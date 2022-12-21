No performance is viewed in a vacuum. Well, no performance should be viewed in a vacuum, but more often than not it's going to happen. In a vacuum, the numbers Deshaun Watson put up in his fourth start with the Cleveland Browns — Saturday's 17-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints — were so-so at best. He completed just 13 of 31 passes for 135 yards with an interception for a career-low 47.1 passer rating.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO