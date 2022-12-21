ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Marconews.com

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski pleased with QB Deshaun Watson in 'some very, very tough situations'

No performance is viewed in a vacuum. Well, no performance should be viewed in a vacuum, but more often than not it's going to happen. In a vacuum, the numbers Deshaun Watson put up in his fourth start with the Cleveland Browns — Saturday's 17-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints — were so-so at best. He completed just 13 of 31 passes for 135 yards with an interception for a career-low 47.1 passer rating.
CLEVELAND, OH
Marconews.com

'When you’re blessed, you return the favor': The Packers' Aaron Jones finds his greatest joy is giving

GREEN BAY – The tackle bent Aaron Jones backward and injured him too. This was midseason, another loss on the road, the seams of the season starting to unravel, and Jones felt the pain reverberate throughout his body while his teammates pleaded for a penalty flag that would never fly. The running back staggered to his feet on an ankle that would soon require a walking boot, and uncharacteristically bypassed the emotions of frustration right to fury.
GREEN BAY, WI
Marconews.com

Steelers vs. Ravens Week 17 game flexed to prime time

For the second time this season, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have a game on the schedule flexed. Back in early November, the Steelers' Sunday night Week 11 showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals was flexed out of prime time because of how poorly the Steelers were playing. This time around, the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Marconews.com

Eagles fail to lock up NFC East without Jalen Hurts as mistakes vs. Cowboys prove costly

ARLINGTON, Texas − Gardner Minshew, in his first game replacing Jalen Hurts, had his moments, and both he and the Eagles made more than their share of mistakes. The most costly came with 2:07 left in the fourth quarter, the Eagles trailing by three, when Miles Sanders fumbled the ball away at the Eagles' 21. The Cowboys (11-4) turned that into a field goal, sending the Eagles to a 40-34 loss Saturday.
ARLINGTON, TX
Marconews.com

Despite QB change, Colts continue freefall vs. Chargers on Monday Night Football

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts are still free-falling, picking up speed as an awful season draws closer to the end. Unable to get any spark from another change at the starting quarterback position, Indianapolis failed to compete offensively from the start in an ugly 20-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football, the Colts’ fifth loss in a row.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Marconews.com

Alabama football's recruiting secret? It hid in plain view on signing day

Sometimes, the answer to the secret hides in plain view. How does Alabama football coach Nick Saban pull together a highly regarded recruiting class year after year? How did he attract a whopping seven five-star prospects this time around, including Thursday's addition of cornerback Desmond Ricks of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy?
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Marconews.com

First look: Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders odds and lines

The Cleveland Browns (6-9) and the Washington Commanders (7-7-1) meet for a Week 17 battle FedEx Field in Landover, Md. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Browns vs. Commanders odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Browns were...
CLEVELAND, OH
Marconews.com

First look: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions odds and lines

The Chicago Bears (3-12) take on the Detroit Lions (7-8) Sunday in Week 17 at Ford Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Bears vs. Lions odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Bears lost 35-13 to...
CHICAGO, IL
Marconews.com

Should Tennessee Titans rest starters vs Dallas Cowboys or look for way to win? It matters.

The Tennessee Titans' next game matters as much as coach Mike Vrabel wants it to. After losing 19-14 to the Houston Texans on Saturday, the playoff hopes of the Titans (7-8) rest in an interesting position. The Titans are tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars atop the AFC South with a head-to-head matchup coming in Week 18. The Jaguars play the Texans next week and the Titans host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, but those games don't affect the Titans' playoff hopes. No matter what happens in Week 17, a Titans win in Week 18 means a playoff berth and a Titans loss means the end of the season.
NASHVILLE, TN

