ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Nick Saban has a message for Deion Sanders

The Alabama Crimson Tide had a great day in recruiting Wednesday. The Tide finished the day with the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. And one of the reasons is because of former assistant head coach Charles Kelly who recently accepted the position as defensive coordinator with Deion Sanders at Colorado. Yet despite that, Read more... The post Nick Saban has a message for Deion Sanders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

Former Colorado recruits slam Deion Sanders, Rick George

When Deion Sanders took the Colorado head coaching job, there was a lot of talk about him and the school. Many felt that Deion had broken his promise to JSU and HBCUs. Others saw it as the latest in a long line of selfish moves. And while many of his former players understood the situation, it appears that some of his incoming players took him up on his offer to play elsewhere.
BOULDER, CO
The Comeback

Skip Bayless makes bold Deion Sanders prediction

Fox Sports host Skip Bayless has never been one to hold back on his opinion on anything. This time, however, his opinion seems to be pretty positive regarding a college football head coach. Bayless says he believes new Colorado head coach Deion Sanders can win a national championship in Boulder. “I believe Deion Sanders can Read more... The post Skip Bayless makes bold Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOULDER, CO
New York Post

Michigan coach Juwan Howard restrained by players in late-game meltdown

Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard couldn’t keep it together in the final minute of the Wolverines’ 80-76 loss to North Carolina on Wednesday. With 36 seconds left to play and the Tar Heels up 77-71, Howard lost his cool on the sidelines during an argument with an official. In video footage from the incident, the coach can be seen angrily shouting while being restrained by his own players. Howard, who is in his fourth season with the Wolverines, also appeared to snap at Michigan players while they escorted him to the sidelines. He appeared to tell one of his players, “don’t...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Predicts 2 Schools Will Join The Big Ten Next

The Big Ten made a huge splash this past summer, acquiring UCLA and USC. According to ESPN personality Paul Finebaum, the Big Ten could add a few more programs from the Pac-12 in the future. Finebaum believes there's a scenario where Oregon and Washington follow UCLA and USC to the...
EUGENE, OR
saturdaytradition.com

Marcus Dumervil, former LSU OT, announces B1G transfer destination

Marcus Dumervil, a former offensive lineman for the LSU Tigers, will continue to play tackle with Maryland in the 2023 season, announcing the Terrapins program as his transfer destination Thursday. The 6’5″ 306 pound tackle will have 2 years of eligibility remaining after his 3 seasons with the Tigers, making use of the additional 2020 Covid-19 eligibility year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thecomeback.com

Best tight end prospect ever enters transfer portal

Coming out of high school, not only was five-star tight end Arik Gilbert the highest-rated right end in the 2020 recruiting class, he was the highest-rated tight end in the history of the modern recruiting era. And three seasons into his college career, it looks like he’s entering the transfer portal – again.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Every SEC Recruiting Class Ranked From Best To Worst

The early signing period is underway, kicked off by National Signing Day on Wednesday. Not surprisingly, the SEC fared well as a whole on signing day. The conference is responsible for four of the top 10 classes and six of the top 15, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Alabama (326.06...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Report: 5-Star Recruit Is Likely Changing His Commitment

The drama surrounding five-star safety recruit Peyton Bowen continues to build in the wake of National Signing Day. Bowen, who had been committed to Notre Dame since January, flipped his decision and chose the Oregon Ducks during his public signing event on Wednesday. This decision surprised many around the college...
EUGENE, OR
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei expected to transfer to notable school

DJ Uiagalelei will be headed to the other side of the country for his senior year of college. Pete Thamel of ESPN reported Friday that the former Clemson quarterback Uiagalelei is expected to transfer to Oregon State. An official announcement will likely be made in the coming days, Thamel adds. The 21-year-old Uiagalelei is a... The post Ex-Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei expected to transfer to notable school appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Report: Key Ohio State Football Staffer Leaving For Cincinnati

After head coach Luke Fickell departed to Wisconsin, Cincinnati will reportedly hire another prominent Ohio State staffer. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, Cincinnati is expected to make director of player personnel Zach Grant its new general manager. Five years ago, Western Kentucky made Grant the youngest director of player...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy