Plainsboro Township, NJ

centraljersey.com

Princeton Fitness & Wellness at Plainsboro fitness center will close Dec. 31

After a decade run, the Princeton Fitness & Wellness Center at Plainsboro is closing its doors Dec. 31, according to Penn Medicine Princeton Health officials. The move is the result of a recently completed strategic plan, which concluded that additional space is needed on the Princeton Medical Center’s campus at 7 Plainsboro Road in Plainsboro Township to meet increased demands for medical care and services, officials said.
PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
centraljersey.com

News Transcript News Briefs, Dec. 21

The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Nov. 30 at 10 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported being defrauded in the amount of $169,000 after opening an online account. Patrolman Reginald Grant took the report and the incident is pending further investigation.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Criterion Sentinel

Criterion Sentinel: Memorable stories of 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, we take a look at memorable stories that hit the pages of the Criterion Sentinel. Joshi sworn in as mayor of Edison; calls on community to work together for ‘unity and good government’ – https://centraljersey.com/2022/01/01/joshi-sworn-in-as-mayor-in-edison-calls-on-community-to-work-together-for-unity-and-good-government/. Mayor Sam Joshi was sworn in...
EDISON, NJ
centraljersey.com

West Windsor Police blotter

A Pennington man was charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) after his Ford SUV struck the rear of a Honda SUV on Route 1 Nov. 21. The impact caused the Honda SUV to spin and crash into the concrete divider. The Ford SUV rolled over, left the road and struck a sign and a tree. The Pennington man was issued the summons for DWI and was taken to the hospital after he complained of pain.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Independent

Un-pave the parking lot, put up a paradise

In her 1970 song “Big Yellow Taxi,” Joni Mitchell sang, “They paved paradise, put up a parking lot,” a commentary on nature’s beauty being lost to development. Mitchell did not write the song about New Jersey, but it might seem that way, considering how much green in the Garden State has been covered with asphalt and concrete.
TRENTON, NJ
News Transcript

Manalapan Medical Reserve Corps training to begin in January

MANALAPAN — The Manalapan Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) has announced that a 13-week CERT training program will begin on Jan 10. The free training will cover basic personal and community emergency preparedness topics including emergency first aid, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, fire safety and suppression, disaster psychology, basic search and rescue techniques, and working within an organizational framework, according to a press release.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
News Transcript

Braves top Mustangs, 64-59, on strength of comeback in fourth quarter

MARLBORO — There has been a whirlwind of excitement on the hardwood this week for the Manalapan High School boys basketball team. On Dec. 20, the Braves defeated Howell High School, 63-57, and they followed up that victory with a 64-59 win over Marlboro High School on Dec. 21 in Marlboro. The Braves stormed back from a five-point deficit in the fourth quarter to edge the Mustangs and claim their second win of the 2022-23 season.
ENGLISHTOWN, NJ
News Transcript

Manalapan Police Beat, Dec. 14

The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Nov. 25 at 11:52 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported that sometime between Nov. 4 and Nov. 24, an unknown individual removed a catalytic converter from a vehicle that was parked at the Heritage Village apartment building, Woodward Road, Manalapan. The catalytic converter is valued at approximately $1,000. Patrolman Hunter Mauro took the.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

Hopewell Township Police blotter

A burglar broke into a Harbourton Ridge Road home sometime between Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 and stole an assortment of items. The items were valued at about $300. Someone used a Brigham Way resident’s Social Security number to file a fraudulent claim for Social Security benefits in an incident reported Dec. 6. The victim learned of the incident of identity theft after being contacted by the New Jersey Department of Labor regarding a claim for Social Security benefits.
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, OH
