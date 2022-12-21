ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

cleveland19.com

Canton opens warming centers for winter storm

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Canton is joining Refuge of Hope to offer warming centers for those in need of shelter from the bitter cold during the winter storm set to sweep Northeast Ohio this holiday weekend. SARTA will offer transportation while the American Red Cross will provide...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

City, Refuge of Hope Cooperate Again to Open Warming Centers

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton in cooperation with the Refuge of Hope is opening warming shelters starting Thursday night through the day Monday. The Edward Peel Coleman Community Center on Sherrick Road SE opens Thursday night at 6 as an overnight facility. The...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Stark County Buildings Closing Due to Impending Storm

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County government offices are closed Friday due to the weather. That includes the downtown office building, the courthouse and the Frank T Bow building. Other major closings will be posted here as we get them. Other closings and cancellations are at...
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Power outages reported across Northeast Ohio during winter storm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Power outages are being reported across Northeast Ohio as a winter storm makes its way through the area. The FirstEnergy website said about 25,000 customers are impacted by outages as of 9:45 a.m. Friday. According to the website, the outages appear to be affecting Summit, Erie,...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
cityofmentor.com

Aqua offers tips to keep pipes from freezing this winter

As colder weather approaches, Aqua is reminding homeowners that they should take steps now to prevent their household water pipes from freezing this winter. “Sustained freezing temperatures can wreak havoc on your plumbing and cause your pipes to freeze or rupture,” says Aqua Ohio President Bob Davis. “It’s critical to know how to prepare ahead of severe weather and during below-freezing periods so you’re not facing significant damage and service interruptions. Fortunately, there are simple steps that homeowners can take to ensure their water remains flowing all winter long.”
WKYC

Summit Lake Community Center to serve as weekend warming center

AKRON, Ohio — Residents who need shelter this Christmas weekend will have a safe place to go, thanks to the City of Akron's Summit Lake Community Center. The center is extending its hours starting this Friday, Dec. 23, and continuing through Monday, Dec. 26, to serve as a warming center for the community.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Live weather and traffic updates: Winter storm hits Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — It's a system we've been tracking for days... A major winter storm is bringing big impacts to Northeast Ohio with strong winds, dangerously cold temperatures and blowing snow. So what's happening right now? We're following the storm minute-by-minute with time-stamped updates throughout the story below. Be sure...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
