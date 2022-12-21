Read full article on original website
LaBrucherie Road Set to Reopen
The City of Imperial says that LaBrucherie Road is about to reopen. The City says that the project, that started in late August and caused the closure of the road between Treshilll and Aten Roads, will be completed by Friday, December 30, 2022. The original estimated end date was late November. The work includes a wider asphalt roadway, additional street lights, storm drain system, new concrete curb and gutters and sidewalks and several other improvements.
Yuma Contractor Convicted
A Yuma, Arizona contractor was convicted of Insurance Fraud by a Phoenix federal court jury. Israel Millan, III, 40, of Yuma, was found guilty on one count of Conspiracy to Commit Fraud, eight counts of Wire Fraud, two counts of Mail Fraud, and four counts of Money Laundering. Millan's charges were related to several insurance fraud schemes that occurred in Yuma between 2018 and 2020. The scenes included staging vehicle accidents, as well as deliberately flooding residences and then submitting fraudulent claims to insurance companies. Millan was a general contractor and made the claims to collect insurance proceeds. Millan will be sentenced in February 2023.
New Chief Nursing Officer
(ECRMC names a New Chief Nursing Officer)...El Centro Regional Medical Center made the announcement this week. Suzanne Martinez, RN,BSN, MS, CPHRM is now the new Chief Nursing Officer for the El Centro Hospital. She was a long-time member of the ECRMC nursing team. She brings over 35 years of nursing leadership expertise to her role. As the new CNO, Martinez will oversee all clinical nursing operations at ECRMC and provide expertise for all clinical departments. She obtained her nursing Diploma from the Grace General Hospital School of Nursing in 1986, and completed her Master's in Nursing Leadershgip from San Diego State University in 2021. She has been with ECRMC since 1990 Suzanne Martinez replaces Tara Mitchell who leaves the position to join her family in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Remote Court Appearances
(Imperial County Superior Court to offer remote appearance services).....It starts in the New Year. Beginning January 3rd, the County Superior Court will provide remote appearance services in civil case types. It will expand the previous remote appearance services already being offered for traffic and criminal. Registration for remote appearance can be done at the Court's website. The Court;s remote appearance fee will be $25. There are no remote appearance fees for criminal, traffic, juvenile, restraining orders, any party with a fee waiver, or in any case where filing fees are not required.
