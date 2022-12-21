(ECRMC names a New Chief Nursing Officer)...El Centro Regional Medical Center made the announcement this week. Suzanne Martinez, RN,BSN, MS, CPHRM is now the new Chief Nursing Officer for the El Centro Hospital. She was a long-time member of the ECRMC nursing team. She brings over 35 years of nursing leadership expertise to her role. As the new CNO, Martinez will oversee all clinical nursing operations at ECRMC and provide expertise for all clinical departments. She obtained her nursing Diploma from the Grace General Hospital School of Nursing in 1986, and completed her Master's in Nursing Leadershgip from San Diego State University in 2021. She has been with ECRMC since 1990 Suzanne Martinez replaces Tara Mitchell who leaves the position to join her family in Flagstaff, Arizona.

EL CENTRO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO