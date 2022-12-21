Read full article on original website
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
What is Austin, Texas Known For?East Coast TravelerAustin, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Commanders 'Felt' Absence of Safety Kamren Curl in Loss vs. 49ers, Says Ron Rivera
Without one of the best safeties in the game, the Washington Commanders tried to rotate guys into his spot with minimal success.
Falcons QB Desmond Ridder Shows Improvement in Second Start
The loss to the Baltimore Ravens was frustrating for the Atlanta Falcons, but the performance of rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder shouldn't go unnoticed.
New Cowboys WR T.Y. Hilton ignites rally with third-and-30 grab
ARLINGTON, Texas -- T.Y. Hilton's introduction to the Dallas Cowboys could not have been any better because it came at perhaps the darkest moment of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. Facing third-and-30 after Dak Prescott was sacked on consecutive plays and trailing the Eagles 34-27 with 8:02...
‘SNF’ Week 16: Cardinals host Buccaneers in Christmas Day special
(WCMH) — “Sunday Night Football” is away from the cold and snow this Christmas for an NFC showdown in the desert as the Arizona Cardinals (4-10) play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8) on NBC4 in a holiday special. With just two weeks before the regular season ends, every play counts for Tom Brady and the […]
LeBron James' Current Injury Status For Lakers-Mavs Game
LeBron James remains listed as probable for Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.
Nick Bosa dominates in 49ers' win; 'secured' DPOY award
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- In the closing moments of Saturday's game against the Washington Commanders, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan removed his defensive starters from the game. At that point, the Niners held a 17-point lead, and for all intents and purposes, the game was over. But that kind...
Washington's Taylor Heinicke benched, position to be re-evaluated
Washington coach Ron Rivera benched Taylor Heinicke for Carson Wentz in the fourth quarter of Saturday' loss to San Francisco, but said he's not yet sure if that's a permanent move. Rivera said he'll name a starting quarterback early in the week. Wentz played the final two series for Washington...
Justin Jefferson sets receiving mark on Vikings' record-breaking day
MINNEAPOLIS -- Justin Jefferson has now had arguably the best season for a receiver in team history. Greg Joseph has the franchise's longest field goal. And the team itself has performed better in close games than any other in NFL history. Those were the historic takeaways of yet another thriller...
Justin Jefferson tops Randy Moss' Vikings single-season record
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson took care of one milestone Saturday on the way to what he hopes will be a much more significant achievement in a few weeks. With a 25-yard catch in the first quarter against the New York Giants, Jefferson broke the Vikings franchise...
CB Jaycee Horn suffers broken wrist in Panthers' victory
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn suffered a broken left wrist in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 37-23 victory over the Detroit Lions, team officials confirmed. A league source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that Horn broke the radius in the wrist, an injury that could jeopardize the rest...
Rhamondre Stevenson's late-game fumble costs Patriots in loss
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Another week, another late-game gaffe that cost the New England Patriots a chance to win. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson lost a fumble at the Cincinnati Bengals' 8-yard line with 59 seconds remaining, as the Patriots were knocking on the door for a potential go-ahead touchdown on Saturday. The miscue was the defining play in another heartbreaking defeat, coming one week after Stevenson was involved in a fateful lateral play with no time left in a loss at the Las Vegas Raiders.
Jaguars sacks co-leader Dawuane Smoot (Achilles) out for season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot said Saturday that he will miss the remainder of the season with a torn right Achilles tendon. Smoot posted on his Instagram story that the results of an MRI confirmed the injury, which he suffered during Thursday night's 19-3 victory over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Ravens clinch playoff spot with win vs. Falcons, loss by Patriots
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens clinched a playoff berth Saturday, although it felt like they were the last to know. The Ravens beat the Falcons 17-9 in the coldest home game in franchise history but didn't secure the postseason spot until 20 minutes after their game ended. Baltimore (10-5) officially punched its ticket to the playoffs when the New England Patriots lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 22-18 -- a game that ended in the middle of Ravens coach John Harbaugh's postgame news conference.
Bills beat Bears, clinch third straight AFC East division title
CHICAGO -- The signs in the Buffalo Bills' facility began to shift from "Playoff Caliber" to "Championship Caliber" this week. Against the Chicago Bears, the Bills took a step forward and clinched the division, adding a much-needed layer of clothing in the freezing Chicago weather in the form of AFC East Champions T-shirts and hats with a 35-13 victory that wasn't as pretty as the score might indicate. The win improved the Bills to 12-3 and stretches the team's winning streak to six games.
Sources: Kings' Domantas Sabonis needs further tests on hand
Sacramento Kings All-Star Domantas Sabonis suffered a right hand injury and will undergo further testing and evaluation on treatment options that will help determine how much time -- if any -- Sabonis will miss, sources told ESPN on Saturday. X-rays confirmed the injury and the need for further examination after...
The Republic's 2022 All Arizona girls high school golf team, coach of year
Here is The Arizona Republic's All-Arizona girls golf team and Coach of the Year for the 2022 high school season. The girl's golfer of the year will be announced at the end of the school year as part of the Arizona High Schools Sports Award event. Angela Chen, So., Hamilton.
Sixers star Tyrese Maxey and his family's incredible Christmas comeback story
Tyrese Maxey lost his home in a fire last Christmas Eve. Now, his family has a lot to be thankful for. Maxey, 22, has new home, a fresh perspective on life and most importantly, the family has each other.
