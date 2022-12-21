Read full article on original website
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley, Union, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 15:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Dearborn; Fayette; Franklin; Ripley; Union; Wayne WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills continuing. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of East Central and Southeast Indiana and Central, South Central, Southwest and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...Until noon EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Elkhart, Lagrange, Steuben by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Elkhart; Lagrange; Steuben WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Widespread blowing and drifting snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday travel. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages. The dangerously cold wind chills to 20 to 30 below zero will cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Delaware by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 15:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Auglaize; Butler; Champaign; Clark; Clinton; Darke; Delaware; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Greene; Hardin; Highland; Hocking; Licking; Logan; Madison; Mercer; Miami; Montgomery; Pickaway; Preble; Ross; Shelby; Union; Warren WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills continuing. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of East Central and Southeast Indiana and Central, South Central, Southwest and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...Until noon EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Defiance, Henry by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Defiance; Henry WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow, blowing snow, and dangerous wind chills expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Saturday. The bulk of the accumulating snow falls tonight into early Friday morning. Widespread blowing and drifting snow is expected Friday into Friday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday travel. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages. The dangerously cold wind chills to 20 below to 35 below zero will cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Auglaize, Champaign, Darke, Hardin, Logan, Mercer, Miami by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 15:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-23 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Auglaize; Champaign; Darke; Hardin; Logan; Mercer; Miami; Shelby WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills continuing. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Storm Warning, blowing snow continuing. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 24 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of East Central Indiana and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 4 AM EST Saturday. For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 PM EST this afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 4 AM to 4 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 04:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Lenawee; Monroe; Washtenaw; Wayne WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel will become very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibilities to less than a half mile at times. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday weekend travel. Strong winds may bring down tree branches and cause scattered power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold conditions persist into the weekend with wind chills dropping to around 25 degrees below zero at times today and Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow showers may bring additional accumulations of around an inch.
