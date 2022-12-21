ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

NECN

Congress Debates Funding to Slow Beach Erosion in Saco, Maine

It could be the beginning of the end of homes being washed into the ocean in the Camp Ellis neighborhood of Saco, Maine. For decades, property damage has been a major concern because of intense shore erosion, with approximately 38 homes lost over time. The source of the problem is...
SACO, ME
KOLR10 News

Lawmakers face closing window to pass landmark bipartisan marijuana bill

Lawmakers are facing a rapidly closing window to get key marijuana legislation across the finish line in the lame-duck session. Despite fetching broad bipartisan support in the House and Senate, opposition from GOP leadership and a tightening timeline is chipping away at the bill’s chances of passage. The measure, called the SAFE Banking Act, would […]
Grist

Democrats make last-ditch effort to pass Joe Manchin’s energy permitting bill

When he voted to pass historic climate legislation this summer, West Virginia senator Joe Manchin demanded something in return: a subsequent bill that would reform and expedite the federal permitting process for big energy projects. Manchin’s view is that federal red tape constrains fossil fuels and renewables alike, preventing the U.S. from producing cheap domestic energy.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Hill

On The Money — Deadline to pass bipartisan marijuana bill looming

Congress is losing time to get key marijuana legislation across the finish line in the lame-duck session. We’ll also look at recent threats in the Senate to subpoena FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried for a hearing on the firm’s collapse, the House’s recent passage of a mammoth annual defense funding bill, and more.  🎥 But first,…
nationalfisherman.com

Shark fin ban passes in Congress, attached to defense bill

A ban on shark fin sales in the U.S. passed the House of Representatives Thursday, riding on a defense authorization bill, and now goes to the Senate for final passage. Long sought by ocean environmental groups, who say it will combat global illegal fishing, the measure is opposed by U.S. commercial shark fishermen, who say it unjustly eliminates a well-regulated domestic market.
sevendaysvt

Vermont Democrats Prepare a Push for Paid Family Leave

Vermont Democrats will take another run at passing universal paid family leave in the coming legislative session, nearly three years after Gov. Phil Scott vetoed a proposal funded by a mandatory payroll tax. Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and House Speaker Jill Krowinski (D-Burlington) invited family leave advocates to the Statehouse...
VERMONT STATE
cdrecycler.com

Federal settlement paves way for continued work at New Hampshire superfund site

The United States District Court for New Hampshire, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and New Hampshire have settled with paper production companies Fort James LLC, Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products LP and demolition company North American Dismantling Corp., for the cleanup of legacy contamination at the former Chlor-Alkali paper mill and chemical facility in Berlin, New Hampshire.
BERLIN, NH
Virginia Mercury

Attempt to help states ease banking for marijuana businesses stumbles in Congress

The annual Defense Department policy bill members of Congress released late Tuesday did not include measures to loosen federal marijuana restrictions, to the disappointment of advocates. That leaves few avenues to pass marijuana measures seen as boons to states where the drug is legal before Congress adjourns for the year. As one of the last […] The post Attempt to help states ease banking for marijuana businesses stumbles in Congress appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
COLORADO STATE

