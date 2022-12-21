TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt announced in a tweet Tuesday morning that he will retire after this season. "Koa's first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It's been an absolute honor and a pleasure," he tweeted along with a picture of him holding son Koa and standing next to wife Kealia at Sunday night's game between the Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

