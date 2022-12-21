CHICAGO -- The signs in the Buffalo Bills' facility began to shift from "Playoff Caliber" to "Championship Caliber" this week. Against the Chicago Bears, the Bills took a step forward and clinched the division, adding a much-needed layer of clothing in the freezing Chicago weather in the form of AFC East Champions T-shirts and hats with a 35-13 victory that wasn't as pretty as the score might indicate. The win improved the Bills to 12-3 and stretches the team's winning streak to six games.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO