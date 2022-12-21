Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Winery, Bed-and-Breakfast Plan ExaminedGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Brunch in the Country, According to SurveyTravel MavenLumberville, PA
Garden State Youth Correctional Facility Hosted Its First-Ever Winter ConcertMorristown MinuteChesterfield Township, NJ
A Decade After His Death, Holocaust Survivor's $40 Mill. Fortune Is Still UnclaimedTaxBuzzStaten Island, NY
Stop & Shop Permanently Closing LocationsJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
Related
Princeton Fitness & Wellness at Plainsboro fitness center will close Dec. 31
After a decade run, the Princeton Fitness & Wellness Center at Plainsboro is closing its doors Dec. 31, according to Penn Medicine Princeton Health officials. The move is the result of a recently completed strategic plan, which concluded that additional space is needed on the Princeton Medical Center’s campus at 7 Plainsboro Road in Plainsboro Township to meet increased demands for medical care and services, officials said.
Teens charged in drug robbery, shooting death of Pennington School grad
Two teenaged boys, ages 16 and 17, have been charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses in connection with the death of Philip Urban, who was found shot to death in a nature preserve Dec.17, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri and Hopewell Township Police Chief James Rosso.
News Transcript News Briefs, Dec. 21
The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Nov. 30 at 10 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported being defrauded in the amount of $169,000 after opening an online account. Patrolman Reginald Grant took the report and the incident is pending further investigation.
Three patrol officers promoted to rank of sergeant in Freehold Township
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — Three patrol officers in the Freehold Township Police Department have been promoted to sergeant. During a Township Committee meeting on Nov. 22, John Catron, Jack Mandala and Jimmy Santiago were promoted from patrol officer to the rank of sergeant. Each man was administered the oath of office to his new position in the police department.
Environmental commission chair details panel’s achievements in 2022
MANALAPAN — During the Dec. 14 meeting of the Township Committee, Jenine Tankoos, the chairwoman of the Manalapan Environmental Commission, presented municipal officials with the panel’s annual report detailing its busy year in the community. Tankoos said that during 2022, 10 public meetings were held; one new member...
Gov. Murphy, Netflix execs announce plan to build production facility at former fort
Gov. Phil Murphy and Netflix executives have announced that the entertainment company will develop an East Coast production facility on the former Fort Monmouth campus in Eatontown and Oceanport. The project is expected to transform a property that has been largely vacant for more than a decade into a facility...
Criterion Sentinel: Memorable stories of 2022
As 2022 comes to a close, we take a look at memorable stories that hit the pages of the Criterion Sentinel. Joshi sworn in as mayor of Edison; calls on community to work together for ‘unity and good government’ – https://centraljersey.com/2022/01/01/joshi-sworn-in-as-mayor-in-edison-calls-on-community-to-work-together-for-unity-and-good-government/. Mayor Sam Joshi was sworn in...
West Windsor Police blotter
A Pennington man was charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) after his Ford SUV struck the rear of a Honda SUV on Route 1 Nov. 21. The impact caused the Honda SUV to spin and crash into the concrete divider. The Ford SUV rolled over, left the road and struck a sign and a tree. The Pennington man was issued the summons for DWI and was taken to the hospital after he complained of pain.
Un-pave the parking lot, put up a paradise
In her 1970 song “Big Yellow Taxi,” Joni Mitchell sang, “They paved paradise, put up a parking lot,” a commentary on nature’s beauty being lost to development. Mitchell did not write the song about New Jersey, but it might seem that way, considering how much green in the Garden State has been covered with asphalt and concrete.
Manalapan Medical Reserve Corps training to begin in January
MANALAPAN — The Manalapan Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) has announced that a 13-week CERT training program will begin on Jan 10. The free training will cover basic personal and community emergency preparedness topics including emergency first aid, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, fire safety and suppression, disaster psychology, basic search and rescue techniques, and working within an organizational framework, according to a press release.
Manalapan man found fatally shot in car at Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve
The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and Hopewell Township police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old Manalapan man whose body was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of a car in the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve Dec. 17. Hopewell Township police officers responded to the scene at...
Braves top Mustangs, 64-59, on strength of comeback in fourth quarter
MARLBORO — There has been a whirlwind of excitement on the hardwood this week for the Manalapan High School boys basketball team. On Dec. 20, the Braves defeated Howell High School, 63-57, and they followed up that victory with a 64-59 win over Marlboro High School on Dec. 21 in Marlboro. The Braves stormed back from a five-point deficit in the fourth quarter to edge the Mustangs and claim their second win of the 2022-23 season.
West Windsor Police: Pair distract woman, steal victim’s wallet
A man and a woman working as a team distracted a shopper at Marshall’s at the Windsor Green shopping center and allegedly stole the victim’s wallet from her purse, which had been left in the top basket of the victim’s shopping cart, according to the West Windsor Police Department.
Freehold Borough extends deadline for cannabis business license approvals
FREEHOLD — Municipal officials have approved an extension for the deadline of the provisional award of cannabis licenses to potential businesses in Freehold Borough. On Dec. 19, Borough Council members passed a resolution extending the award of the cannabis licenses from Dec. 31, 2022 to July 1, 2023. According...
Manalapan officials initiate plan for new community center
MANALAPAN — A new community center could be on the horizon in Manalapan. During a meeting on Nov. 30, the members of the Township Committee passed a resolution authorizing CME Associates to proceed with professional engineering services related to site plan development for a new community center. Mayor Susan...
Freehold Township settles litigation with utility, residential developer
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — Municipal officials in Freehold Township have authorized a settlement agreement regarding the payment of electrical services at the Freehold Pointe residential development. On Nov. 22, members of the Township Committee authorized the settlement of litigation in a matter involving Freehold Township, Jersey Central Power and Light...
Ocean County man faces charges related to fatal crash in Freehold Township
An Ocean County man has been arrested in connection with the death of a mother and her child in a fatal July crash in Freehold Township, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced. On Dec. 16, Thomas F. Polson, 53, of Little Egg Harbor, was arrested on two counts of...
Rotary Club of Hillsborough hosts successful packing event for the troops
The Rotary Club of Hillsborough, Operation Shoebox and the Hillsborough YMCA teamed up once again with community volunteers to host their 10th annual holiday packing event to assemble boxes of donated goods and holiday messages for military serving abroad. Joining in the event on Dec. 10 as a major sponsor,...
Manalapan Police Beat, Dec. 14
The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Nov. 25 at 11:52 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported that sometime between Nov. 4 and Nov. 24, an unknown individual removed a catalytic converter from a vehicle that was parked at the Heritage Village apartment building, Woodward Road, Manalapan. The catalytic converter is valued at approximately $1,000. Patrolman Hunter Mauro took the.
Hopewell Township Police blotter
A burglar broke into a Harbourton Ridge Road home sometime between Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 and stole an assortment of items. The items were valued at about $300. Someone used a Brigham Way resident’s Social Security number to file a fraudulent claim for Social Security benefits in an incident reported Dec. 6. The victim learned of the incident of identity theft after being contacted by the New Jersey Department of Labor regarding a claim for Social Security benefits.
centraljersey.com
Princeton, NJ
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News and Events in Central New Jerseyhttp://centraljersey.com
Comments / 0