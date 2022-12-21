ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

What causes power outages and how to prepare

By Kayla Davis
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ynBOq_0jqIVOFf00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Southwestern Electric Power Company said dangerously low temperatures, strong winds, and possible winter precipitation is a recipe for power outages caused by added stress on our electric grid.

SWEPCO knows that when everyone is trying to heat their house in the extreme cold, it could overload the electric grid, but Tara Muck, with the company, said that’s not the only thing that could cause power outages.

Arkansans prepare for dropping temperatures

Muck said when roads get slick from winter weather, oftentimes drivers lose control of their cars and run into utility poles. She said even the ice or snow itself could snap tree limbs surrounding the power lines and cause outages.

That’s why Muck said SWEPCO has its crews, and extra contracted workers outside of the company, ready to go.

“If you do have a power outage, please report it. Obviously, we are aware of outages, but if you’re able to report it and let us know a specific area or specific residence, then we can ensure we’re watching,” said Muck.

Arkansas Red Cross officials give tips on how to keep your home warm and stay safe as temperatures start to drop

To do your part in keeping the electric grid secure, and avoid rolling blackouts, Muck suggests setting the thermostat at 68 degrees and opening the blinds when it’s sunny and covering the windows with shades at night.

SWEPCO isn’t expecting any rolling blackouts, but Muck said there’s always a possibility when more people are cranking up the heat in their homes. The public is encouraged to make an emergency kit with flashlights, extra chargers, and a portable heater.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Entergy Arkansas prepped for freezing temps, high winds, precipitation through holidays

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Entergy Arkansas is prepared for the likelihood that winter weather will affect parts of the company’s service territory Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 22-24, with temperatures below freezing, strong winds and precipitation. Forecasts call for sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph and precipitation, particularly in the northern part of the state. Alone or combined, this could damage equipment and bring down tree limbs onto power lines, causing outages.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Area preparing for significant snowfall

MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - Northeast Arkansas is preparing for a cold snap that could bring some troubling snow. The Arkansas and Missouri Department of Transportation crews and cities have treated roads in preparation for the winter precipitation. Area residents and businesses have been gearing up for the colder weather...
FULTON COUNTY, AR
5newsonline.com

Arkansas roads hit with frigid winter storm: Here's how to prepare

ARKANSAS, USA — With the incoming extreme winter weather, it's important to be informed on how to weather the storm. 5NEWS has reported on various warming centers throughout the area that can help offer respite from the incoming temperatures, as well as how local animal shelters advise citizens to take proper precautions for their animals.
ARKANSAS STATE
arkansastechnews.com

Severe Weather Alert Days: December 22-23, 2022

The National Weather Service has notified the public that dangerously cold temperatures and winter precipitation will influence the southern plains and Ozark plateau, including portions of Arkansas, on Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23. The Arkansas River Valley, including the Arkansas Tech University campuses in Russellville and Ozark, is...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
KYTV

Electricity usage directive lifted for Arkansans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – An emergency alert concerning electricity usage in Arkansas has been lifted. On Friday, Dec. 23, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas asked members at 5:48 p.m. to immediately limit the use of electric service through the next 24 hours to ensure members receive at least a minimum of electric service.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas has rules on when it's too cold for companies to shut off the electricity and gas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has rules that stop utility companies from shutting off electric and gas services to people when the weather gets below freezing. An electric or gas company has to check the forecast from the National Weather Service before shutting off service to a home. If the forecast shows a temperature of 32 degrees or lower at any time during the next 24 hours, the company can't turn off the service.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

SWEPCO offers safety tips as brutally cold temperatures threaten the state

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — With potential extreme winter weather heading in Thursday and Friday Southwestern Electric Power Company is urging customers to take proper precautions. An early forecast predicts dangerous, below-freezing temperatures, high winds, and some wintry precipitation across Arkansas, Texas, and Louisiana. SWEPCO said these factors can stress...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Wind chill watches issued ahead of coldest December temperatures since 1989

Wind chill watches have been issued for many Arkansas counties in the northern half of the state for Thursday and Friday. These will be upgraded to wind chill warnings in advance of an arctic cold front. Some locations may see their coldest temperatures in the month of December since 1989. The arctic front will bring a sharply colder airmass during the day on Thursday with winds that could gust over 35 MPH and some wintry precipitation.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

How cold weather affects pets

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While snow and below-freezing temperatures blanketed Arkansas on Thursday, people around the state found ways to stay warm. And they weren't the only ones. Just like people, pets and animals also fought the cold weather as the below-freezing temperatures are just as dangerous for them.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
