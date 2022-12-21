Read full article on original website
Related
POLITICO
Seafood special: Maine lawmakers are moving to bolster the U.S. fisheries regulator and fight claims of lobster fisheries endangering right whales.
“We don’t think they’re really getting entangled at all in Maine waters,” Chellie Pingree said. Rough waters: Maine lawmakers are trying to squeeze in spending bill funding for the U.S. fisheries regulator to prove that the right whale is not endangered by lobster fishing. It comes after...
WMTW
U.S. House of Representatives advances bill with funding to fix Camp Ellis erosion
SACO, Maine -- Dec. 8, 2022 — The U.S. House of Representatives has advanced a bill with funding to protect Saco's coastal Camp Ellis neighborhood from further beach erosion, but the construction timetable is not yet known. The annual National Defense Authorization Act passed on Thursday includes $45 million...
NECN
Congress Debates Funding to Slow Beach Erosion in Saco, Maine
It could be the beginning of the end of homes being washed into the ocean in the Camp Ellis neighborhood of Saco, Maine. For decades, property damage has been a major concern because of intense shore erosion, with approximately 38 homes lost over time. The source of the problem is...
Maine Lawmakers Move To Block Stricter Rules Protecting Endangered Whales
In a draft provision obtained by HuffPost, Sen. Susan Collins (R) and others seek to void a judge’s order for stronger safeguards for North Atlantic right whales.
Marijuana advocates stunned after McConnell opposition dooms banking bill
Marijuana advocates and executives are up in arms after opposition from Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) resulted in Congress failing to pass a key cannabis banking bill, dealing a massive blow to the industry. The $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill unveiled Tuesday includes all kinds of expenditures, but it does not include the SAFE…
Wyden reacts to lawmakers cutting cannabis banking from omnibus funding bill
The SAFE Banking Act, a piece of legislation that would have allowed state-regulated cannabis businesses to access banking services, did not make it into the omnibus, $1.7-trillion government funding bill federal lawmakers are set to vote on this week.
Bipartisan marijuana banking bill in peril amid year-end scramble in Congress
The SAFE Banking Act would let marijuana businesses access banking services and carry out transactions using credit cards, reducing the risk of robberies and theft.
electrek.co
Alaska oil and gas lease sale is on because Joe Manchin insisted
The US Interior Department today announced that an oil and gas lease sale for Alaska’s Cook Inlet will take place on December 30 – a concession made to Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) so that he’d vote for the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Oil and...
Arkansas lawmakers react to Senate passing Respect for Marriage Act
The bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriage has passed the U.S. Senate with a 61 to 36 vote on Tuesday, and Arkansas lawmakers voice their support against the bill.
Manchin tries reviving permitting reform with amended bill
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) released an amended version of his permitting reform legislation Wednesday morning, urging his fellow senators to approve it as an amendment to must-pass defense legislation after his earlier bill failed.
Lawmakers tout benefits of defense spending bill for Hampton Roads
House of Representatives pass annual spending bill, Senate expected to take up the legislation shortly
Lawmakers face closing window to pass landmark bipartisan marijuana bill
Lawmakers are facing a rapidly closing window to get key marijuana legislation across the finish line in the lame-duck session. Despite fetching broad bipartisan support in the House and Senate, opposition from GOP leadership and a tightening timeline is chipping away at the bill’s chances of passage. The measure, called the SAFE Banking Act, would […]
Democrats make last-ditch effort to pass Joe Manchin’s energy permitting bill
When he voted to pass historic climate legislation this summer, West Virginia senator Joe Manchin demanded something in return: a subsequent bill that would reform and expedite the federal permitting process for big energy projects. Manchin’s view is that federal red tape constrains fossil fuels and renewables alike, preventing the U.S. from producing cheap domestic energy.
On The Money — Deadline to pass bipartisan marijuana bill looming
Congress is losing time to get key marijuana legislation across the finish line in the lame-duck session. We’ll also look at recent threats in the Senate to subpoena FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried for a hearing on the firm’s collapse, the House’s recent passage of a mammoth annual defense funding bill, and more. 🎥 But first,…
nationalfisherman.com
Shark fin ban passes in Congress, attached to defense bill
A ban on shark fin sales in the U.S. passed the House of Representatives Thursday, riding on a defense authorization bill, and now goes to the Senate for final passage. Long sought by ocean environmental groups, who say it will combat global illegal fishing, the measure is opposed by U.S. commercial shark fishermen, who say it unjustly eliminates a well-regulated domestic market.
Vermont Democrats Prepare a Push for Paid Family Leave
Vermont Democrats will take another run at passing universal paid family leave in the coming legislative session, nearly three years after Gov. Phil Scott vetoed a proposal funded by a mandatory payroll tax. Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and House Speaker Jill Krowinski (D-Burlington) invited family leave advocates to the Statehouse...
'I kept my word to Vermont': Patrick Leahy says goodbye to the Senate after 48 years
In an emotional farewell address to the U.S. Senate, Patrick Leahy urged his colleagues to work together across party lines — a practice he said was the norm when he entered the Senate nearly half a century ago. “If we don’t start working together more, we don’t know and...
Defense bill text includes vaccine mandate repeal, nixes permitting reform
The text of the annual defense policy bill includes language to repeal a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the military and dropped energy project permitting reform backed by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), according to a draft of the legislation released by the House Rules Committee on Tuesday. The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which will determine…
cdrecycler.com
Federal settlement paves way for continued work at New Hampshire superfund site
The United States District Court for New Hampshire, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and New Hampshire have settled with paper production companies Fort James LLC, Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products LP and demolition company North American Dismantling Corp., for the cleanup of legacy contamination at the former Chlor-Alkali paper mill and chemical facility in Berlin, New Hampshire.
Attempt to help states ease banking for marijuana businesses stumbles in Congress
The annual Defense Department policy bill members of Congress released late Tuesday did not include measures to loosen federal marijuana restrictions, to the disappointment of advocates. That leaves few avenues to pass marijuana measures seen as boons to states where the drug is legal before Congress adjourns for the year. As one of the last […] The post Attempt to help states ease banking for marijuana businesses stumbles in Congress appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Comments / 0