How Cool Is This? Pittsfield Restaurant Offering Free Breakfast On Christmas!
Lord knows many of us have so much to do during the holidays that it would be nice to ease the holiday stress even just slightly. How's this for a great idea? And one less thing for you to do on Christmas Day!. How about a "Hip, Hip, Hooray!" for...
LOOK: Light Up the Berkshires 2022 Winners (photos)
Thanks to all of the Berkshire County folks who participated in the 'Light Up the Berkshires 2022' photo contest. This year we received 70 entries and were delighted to see some exciting and fun displays throughout Berkshire County. In addition, we decided to draw four (4) winners at random and each winner receives $250.00 in holiday cash. Before we reveal this year's four winners we want to thank the following sponsors for making this contest possible. They consist of the following:
This Berkshires Town Makes Elite List of Festive Christmas Towns in America
As we have hit 'Christmas Week', it's that time of year to explore all the great Christmas traditions throughout the New England region. Perhaps for this Christmas, maybe you need a new destination to venture to for the holiday season. If that's the case, one of the 'Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America' is here! It's not just in New England, or just the state of Massachusetts, but it's here in the Berkshires.
What Is Open & Closed On X-Mas Day In The Berkshires
A winter weather advisory has been issued for the entire tri-state region on Friday afternoon due to the significant drop in temperatures that will occur between 2 and 5 pm. A "FLASH FREEZE" has been implemented as any wet surfaces will turn into ice. It is NOT advisable to be on the roads as lows also drop into the single digits. Saturday and Sunday seem to be your best bet in heading to your holiday destination, although temperatures won't go over 20 degrees and wind chills will add more complications, so plan accordingly and bundle up.
Holiday Travelers! These Are The Most Popular Hotel Chains In Massachusetts (PHOTOS)
Here's a question for you, fellow Berkshire County residents. When you're doing any form of traveling(not necessarily during the holiday season, but anytime) whether it's within the borders of the Bay State or not, do you have a particular hotel chain that you prefer?. I remember way back when anytime...
Stunning $12M Western Massachusetts Estate, Idyllic Views, Wine Cellar and Insane Pool
Berkshire County in western Massachusetts is no stranger to some pretty spectacular real estate. From historical homes to modern mountain retreats, The Berkshires has a property for every taste. With proximity to New York City and Boston and a market that boasts far more square footage and significantly less expensive...
The Coldest Town in Massachusetts is Extremely Close to the Berkshires
The New England states aren't exactly known for having warm winters. There aren't really any spots throughout the region that can claim the temps during the winter are warm. In fact, they are some of the more brutal temperatures throughout the country during the winter months. Seeing as how we are in the Bay State, if you had to guess, what would you say would be the coldest town in Massachusetts? You may be surprised to learn just how close it is to the Berkshires.
These 5 Massachusetts Towns Get More Snow Than Anywhere Else in the State
As we've already seen a fair amount of the snow in the Berkshires for this time of year, we know there could be plenty on the way throughout this Winter. So, now that we know there could be more on the way in the days to come, it brings up a good question: What Massachusetts cities and towns get the most snow on a yearly basis?
Can The Sheriff’s Office Legally Pull You Over In Massachusetts? Arrest You?
Berkshire County Sheriff Tom Bowler had a chance to sit down with us on "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" on Wednesday to discuss some promotions at the jail and to talk Christmas and the holidays for people who are incarcerated. On an unrelated note, I was traveling down Rte....
Is It Illegal To Drive In Massachusetts Without A Front License Plate?
A co-worker of mine and I were discussing vanity license plates the other day and what we would have on our vanity plates if we could(discretion forbids me to elaborate any further) when out of nowhere the conversation turned to front and back license plates and whether it was necessary to have both in the Commonwealth.
Pittsfield Police Increasing Patrol To Deter Intoxicated Driving
Sergeant Marc Maddalena from The Pittsfield Police Department had a chance to sit down with us Thursday morning for an on-air discussion and/or reminder that patrols will be and have been increased, at least in the latter half of December, to deter intoxicated driving. As part of the high-visibility enforcement...
These Five Massachusetts Cities & Towns Have The Worst Drivers In The State
Massachusetts residents are known to have some pretty wild reputations, whether it be our rabid sports fans or that sweet accent (which really only a very small percentage of us actually have) nothing quite defines us like our drivers. Contrary to popular belief, Massachusetts drivers are NOT the worst in...
Massachusetts Casino Sports Betting Approved, just a Short Drive from The Berkshires
Let's put it this way, gambling is something most of us get into and can be extremely addicting. I remember the days before Massachusetts even had casinos and the nearest ones were ether in New York or Connecticut. When I heard a new casino would be opening up in Massachusetts, I was actually quite surprised.
