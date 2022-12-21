Read full article on original website
Is Florida sinking under the weight of increased urban development?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenMiami, FL
Computer monitor thrown at airport employeeAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
Nick Saban has a message for Deion Sanders
The Alabama Crimson Tide had a great day in recruiting Wednesday. The Tide finished the day with the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. And one of the reasons is because of former assistant head coach Charles Kelly who recently accepted the position as defensive coordinator with Deion Sanders at Colorado. Yet despite that, Read more... The post Nick Saban has a message for Deion Sanders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com
Former Colorado recruits slam Deion Sanders, Rick George
When Deion Sanders took the Colorado head coaching job, there was a lot of talk about him and the school. Many felt that Deion had broken his promise to JSU and HBCUs. Others saw it as the latest in a long line of selfish moves. And while many of his former players understood the situation, it appears that some of his incoming players took him up on his offer to play elsewhere.
Why this Colorado regent voted against approving the contract of new football coach Deion Sanders
The vote to approve coach Deion Sanders' contract at Colorado wasn't unanimous among university regents. Here is why.
Skip Bayless makes bold Deion Sanders prediction
Fox Sports host Skip Bayless has never been one to hold back on his opinion on anything. This time, however, his opinion seems to be pretty positive regarding a college football head coach. Bayless says he believes new Colorado head coach Deion Sanders can win a national championship in Boulder. “I believe Deion Sanders can Read more... The post Skip Bayless makes bold Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Nick Saban Reacts To Deion Sanders Taking His Assistant Coach
Charles Kelly, a former assistant head coach under Nick Saban, is heading to Colorado to serve as Deion Sanders' defensive coordinator. While Saban could be bitter about the departure of one of his top assistants, he's instead elected to take the high road. The Crimson Tide head coach respects the...
Al Michaels Unfortunate Comment About Trevor Lawrence Going Viral
The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets are both alive in the AFC playoff race - for now. Unfortunately, the loser of tonight's game will have a difficult road to the postseason. It's a vitally important game for both teams and Trevor Lawrence is doing everything possible to lead the Jaguars to victory.
Nine members of state champion South Oak Cliff's football team sign with college programs
By Cody Thorn DALLAS - The celebration of a second straight state championship for South Oak Cliff continued into National Signing Day. The Golden Bears had one of the largest signing classes across the Lone Star State, when nine players signed letters of intent. Eight of the nine are staying ...
Michigan coach Juwan Howard restrained by players in late-game meltdown
Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard couldn’t keep it together in the final minute of the Wolverines’ 80-76 loss to North Carolina on Wednesday. With 36 seconds left to play and the Tar Heels up 77-71, Howard lost his cool on the sidelines during an argument with an official. In video footage from the incident, the coach can be seen angrily shouting while being restrained by his own players. Howard, who is in his fourth season with the Wolverines, also appeared to snap at Michigan players while they escorted him to the sidelines. He appeared to tell one of his players, “don’t...
Paul Finebaum Predicts 2 Schools Will Join The Big Ten Next
The Big Ten made a huge splash this past summer, acquiring UCLA and USC. According to ESPN personality Paul Finebaum, the Big Ten could add a few more programs from the Pac-12 in the future. Finebaum believes there's a scenario where Oregon and Washington follow UCLA and USC to the...
Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Huge Recruiting Move
Deion Sanders appears to be on the verge of a massive recruiting flip. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach has already landed some premier players in Boulder. Now, he could be on the verge of adding another one. Cormani McClain, the No. 9 overall player in the 2023 class, has not...
Where Colorado's 2023 class ranks after Travis Hunter's commitment
Deion Sanders is starting to get rolling in the Rocky Mountains. Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes added Travis Hunter to their 2023 roster overhaul on Wednesday night, when Hunter — the top-ranked transfer — announced he'd follow Sanders from Jackson State to Colorado. With a rating of...
saturdaytradition.com
Marcus Dumervil, former LSU OT, announces B1G transfer destination
Marcus Dumervil, a former offensive lineman for the LSU Tigers, will continue to play tackle with Maryland in the 2023 season, announcing the Terrapins program as his transfer destination Thursday. The 6’5″ 306 pound tackle will have 2 years of eligibility remaining after his 3 seasons with the Tigers, making use of the additional 2020 Covid-19 eligibility year.
thecomeback.com
Best tight end prospect ever enters transfer portal
Coming out of high school, not only was five-star tight end Arik Gilbert the highest-rated right end in the 2020 recruiting class, he was the highest-rated tight end in the history of the modern recruiting era. And three seasons into his college career, it looks like he’s entering the transfer portal – again.
Every SEC Recruiting Class Ranked From Best To Worst
The early signing period is underway, kicked off by National Signing Day on Wednesday. Not surprisingly, the SEC fared well as a whole on signing day. The conference is responsible for four of the top 10 classes and six of the top 15, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Alabama (326.06...
Report: 5-Star Recruit Is Likely Changing His Commitment
The drama surrounding five-star safety recruit Peyton Bowen continues to build in the wake of National Signing Day. Bowen, who had been committed to Notre Dame since January, flipped his decision and chose the Oregon Ducks during his public signing event on Wednesday. This decision surprised many around the college...
There are signs Ohio State's quarterback recruiting could be shifting
Ohio State landed its quarterback in the 2023 class last week when Lincoln Kienholz flipped his commitment from Washington to the Buckeyes. On the first day of the early signing period, Kienholz signed his letter of intent, marking him as the next in the growing line of highly-ranked quarterbacks under head coach Ryan Day.
Ex-Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei expected to transfer to notable school
DJ Uiagalelei will be headed to the other side of the country for his senior year of college. Pete Thamel of ESPN reported Friday that the former Clemson quarterback Uiagalelei is expected to transfer to Oregon State. An official announcement will likely be made in the coming days, Thamel adds. The 21-year-old Uiagalelei is a... The post Ex-Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei expected to transfer to notable school appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Clemson makes change to 2023 football schedule
Clemson is making a tweak to its football schedule next season. For the second straight year, the Tigers are expecting to open the season against a conference opponent, athletic director Graham Neff confirmed (...)
Report: Key Ohio State Football Staffer Leaving For Cincinnati
After head coach Luke Fickell departed to Wisconsin, Cincinnati will reportedly hire another prominent Ohio State staffer. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, Cincinnati is expected to make director of player personnel Zach Grant its new general manager. Five years ago, Western Kentucky made Grant the youngest director of player...
Former Florida State assistant coach hired as head coach at HBCU
The deal is reportedly for three years as the longtime assistant earns his first job leading a program.
