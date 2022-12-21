Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AkronTed RiversAkron, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
3 Great Pizza Places In AkronTed RiversAkron, OH
Fugitive wanted in Mexico for child sex abuse arrested in Ohio by ICEEdy ZooAkron, OH
Related
LIST: Warming centers available in Northeast Ohio during winter storm
CLEVELAND — As Northeast Ohio faces a winter storm and a massive cold front, many cities are opening up warming shelters. 3News has compiled a list of warming centers by county in Northeast Ohio. We will continue to add to this list as we learn of more shelters. LIST:...
richlandsource.com
Power outages being reported in Richland County on Friday due to winter storm
MANSFIELD -- Power outages are cropping up around Richland County on Friday due to the strong winter storm, according to county Emergency Management Agency Director Rebecca Owens. The storm that blasted across north central Ohio late Thursday night with snow, powerful winds and icy cold is a quick baptism of...
cleveland19.com
Canton opens warming centers for winter storm
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Canton is joining Refuge of Hope to offer warming centers for those in need of shelter from the bitter cold during the winter storm set to sweep Northeast Ohio this holiday weekend. SARTA will offer transportation while the American Red Cross will provide...
City of Cleveland issues snow parking ban beginning Thursday night until Saturday: See the full list of affected streets
CLEVELAND — With a severe winter storm on its way, the city of Cleveland has announced an emergency snow parking ban going into effect Thursday at 11 p.m. and lasting until at least Saturday at noon. According to Safety Director Karrie D. Howard's order, all "stopping, standing and parking...
whbc.com
City, Refuge of Hope Cooperate Again to Open Warming Centers
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton in cooperation with the Refuge of Hope is opening warming shelters starting Thursday night through the day Monday. The Edward Peel Coleman Community Center on Sherrick Road SE opens Thursday night at 6 as an overnight facility. The...
whbc.com
Stark County Buildings Closing Due to Impending Storm
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County government offices are closed Friday due to the weather. That includes the downtown office building, the courthouse and the Frank T Bow building. Other major closings will be posted here as we get them. Other closings and cancellations are at...
cleveland19.com
Power outages reported across Northeast Ohio during winter storm
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Power outages are being reported across Northeast Ohio as a winter storm makes its way through the area. The FirstEnergy website said about 25,000 customers are impacted by outages as of 9:45 a.m. Friday. According to the website, the outages appear to be affecting Summit, Erie,...
Blizzard warning canceled for portions of Northeast Ohio, but winter storm warning remains in effect
CLEVELAND — A blizzard warning has been canceled for a handful of Northeast Ohio counties as an impactful winter storm continues moving through the region. The blizzard warning — which included Cleveland — was supposed to remain in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday, but was instead called off just before 8:30 p.m. Friday. The following counties are effected:
List of closings and delays in Northeast Ohio for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Anticipation of extremely cold temperatures, high winds and snow from a winter storm has led to the closing of several county offices, libraries and local attractions for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Northeast Ohio beginning at...
Thousands lose power in the Valley during winter storm
Power outages are moving rapidly through the Valley during this major winter storm.
cityofmentor.com
Aqua offers tips to keep pipes from freezing this winter
As colder weather approaches, Aqua is reminding homeowners that they should take steps now to prevent their household water pipes from freezing this winter. “Sustained freezing temperatures can wreak havoc on your plumbing and cause your pipes to freeze or rupture,” says Aqua Ohio President Bob Davis. “It’s critical to know how to prepare ahead of severe weather and during below-freezing periods so you’re not facing significant damage and service interruptions. Fortunately, there are simple steps that homeowners can take to ensure their water remains flowing all winter long.”
Summit Lake Community Center to serve as weekend warming center
AKRON, Ohio — Residents who need shelter this Christmas weekend will have a safe place to go, thanks to the City of Akron's Summit Lake Community Center. The center is extending its hours starting this Friday, Dec. 23, and continuing through Monday, Dec. 26, to serve as a warming center for the community.
tuscweather.net
Updated Winter Storm Timeline and Impacts for the Tuscarawas Valley Area
We’ll see warmer temperatures in the upper 30s/low 40s with increasing chances for rain as we go through the day. Temperatures remain relatively warm into Thursday night with light rain likely. FRIDAY BEFORE SUNRISE. A potent cold front will bring an arctic airmass into the area around 4:00/5:00 AM....
Local animal organizations rescue pets left out in freezing temps
For a few days now First News has been warning pet owners to make sure to bring their animals inside when temperatures are dangerously cold.
City of Cleveland, Hopkins Airport officials preparing for winter storm
CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohio is bracing for some pretty nasty weather during the Christmas weekend, with wind chills expected to drop below zero and some areas potentially seeing up to a foot of snow. The city of Cleveland hosted a virtual press conference on Wednesday to update residents on...
WKYC
Live weather and traffic updates: Winter storm hits Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — It's a system we've been tracking for days... A major winter storm is bringing big impacts to Northeast Ohio with strong winds, dangerously cold temperatures and blowing snow. So what's happening right now? We're following the storm minute-by-minute with time-stamped updates throughout the story below. Be sure...
Route 46 in Canfield reopens following downed poles, wires
The accident happened around 7:30 a.m.
cleveland19.com
Preparing your home for blizzard conditions, experts suggest getting ready before its too late.
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Local Hardware and grocery stores hit hard as customers gear up for a sizeable snowfall and blizzard conditions making its way to our area. As always, winter supplies and food are at the top of the list for many of us. “Soups of course and anything...
Unforgettable road trip: 4 strangers drive from Florida to Cleveland after canceled flight
Four strangers desperate to get home for Christmas took a road trip they will not soon forget. Their flight from Florida to Cleveland was canceled, and after a little bit of anxious thought, they all piled into a rental car to make it home for the holidays.
WKYC
Message in a bottle finds unbelievable way home to Parma family
The Mural family buried the bottle while they were on vacation in Fort Myers Beach over 20 years ago. They never could've imagined they would see it again.
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 2