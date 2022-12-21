Read full article on original website
Details On AEW's Big Production Hire, Mike Mansury
AEW made a big hire in the form of Mike Mansury. Mansury announced his return to wrestling as a Senior VP & Co-Executive Producer for AEW. He previously served as VP of Global TV Production for WWE. He's been around AEW shows for the last several weeks at least, but this hire is even bigger than many realize on the surface.
Evil Uno Discusses Streaming On Twitch, What Drew Him Back To Game Streaming
Evil Uno discusses his history with Twitch. Both Twitch and YouTube have became major outlets of media distribution over the past number of years, especially for athletes. Many pro athletes, including wrestlers, have made very good money out of a side career in the world of streaming. Evil Uno, who...
EJ Nduka Talks MLW Deal, His Future, Defending His Title, WWE | 2022 Interview
Athena Recalls Losing Weight In An 'Unhealthy Way' After WWE Tryout
Athena (Ember Moon in WWE) signed with WWE in 2015 after making a name for herself on the Independent scene. Though Athena signed with the promotion in 2015 and quickly rose up the ranks in NXT, she had previous tryouts with WWE where she thought she was on the verge of signing, but things didn't end up working out.
WWE On Fox Fans' Choice Awards, Kaito Kiyomiya/Kenoh NOAH Interview, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, December 23, 2022. - The video for the 2022 edition of the WWE On Fox's Fans' Choice Awards has been released. You can see the full video above. - Pro Wrestling NOAH has posted a interview between Kaito Kiyomiya and Kenoh to...
Dax Harwood SHOOTS SOFTLY On CM Punk, Sasha Banks, The Briscoes, Ethan Page, More
Dax The Axe is one of the most beloved pro wrestlers from a fan standpoint, but when it comes to the locker room, Harwood is seemingly loved even more by his fellow co-workers. Does Dax love his co-workers back? Let's find out. This is SHOOTING SOFTLY. The Briscoes:. “Oh, my...
Swerve Strickland Debuts Mogul Affiliates, Complete With Rick Ross Ad-libs, On 12/21 AEW Dynamite
Swerve Strickland has a new group. On the December 21 episode of AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland debuted the Mogul Affiliates in an attack on Keith Lee. Swerve and Lee were set to meet face-to-face, with Rick Ross, as the mediator, but Swerve never made it to the ring, saying Lee needed to have eyes in the back of his head.
Christmas Eve! Rick Ross drops an F bomb, Bloodline does it nWo style | Grapsody 12/24/2022
Grapsody sees Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg), and Cameron Hawkins (@CeeHawk) talk wrestling news for December 24th, 2022!
Ruby Soho Discusses Her Goals For Next Year, Notes That She Wants To Focus On Herself
Ruby Soho wants to focus on herself in 2023. After being out of action for nearly three months, Ruby Soho returned to AEW on the November 30 episode of AEW Dynamite. Soho, coming off of a broken nose, was able to pick up a win in her first match back against Tay Melo on the December 14 edition of Dynamite.
Athena Says People Backstage Thought She Took Liberties With Jody Threat
On the October 17 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, Athena took on Jody Threat in singles competition. Athena was victorious in the hard-hitting affair, but many fans online thought Athena was being too rough with Jody in how she was hitting her and tossing her around. The match was a...
Inside Jamie Noble's Final Match, Alan Angels' 2023 Goals, A Maximum Male Models X-Mas | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, December 22, 2022. - WWE released a video with an in-depth look at the final match of James "Jamie Noble" Gibson. - Alan Angels has named his 2023 bucket list and it includes the X-Division Title. - Speaking to The Columbus Dispatch,...
EJ Nduka: Triple H Told Me I Reminded Him A Lot Of The Rock With My Work Ethic
EJ Nduka got high praise from Triple H. Nduka signed with WWE in August 2019 after competing in college football and professional bodybuilding. Nduka was a highly touted prospect, but never made it to NXT television and only wrestled a couple of matches at NXT live events. He was eventually released in May 2021.
IMPACT To Present 2022 Retrospective, Year-End Awards On 12/29
IMPACT Wrestling is looking back at 2022 for their December 29 episode as the year comes to a close. IMPACT Wrestling announced on December 22 that its final television episode of 2022 will feature highlights of the year and a presentation of year-end review awards. To see some of last...
Roxanne Perez Reflects On NXT Women's Title Win, Notes That It Didn't Feel Real In The Moment
Roxanne Perez discusses her shocking NXT Women's Title victory. After only being with the company for nine months, Roxanne Perez shocked the world on the December 13 edition of WWE NXT when she took down Mandy Rose to win the NXT Women's Championship. Prior to Perez's win, Rose had held the belt for over 400 days.
Dolph Ziggler: Tommy Dreamer Told Me Robert Roode Was, 'Basically You From Another Company'
Dolph Ziggler has enjoyed plenty of success throughout his career as a singles stars and as a tag team. Ziggler was the man who helped introduce wrestling fans to Big E on the main roster in 2012 and re-introduce Drew McIntyre to the main roster in 2018. He also formed a team with Robert Roode, capturing both the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships as a duo.
AEW Wrestler (Kris Statlander) Provides Injury Update (She's Not Cleared Yet)
Kris Statlander provides an update on her injury status. Statlander took to social media to confirm she is not cleared. On August 13, Statlander posted an Instagram video where she confirmed she had a "completely torn ACL and lateral meniscus" and would need surgery. She underwent knee surgery on September 7. Following surgery, Statlander said she would be out for six-to-eight months.
Elite and Death Triangle go No DQ, Swerve debuts faction, Shida vs. Hayter | Day After Dynamite #41
Will flies solo today, talking all of the news going into and out of Dynamite from December 21st, 2021 in San Antonio, TX.
Trios Battle Royale, WWE Tag Titles | AEW Rampage & Smackdown 12/23/2022 | Show Review & Results
Kate (@MissKatefabe) and Robert DeFelice (@DudeFelice) discuss tonight's episodes of Smackdown and AEW Rampage, including:. - Top contender gauntlet match: Xia Li, Raquel Rodriguez, Tegan Nox, Emma, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville are announced. - Bray Wyatt promo. - Rey Mysterio vs. Angel. - Karrion Kross, Scarlett and Emma backstage. -...
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 14 Results (12/17): Leia Makoa Faces Wrecking Ball
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode fourteen of its show on December 17. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. Fans can watch the full episode in the video above. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode...
MJF: I Could Give A Shit About The Older Guys, I Wish They Would Rot In Hell And Die Already
MJF does not care about the older generation. MJF is the reigning AEW World Champion and has made it no secret that he intends to cash in when he becomes a free agent in January 2024. MJF has dubbed himself a "generational talent" and has openly discussed his desire to transition to Hollywood, already landing a role in "The Iron Claw."
