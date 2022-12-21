Read full article on original website
Related
Ekeler's Edge: J.J. Watt announces retirement, Chargers clinch playoff berth & more 'Fantasy This-or-That'
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Fresh off a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football, Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler sits down with Matt Harmon to talk about returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and discusses the news of J.J. Watt retiring at the end of this season.
ABC News
Broncos brass still believes in Russell Wilson, say QB can be fixed
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner and general manager George Paton said Tuesday they believe in the future of quarterback Russell Wilson and that his subpar play for much of the season was not the driving factor in the decision to fire Nathaniel Hackett Monday. The...
ABC News
Patriots QB Mac Jones explains low hit on Bengals' Eli Apple
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones responded to Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple calling him out for what he felt was a dirty play in Saturday's game, saying there were no bad intentions. The NFL is reviewing the play, per a source, which is standard operating procedure...
ABC News
Panthers work out, expect to sign Josh Norman with Jaycee Horn hurt
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers brought in an old but familiar face with starting cornerback Jaycee Horn scheduled to undergo surgery for a broken wrist Tuesday. His availability for Sunday's NFC South showdown at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is uncertain. Josh Norman, a key piece of the team's 2015...
ABC News
Sources: Eagles Pro Bowl RT Lane Johnson has abdominal tear
PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles are hopeful that four-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson will return for the postseason, but he has a torn tendon in the abdominal area and is not expected to play again this regular season, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni acknowledged Monday...
ABC News
Cardinals' J.J. Watt announces this will be final NFL season
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt announced in a tweet Tuesday morning that he will retire after this season. "Koa's first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It's been an absolute honor and a pleasure," he tweeted along with a picture of him holding son Koa and standing next to wife Kealia at Sunday night's game between the Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
ABC News
Jets QB Mike White cleared to play Sunday vs. Seahawks
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets, whose slim playoff hopes received a boost over the weekend, will have quarterback Mike White back in the lineup for Sunday's pivotal road game against the Seattle Seahawks. White, who fractured at least two ribs in a Dec. 11 hit by Buffalo...
ABC News
Randy Gregory, Oday Aboushi have suspensions overturned
LOS ANGELES -- A day after the NFL suspended Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Los Angeles Rams guard Oday Aboushi for one game each for trading blows after L.A.'s victory on Sunday, the discipline has been reduced to fines. The NFL announced Tuesday that appeals officers Derrick Brooks and...
ABC News
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa back in concussion protocol
MIAMI -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has entered the NFL's concussion protocol a day after the team's loss Sunday to the Green Bay Packers, coach Mike McDaniel said. McDaniel said Tagovailoa displayed and admitted to having concussion symptoms when he spoke with team doctors Monday and was immediately placed...
ABC News
Bengals coach Zac Taylor chuckles at Andrew Whitworth reunion talk
CINCINNATI -- Don't expect a reunion between the Cincinnati Bengals and former All-Pro tackle Andrew Whitworth. Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor chuckled at the idea of luring Whitworth, who retired after last season, out of broadcasting to fill the Bengals' void at right tackle. In so many words, Taylor all but ruled out Whitworth as a possibility.
ABC News
Pats' Belichick spares Rhamondre Stevenson for costly fumble
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick spared running back Rhamondre Stevenson for his late fumble that cost the team a chance to score a potential go-ahead touchdown in Saturday's 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. "I'm not going to second-guess Rhamondre on what he did," Belichick said...
ABC News
Chargers cruise past Colts, clinch 1st playoff berth since '18
INDIANAPOLIS -- Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. pumped his fist while bouncing in a Santa hat, as head coach Brandon Staley put his arm around owner Dean Spanos and presented him with a game ball. "I've been hoping to give him a game ball since I got here,"...
Comments / 0