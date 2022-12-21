The Dallas Cowboys got some good news and bad news when it comes to their injury report on Thursday. On the final day of practice before their Saturday battle against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, their best defender returned to practice for the first time since the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. LB Micah Parsons had missed the first two practices with an illness, but he was able to participate in parts of the practice. Unfortunately as one comes back another leaves.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO