Major Changes To The WWE Smackdown Show On December 16 Due To Travel Woes
WWE Smackdown did not go off as originally planned. Kevin Owens, John Cena and The Bloodline were all to close the show, but there was no Owens. Kevin Owens was supposed to be featured on the double Smackdown tapings, but couldn't make it due to what WWE told us was a "nightmare travel situation." As a result, Owens had to be written out of the shows and major production and writing changes were made.
Kevin Owens Pitched Shawn Michaels Match For WWE Return; More Details
Kevin Owens vs. Shawn Michaels? Well, if Kevin Owens had his way, that would have happened. Kevin Owens appeared on Kevin Raphael's podcast last week (link below) and said that he recently inquired about a potential match with Shawn Michaels. In the interview, Owens noted that after the Stone Cold match at WrestleMania, he figured ntohing was impossible. When Owens went to NXT for the KO Show, he had a sit down with Shawn Michaels and asked him if he'd considered having one last match with him. For Owens, he said it was so he could say that he wrestled his two favorites of all-time.
Trios Battle Royale, WWE Tag Titles | AEW Rampage & Smackdown 12/23/2022 | Show Review & Results
Kate (@MissKatefabe) and Robert DeFelice (@DudeFelice) discuss tonight's episodes of Smackdown and AEW Rampage, including:. - Top contender gauntlet match: Xia Li, Raquel Rodriguez, Tegan Nox, Emma, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville are announced. - Bray Wyatt promo. - Rey Mysterio vs. Angel. - Karrion Kross, Scarlett and Emma backstage. -...
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 14 Results (12/17): Leia Makoa Faces Wrecking Ball
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode fourteen of its show on December 17. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. Fans can watch the full episode in the video above. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode...
Inside Jamie Noble's Final Match, Alan Angels' 2023 Goals, A Maximum Male Models X-Mas | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, December 22, 2022. - WWE released a video with an in-depth look at the final match of James "Jamie Noble" Gibson. - Alan Angels has named his 2023 bucket list and it includes the X-Division Title. - Speaking to The Columbus Dispatch,...
Dolph Ziggler: Tommy Dreamer Told Me Robert Roode Was, 'Basically You From Another Company'
Dolph Ziggler has enjoyed plenty of success throughout his career as a singles stars and as a tag team. Ziggler was the man who helped introduce wrestling fans to Big E on the main roster in 2012 and re-introduce Drew McIntyre to the main roster in 2018. He also formed a team with Robert Roode, capturing both the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships as a duo.
Dax Harwood SHOOTS SOFTLY On CM Punk, Sasha Banks, The Briscoes, Ethan Page, More
Dax The Axe is one of the most beloved pro wrestlers from a fan standpoint, but when it comes to the locker room, Harwood is seemingly loved even more by his fellow co-workers. Does Dax love his co-workers back? Let's find out. This is SHOOTING SOFTLY. The Briscoes:. “Oh, my...
AEW Wrestler (Kris Statlander) Provides Injury Update (She's Not Cleared Yet)
Kris Statlander provides an update on her injury status. Statlander took to social media to confirm she is not cleared. On August 13, Statlander posted an Instagram video where she confirmed she had a "completely torn ACL and lateral meniscus" and would need surgery. She underwent knee surgery on September 7. Following surgery, Statlander said she would be out for six-to-eight months.
Jimmy Jacobs Explains How Writers Had To Speak To Vince McMahon
After having a successful run on the Independent scene that included stints in ROH, PWG, and more Jimmy Jacobs joined WWE in 2015 as a writer. Jacobs was part of WWE for just under three years before he was released after taking a photo with members of the Bullet Club during their "invasion" for Being The Elite.
Elite and Death Triangle go No DQ, Swerve debuts faction, Shida vs. Hayter | Day After Dynamite #41
Will flies solo today, talking all of the news going into and out of Dynamite from December 21st, 2021 in San Antonio, TX.
STARDOM Year-End Climax 2022 Results (12/24/22): Donna del Mondo vs. God's Eye Elimination Match
STARDOM held its annual Year-End Climax show on Christmas Eve as the 2022 event was the final show before Stardom Dream Cinderella. The show featured big preview matches including a main event match via the Donna del Mondo vs. God's Eye elimination match with Syuri and Giulia looking for the edge, a Christmas-themed battle, and Oedo Tai and Prominence fighting ahead of the Artist of Stardom Championship match.
Viewership For Episode 13 Of WOW In Syndication Reaches A New Peak For The Latest Season
Viewership information has been revealed for the13th syndicated episodes of WOW following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the thirteenth episode of the latest season of WOW: Women of Wrestling which aired on December 11 was watched by 358,000 viewers in syndication, up from 236,000 viewers on December 4. The episode garnered a 0.05 rating with 60,000 viewers in the key 18-49 demographic. The rating was the same as the previous week.
Roxanne Perez Reflects On NXT Women's Title Win, Notes That It Didn't Feel Real In The Moment
Roxanne Perez discusses her shocking NXT Women's Title victory. After only being with the company for nine months, Roxanne Perez shocked the world on the December 13 edition of WWE NXT when she took down Mandy Rose to win the NXT Women's Championship. Prior to Perez's win, Rose had held the belt for over 400 days.
Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Top Flight Added To 12/28 AEW Dynamite, Women's Tag Announced
Jon Moxley will be in action on the December 28 episode of AEW Dynamite. As announced on the December 23 episode of AEW Rampage, Moxley will team up with ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli to face Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin). Moxley defeated Darius on the December 21 episode of Dynamite. The two teams clashed on Friday's episode of AEW Rampage, as they competed in the Trios Casino Battle Royale. Thanks to some interference from Hangman Page, Top Flight (alongside AR Fox) eliminated Moxley and went on to win the match. The broadcast team later announced that Moxley and Castagnoli will face Top Flight on Wednesday.
NJPW Road To Tokyo Dome Results (12/22): Suzuki-gun Headlines
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night one of its Road to Tokyo Dome tour on December 22 from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW Road To Tokyo Dome Results (12/22) - Francesco Akira def. Kosei Fujita. - Aaron Henare...
Heather Monroe Discusses The Lack Of Women's Tag Teams On The Independent Scene
Heather Monroe gives her reasoning as to why there aren't a plethora of women's tag teams on the independent scene. Tag team wrestling is arguably more prominent now than it has ever been in the history of the sport. While major companies such as WWE have a set of Tag Team Championships for each brand, other promotions like AEW have both Tag Team Championships and Trios Championships. There are even some companies out there such as IMPACT Wrestling that have a separate set of tag team belts for the men's division and the women's division.
Reby Hardy On Potential In-Ring Return: I'm Pretty Busy, Wrestling Is Sort Of An Afterthought
Reby Hardy comments on potentially returning to the ring. Hardy had an active career in the wrestling world for several years. She worked for Lucha Libre USA and Shine Wrestling, among other promotions, before she was later featured alongside her husband, Matt Hardy, in TNA. Reby left TNA alongside Matt and Jeff Hardy in 2017, and she has been mostly absent from wrestling ever since. She appeared during Matt's match against Jeff Jarrett at WrestleCade SuperShow on November 26.
Kurt Angle Believes AJ Styles And Ricochet Could Carry Him Through One Final WrestleMania Match
Kurt Angle says he would need to work with a young talent if he was ever cleared for a final WrestleMania match. Kurt Angle had his final match at WWE WrestleMania 35. In his last bout, Angle would lose to Baron Corbin, and that loss would cause Angle's child to give Corbin "the finger."
Switchblade Jay White Says Eddie Kingston Pioneered The Trend Of F--kboys Joining AEW
Eddie Kingston doesn't appear to be a fan of some of the new faces in AEW. Eddie Kingston has some thoughts about the ever-evolving landscape of the AEW locker room. Kingston is of the belief that there are a handful of fuck boys coming into AEW and, never one to miss an opportunity to dunk on someone, Jay White proclaims that Kingston himself might have started the trend.
Athena Says People Backstage Thought She Took Liberties With Jody Threat
On the October 17 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, Athena took on Jody Threat in singles competition. Athena was victorious in the hard-hitting affair, but many fans online thought Athena was being too rough with Jody in how she was hitting her and tossing her around. The match was a...
