beat Bears, clinch third straight AFC East division title
CHICAGO -- The signs in the Buffalo Bills' facility began to shift from "Playoff Caliber" to "Championship Caliber" this week. Against the Chicago Bears, the Bills took a step forward and clinched the division, adding a much-needed layer of clothing in the freezing Chicago weather in the form of AFC East Champions T-shirts and hats with a 35-13 victory that wasn't as pretty as the score might indicate. The win improved the Bills to 12-3 and stretches the team's winning streak to six games.
Comments / 0