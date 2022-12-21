Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible CityTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
Clever Pittsburgh: Inventions That Changed The WorldTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Marconews.com
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski pleased with QB Deshaun Watson in 'some very, very tough situations'
No performance is viewed in a vacuum. Well, no performance should be viewed in a vacuum, but more often than not it's going to happen. In a vacuum, the numbers Deshaun Watson put up in his fourth start with the Cleveland Browns — Saturday's 17-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints — were so-so at best. He completed just 13 of 31 passes for 135 yards with an interception for a career-low 47.1 passer rating.
Marconews.com
Steelers retire Franco Harris' No. 32 at halftime, rally past Raiders with late TD
PITTSBURGH – The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris’ No. 32 during a bittersweet ceremony on Saturday night at halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The long-planned honor came three days after Harris died at age 72 and one day after...
Marconews.com
Jeff Saturday is exactly what we thought he'd be - a total disaster
This is the Morning Win, by Andy Nesbitt. The 2022 Indianapolis Colts have been a dumpster fire for most of the year but they have taught us one valuable lesson - if you want things to go really wrong just hire a guy who has only coached high school football to be your head coach.
Marconews.com
Eli Apple calls Mac Jones' block at the knees 'a dirty play' in Bengals-Patriots game
When officials ruled that New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw a forward pass – and didn't fumble – during the fourth quarter of Saturday's Week 16 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, it was among the biggest plays and calls of the game. Many didn't notice that Jones...
Marconews.com
It was Nickelodeon slime time at SoFi Stadium, and everybody got into act during Rams-Broncos game
The Nickelodeon broadcast of the Los Angeles Rams' victory over the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, meant there was going to be plenty of fun. There were hijinks thanks to the folks at Nick that included incorporating their characters and others into the game.
Marconews.com
Cardinals' J.J. Watt, three-time Defensive Player of the Year, announces retirement on social media
The Arizona Cardinals' J.J. Watt is hanging up his cleats after this season. The defensive star tweeted a picture of his family on Tuesday morning with the caption: "Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure."
Marconews.com
By the numbers: What have we learned about the Jaguars as they enter final stretch?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are now in their final stretch of games with contests against the Houston Texans (Week 17) and the Tennessee Titans (Week 18) remaining. Their 19-3 victory over the New York Jets last week on Thursday Night Football in cold and rainy weather was a game where many past Jaguars teams would have struggled.
Marconews.com
Chargers coach Brandon Staley blames Colts for Derwin James' illegal hit on Ashton Dulin
INDIANAPOLIS — Chargers head coach Brandon Staley defended Los Angeles safety Derwin James for a vicious hit on Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin on Monday night that caused concussions to both players. James was ejected for the hit, a ruling Staley criticized in the aftermath of the Chargers’ 20-3...
Marconews.com
'When you’re blessed, you return the favor': The Packers' Aaron Jones finds his greatest joy is giving
GREEN BAY – The tackle bent Aaron Jones backward and injured him too. This was midseason, another loss on the road, the seams of the season starting to unravel, and Jones felt the pain reverberate throughout his body while his teammates pleaded for a penalty flag that would never fly. The running back staggered to his feet on an ankle that would soon require a walking boot, and uncharacteristically bypassed the emotions of frustration right to fury.
Marconews.com
Steelers vs. Ravens Week 17 game flexed to prime time
For the second time this season, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have a game on the schedule flexed. Back in early November, the Steelers' Sunday night Week 11 showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals was flexed out of prime time because of how poorly the Steelers were playing. This time around, the...
Marconews.com
Loss to Packers on second-coldest game in Dolphins history didn't freeze out playoff hopes
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The mood was subdued but certainly not defeatist Sunday in the Miami Dolphins' locker room. Players holding quiet conversations. Jaelan Phillips seeking some warmth. Tua Tagovailoa accepting hugs from passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell and Dan Marino at his locker after long conversations with both.
Marconews.com
Eagles fail to lock up NFC East without Jalen Hurts as mistakes vs. Cowboys prove costly
ARLINGTON, Texas − Gardner Minshew, in his first game replacing Jalen Hurts, had his moments, and both he and the Eagles made more than their share of mistakes. The most costly came with 2:07 left in the fourth quarter, the Eagles trailing by three, when Miles Sanders fumbled the ball away at the Eagles' 21. The Cowboys (11-4) turned that into a field goal, sending the Eagles to a 40-34 loss Saturday.
Marconews.com
Despite QB change, Colts continue freefall vs. Chargers on Monday Night Football
INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts are still free-falling, picking up speed as an awful season draws closer to the end. Unable to get any spark from another change at the starting quarterback position, Indianapolis failed to compete offensively from the start in an ugly 20-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football, the Colts’ fifth loss in a row.
Marconews.com
Chargers safety Derwin James ejected after vicious hit in Week 16 game vs. Colts
Derwin James was told to hit the showers early Monday night. The Los Angeles Chargers safety was ejected from Monday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts after he administered a vicious hit to the head and neck area of Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin. Dulin caught a short pass...
Marconews.com
Alabama football's recruiting secret? It hid in plain view on signing day
Sometimes, the answer to the secret hides in plain view. How does Alabama football coach Nick Saban pull together a highly regarded recruiting class year after year? How did he attract a whopping seven five-star prospects this time around, including Thursday's addition of cornerback Desmond Ricks of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy?
Marconews.com
First look: Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders odds and lines
The Cleveland Browns (6-9) and the Washington Commanders (7-7-1) meet for a Week 17 battle FedEx Field in Landover, Md. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Browns vs. Commanders odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Browns were...
Marconews.com
First look: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions odds and lines
The Chicago Bears (3-12) take on the Detroit Lions (7-8) Sunday in Week 17 at Ford Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Bears vs. Lions odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Bears lost 35-13 to...
Marconews.com
First look: New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles odds and lines
The New Orleans Saints (6-9) square off against the Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) on Sunday in Week 17 at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Saints vs. Eagles odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The...
Marconews.com
Should Tennessee Titans rest starters vs Dallas Cowboys or look for way to win? It matters.
The Tennessee Titans' next game matters as much as coach Mike Vrabel wants it to. After losing 19-14 to the Houston Texans on Saturday, the playoff hopes of the Titans (7-8) rest in an interesting position. The Titans are tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars atop the AFC South with a head-to-head matchup coming in Week 18. The Jaguars play the Texans next week and the Titans host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, but those games don't affect the Titans' playoff hopes. No matter what happens in Week 17, a Titans win in Week 18 means a playoff berth and a Titans loss means the end of the season.
Marconews.com
Commanders QB Carson Wentz thankful for 'honest' relationship with Taylor Heinicke
The Washington franchise is no stranger to quarterback controversies. Whether it was Billy Kilmer and Sonny Jurgensen, Jay Schroeder and Doug Williams, Gus Frerotte and Heath Shuler, Brad Johnson and Jeff George, or Robert Griffin III and Kirk Cousins, there seems always to be a quarterback controversy in Washington. The...
Comments / 0