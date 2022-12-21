ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Major Changes To The WWE Smackdown Show On December 16 Due To Travel Woes

WWE Smackdown did not go off as originally planned. Kevin Owens, John Cena and The Bloodline were all to close the show, but there was no Owens. Kevin Owens was supposed to be featured on the double Smackdown tapings, but couldn't make it due to what WWE told us was a "nightmare travel situation." As a result, Owens had to be written out of the shows and major production and writing changes were made.
Fightful

Kevin Owens Pitched Shawn Michaels Match For WWE Return; More Details

Kevin Owens vs. Shawn Michaels? Well, if Kevin Owens had his way, that would have happened. Kevin Owens appeared on Kevin Raphael's podcast last week (link below) and said that he recently inquired about a potential match with Shawn Michaels. In the interview, Owens noted that after the Stone Cold match at WrestleMania, he figured ntohing was impossible. When Owens went to NXT for the KO Show, he had a sit down with Shawn Michaels and asked him if he'd considered having one last match with him. For Owens, he said it was so he could say that he wrestled his two favorites of all-time.
Fightful

AEW Wrestler (Kris Statlander) Provides Injury Update (She's Not Cleared Yet)

Kris Statlander provides an update on her injury status. Statlander took to social media to confirm she is not cleared. On August 13, Statlander posted an Instagram video where she confirmed she had a "completely torn ACL and lateral meniscus" and would need surgery. She underwent knee surgery on September 7. Following surgery, Statlander said she would be out for six-to-eight months.
Fightful

Jimmy Jacobs Explains How Writers Had To Speak To Vince McMahon

After having a successful run on the Independent scene that included stints in ROH, PWG, and more Jimmy Jacobs joined WWE in 2015 as a writer. Jacobs was part of WWE for just under three years before he was released after taking a photo with members of the Bullet Club during their "invasion" for Being The Elite.
Fightful

STARDOM Year-End Climax 2022 Results (12/24/22): Donna del Mondo vs. God's Eye Elimination Match

STARDOM held its annual Year-End Climax show on Christmas Eve as the 2022 event was the final show before Stardom Dream Cinderella. The show featured big preview matches including a main event match via the Donna del Mondo vs. God's Eye elimination match with Syuri and Giulia looking for the edge, a Christmas-themed battle, and Oedo Tai and Prominence fighting ahead of the Artist of Stardom Championship match.
Fightful

Viewership For Episode 13 Of WOW In Syndication Reaches A New Peak For The Latest Season

Viewership information has been revealed for the13th syndicated episodes of WOW following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the thirteenth episode of the latest season of WOW: Women of Wrestling which aired on December 11 was watched by 358,000 viewers in syndication, up from 236,000 viewers on December 4. The episode garnered a 0.05 rating with 60,000 viewers in the key 18-49 demographic. The rating was the same as the previous week.
Fightful

Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Top Flight Added To 12/28 AEW Dynamite, Women's Tag Announced

Jon Moxley will be in action on the December 28 episode of AEW Dynamite. As announced on the December 23 episode of AEW Rampage, Moxley will team up with ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli to face Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin). Moxley defeated Darius on the December 21 episode of Dynamite. The two teams clashed on Friday's episode of AEW Rampage, as they competed in the Trios Casino Battle Royale. Thanks to some interference from Hangman Page, Top Flight (alongside AR Fox) eliminated Moxley and went on to win the match. The broadcast team later announced that Moxley and Castagnoli will face Top Flight on Wednesday.
Fightful

NJPW Road To Tokyo Dome Results (12/22): Suzuki-gun Headlines

New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night one of its Road to Tokyo Dome tour on December 22 from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW Road To Tokyo Dome Results (12/22) - Francesco Akira def. Kosei Fujita. - Aaron Henare...
Fightful

Heather Monroe Discusses The Lack Of Women's Tag Teams On The Independent Scene

Heather Monroe gives her reasoning as to why there aren't a plethora of women's tag teams on the independent scene. Tag team wrestling is arguably more prominent now than it has ever been in the history of the sport. While major companies such as WWE have a set of Tag Team Championships for each brand, other promotions like AEW have both Tag Team Championships and Trios Championships. There are even some companies out there such as IMPACT Wrestling that have a separate set of tag team belts for the men's division and the women's division.
Fightful

Reby Hardy On Potential In-Ring Return: I'm Pretty Busy, Wrestling Is Sort Of An Afterthought

Reby Hardy comments on potentially returning to the ring. Hardy had an active career in the wrestling world for several years. She worked for Lucha Libre USA and Shine Wrestling, among other promotions, before she was later featured alongside her husband, Matt Hardy, in TNA. Reby left TNA alongside Matt and Jeff Hardy in 2017, and she has been mostly absent from wrestling ever since. She appeared during Matt's match against Jeff Jarrett at WrestleCade SuperShow on November 26.
Fightful

Switchblade Jay White Says Eddie Kingston Pioneered The Trend Of F--kboys Joining AEW

Eddie Kingston doesn't appear to be a fan of some of the new faces in AEW. Eddie Kingston has some thoughts about the ever-evolving landscape of the AEW locker room. Kingston is of the belief that there are a handful of fuck boys coming into AEW and, never one to miss an opportunity to dunk on someone, Jay White proclaims that Kingston himself might have started the trend.
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy