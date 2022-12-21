National signing day: Meet the 2023 Ohio State football recruiting class

Coach Ryan Day held a news conference to discuss the incoming class. You can watch the press conference in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Just a little over two weeks before Ohio State plays Georgia in the College Football Playoff, Buckeyes fans are getting a glimpse into the team’s future.

More than a dozen players from across the country have signed letters of intent Wednesday to become Ohio State football players next season. According to 247Sports , the Buckeyes’ 2023 recruiting class ranks seventh in the nation and No. 1 in the Big Ten.

“If you look at the 19 players we’ve brought in here, these are the best guys in the country,” said Ohio State head coach Ryan Day on the 2023 class. “We addressed a good portion of our needs but I don’t think we are quite there yet.” Day alluded to addressing the team’s needs possibly, particularly at defensive back, in the transfer portal and in the coming months.

As players signed throughout the day, Day was asked about the frequency of players decommitting in college football recently. Since this summer, the Buckeyes have had five players decommit, including 2024’s top-ranked recruit Dylan Raiola , but Day said this is more commonplace now than it was years ago.

“I just think its the way of the world right now,” said Day. “If it was ten years ago, yeah I’d probably be like “What’s going on?”… I remember a time when once somebody committed, everyone would just stop recruiting them. That doesn’t change anything anymore.”

During Day’s press conference, news broke that four-star cornerback Kayin Lee decommitted from Ohio State to commit to Auburn for next season.

Here is a look at Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class, ranked by how many stars each received from 247Sports. This list will be updated as OSU announces player signings throughout Wednesday:

FIVE STARS

Brandon Inniss (SIGNED)

Pos .: Wide Receiver

Size : 6-0, 190 lbs

School / Location : American Heritage / Fort Lauderdale, Florida

About him : 31st overall recruit nationally. Explosive inside wideout that has bursts of power to rack up yards after the catch. Excellent route runner who has played at quarterback and on defense along with basketball experience.

FOUR STARS

Joshua Mickens (SIGNED)

Pos .: Defensive End

Size : 6-5, 225 lbs

School / Location : Lawrence Central / Indianapolis, Indiana

Noah Rogers (SIGNED)

Pos .: Wide Receiver

Size : 6-1, 195 lbs

School / Location : Rolesville HS / Rolesville, North Carolina

Luke Montgomery (SIGNED)

Pos .: Offensive Lineman

Size : 6-5, 280 lbs

School / Location : Findlay HS / Findlay, Ohio

Carnell Tate (SIGNED)

Pos .: Wide Receiver

Size : 6-2, 180 lbs

School / Location : IMG Academy / Bradenton, FL

Jason Moore (SIGNED)

Pos .: Defensive Lineman

Size : 6-6, 255 lbs

School / Location : DeMatha Catholic / Hyattsville, Maryland

Calvin Simpson-Hunt (SIGNED)

Pos .: Cornerback

Size : 6-0, 175 lbs

School / Location : Waxahachie HS / Waxahachie, Texas

Jelani Thurman (SIGNED)

Pos .: Tight End

Size : 6-5, 230 lbs

School / Location : Langston Hughes / Fairburn, Georgia

Jermaine Mathews Jr. (SIGNED)

Pos .: Cornerback

Size : 6-0, 175 lbs

School / Location : Winton Woods / Cincinnati, OH

Malik Hartford (SIGNED)

Pos .: Safety

Size : 6-2, 175 lbs

School / Location : Lakota West / West Chester, OH

Arvell Reese (SIGNED)

Pos .: Linebacker

Size : 6-3, 212 lbs

School / Location : Glenville / Cleveland, OH

Lincoln Kienholz (SIGNED)

Pos .: Quarterback

Size : 6-3, 185 lbs

School / Location : T.F. Riggs / Pierre, South Dakota

Joshua Padilla (SIGNED)

Pos .: Offensive Lineman

Size : 6-4, 280 lbs

School / Location : Wayne / Dayton, OH

Austin Siereveld (SIGNED)

Pos .: Offensive Lineman

Size : 6-5, 320 lbs

School / Location : Lakota East / Middletown, OH

Will Smith Jr. (SIGNED)

Pos .: Defensive Lineman

Size : 6-3, 260 lbs

School / Location : Dublin Coffman / Dublin, OH

Jayden Bonsu

Pos .: Safety

Size : 6-1, 210 lbs

School / Location : St. Peters Prep / Jersey City, New Jersey

Kayden McDonald (SIGNED)

Pos .: Defensive Lineman

Size : 6-3, 310 lbs

School / Location : North Gwinnett / Suwanee, GA

Cedrick Hawkins (SIGNED)

Pos .: Safety

Size : 6-0, 175 lbs

School / Location : Cocoa HS / Cocoa, FL

Bryson Rodgers (SIGNED)

Pos .: Wide Receiver

Size : 6-0, 175 lbs

School / Location : Wiregrass Ranch / Zephyrhills, FL

THREE STARS

Miles Walker (SIGNED)

Pos .: Offensive Tackle

Size : 6-6, 285 lbs

School / Location : Brunswick School / Greenwich, Connecticut

