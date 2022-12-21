ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Christmas Eve NFL Game Has Been Delayed

Christmas Eve will be jam-packed with NFL action. But one of the games on the schedule won't be starting on time.  Today's Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans AFC South battle has officially been delayed.  The "bomb cyclone" sweeping across the country has impacted Nashville. There are ...
NASHVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC

Sean Payton has made it clear that he plans to return to coaching in the NFL, and he is reportedly operating as if he will be back on the sideline next season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was told by sources that Payton has been trying to assemble a coaching staff to bring with him to his... The post Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOUISIANA STATE
Athlon Sports

FOX's Jay Glazer Drops 'Bombshell' Zach Wilson Report

Are Zach Wilson's days in the Big Apple coming to an end? The second-year NFL quarterback out of BYU hasn't exactly lived up to the Jets' expectations through two years.  Now, it sounds like the AFC East franchise is already considering moving on.  FOX's Jay Glazer said on Christmas Eve ...
Larry Brown Sports

Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fallen well short of expectations so far this season, but former coach Bruce Arians is not adjusting those expectations one bit. In an interview with Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Arians offered a bullish outlook on the rest of the Buccaneers’ season. He confidently predicted that the team... The post Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Report shares how a Bill Belichick-Patriots divorce might happen

The New England Patriots suffered arguably their most embarrassing loss of the Bill Belichick era on Sunday, which only amplified the rumblings that the head coach may not be in his current position much longer. But would Patriots owner Robert Kraft ever fire him? Kraft had to have been disgusted while watching his team’s incomprehensible... The post Report shares how a Bill Belichick-Patriots divorce might happen appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trevon Diggs added to final Cowboys-Eagles Week 16 injury report

The Dallas Cowboys got some good news and bad news when it comes to their injury report on Thursday. On the final day of practice before their Saturday battle against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, their best defender returned to practice for the first time since the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. LB Micah Parsons had missed the first two practices with an illness, but he was able to participate in parts of the practice. Unfortunately as one comes back another leaves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Rams announce news on Aaron Donald

The Los Angeles Rams announced news on Aaron Donald on Friday. Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Donald will not play in the team’s Week 16 game on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. McVay added that Donald down is unlikely to play for the rest of the season. Rams HC Sean McVay said DL... The post Rams announce news on Aaron Donald appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots could bring back their former offensive coordinator?

The New England Patriots are in desperate need of an offensive revamp, and they may bring back a familiar face this offseason in hopes of addressing those issues. Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien is a “strong option” to return to the Patriots as their OC, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. O’Brien has spent the... The post Patriots could bring back their former offensive coordinator? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ALABAMA STATE
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans may rest players in Thursday's game vs. Dallas Cowboys, Mike Vrabel says

The Tennessee Titans' loss on Saturday, 19-14 to the Houston Texans, guaranteed that the Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars will play a winner-take-all game for the AFC South division title on the final weekend of the regular season. But before then is Thursday's Week 17 game against the Dallas Cowboys. For a team with a lengthy injury list on a short week at the end of the season, the Titans are in a position to rest some players...
NASHVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Andy Reid gets hilarious Christmas gift from Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs were in a celebratory mood after Saturday’s win over the Seattle Seahawks, and that showed with their postgame gift for head coach Andy Reid. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce presented Reid with a wrapped Christmas gift in the locker room, with instructions from the team to open it.... The post Video: Andy Reid gets hilarious Christmas gift from Chiefs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy