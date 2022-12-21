ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

LOOK: Light Up the Berkshires 2022 Winners (photos)

Thanks to all of the Berkshire County folks who participated in the 'Light Up the Berkshires 2022' photo contest. This year we received 70 entries and were delighted to see some exciting and fun displays throughout Berkshire County. In addition, we decided to draw four (4) winners at random and each winner receives $250.00 in holiday cash. Before we reveal this year's four winners we want to thank the following sponsors for making this contest possible. They consist of the following:
This Berkshires Town Makes Elite List of Festive Christmas Towns in America

As we have hit 'Christmas Week', it's that time of year to explore all the great Christmas traditions throughout the New England region. Perhaps for this Christmas, maybe you need a new destination to venture to for the holiday season. If that's the case, one of the 'Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America' is here! It's not just in New England, or just the state of Massachusetts, but it's here in the Berkshires.
What Is Open & Closed On X-Mas Day In The Berkshires

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the entire tri-state region on Friday afternoon due to the significant drop in temperatures that will occur between 2 and 5 pm. A "FLASH FREEZE" has been implemented as any wet surfaces will turn into ice. It is NOT advisable to be on the roads as lows also drop into the single digits. Saturday and Sunday seem to be your best bet in heading to your holiday destination, although temperatures won't go over 20 degrees and wind chills will add more complications, so plan accordingly and bundle up.
The Coldest Town in Massachusetts is Extremely Close to the Berkshires

The New England states aren't exactly known for having warm winters. There aren't really any spots throughout the region that can claim the temps during the winter are warm. In fact, they are some of the more brutal temperatures throughout the country during the winter months. Seeing as how we are in the Bay State, if you had to guess, what would you say would be the coldest town in Massachusetts? You may be surprised to learn just how close it is to the Berkshires.
