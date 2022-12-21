Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for Elkhart, Lagrange, Steuben by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Elkhart; Lagrange; Steuben WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Widespread blowing and drifting snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday travel. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages. The dangerously cold wind chills to 20 to 30 below zero will cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 15:12:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, North St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 14:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; North St. Louis WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST SUNDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...In Minnesota, North St. Louis, Central St. Louis and Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. In Wisconsin, Douglas County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band and the Bois Forte Band, Nett Lake and, Lake Vermilion areas. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Buffalo, Campbell, Clark, Codington, Corson, Day, Deuel by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 13:37:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-25 03:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Buffalo; Campbell; Clark; Codington; Corson; Day; Deuel; Dewey; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Hamlin; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; Marshall; McPherson; Potter; Roberts; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Walworth WINTRY WEATHER MAKES A RETURN SUNDAY INTO SUNDAY NIGHT A low pressure clipper system will move southeast across the region on Sunday. This area of low pressure will spread snow across northeast South Dakota and west central Minnesota where 1 to 3 inches are possible. On the back side of this low, strong northwest winds with gusts in excess of 50 mph are expected across central South Dakota, with impacts from blowing snow likely. Warmer temperatures in the 30s across central South Dakota on Sunday may limit blowing snow for some areas, but for others who remain colder, limited visibility will become an issue.
