FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida witness describes disc-shaped object hovering nearbyRoger MarshKissimmee, FL
5 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Walmart is now using drones for delivery in FloridaR.A. HeimTampa, FL
Family Dollar Under Fire After Customer Claims She Got "Moldy Food"Bryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
This Massive Florida Food Truck Court is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenKissimmee, FL
WESH
Christmas comes early for some Central Florida children still in need
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Christmas came early for families and children at the Backlot Apartments in Kissimmee. "I do like this holiday because we get a lot of presents,” 7-year-old Diantte Perez said. Hundreds of presents were donated to put big smiles on little faces, but most of all...
WESH
Orlando man found on 34th Street reflects on 'miracle' of mom's longevity
ORLANDO, Fla. — The movie "Miracle on 34th Street" is a classic. The 1940s blockbuster made young Natalie Wood a star and keeps us hopeful for a miracle every Christmas. It's during this week, WESH 2's Michelle Meredith searched a real 34th Street in Central Florida looking for a miracle and she found one in the most unlikely place.
Bojangles Seems to Be Planning New Clermont Location
While the plan review does not disclose an official address, it does list “Collina Terrace” as a site for the upcoming restaurant.
WESH
Tenants across Florida are struggling to afford rent
When you can't buy, you rent. But even that has become a burden for many people. Being priced out of renting is the reality for not just discouraged home buyers but young families, seniors and anyone making minimum and even median wages. Trying to rent and keep an apartment nowadays...
WESH
7-year-old triplets reunite with Orlando garbage collector who was their 'hero'
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando mom posted a video that went viral. It shows the love between her three children and their neighborhood garbage collector. This is a story about the reunion of Tony Parks and his friends 7-year-old Olivia, Emma and Axel who are triplets. It’s a friendship that had a most unusual start, so let’s start at the beginning.
WESH
96-year-old veteran returns to Port Orange home after good Samaritans make repairs
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In Port Orange, a 96-year-old veteran and local resident really is home for the holidays. Danny Levenson's home in the Summertrees neighborhood flooded in the recent tropical storms and he couldn't make all the repairs. A good Samaritan, who also happens to be a contractor,...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Chef-Owned Casual Dining to Open in Central Florida
The menu for the restaurant takes its inspiration from celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, known for his appearance on Bravo TV's “Top Chef,” "Top Chef: All Stars" and "Life After Top Chef."
UCF Recruiting Has Changed, Now Power 5 Level
UCF is moving into the Big 12, and it’s recruiting like it, too.
WESH
First-time homebuyers in Central Florida struggling to find starter homes
ORLANDO, Fla. — Owning a home is a big part of the American dream, so many of us grew up living or wanting. But now, that dream is fading for countless first-time homebuyers for a unique reason. Houses that used to be built for them are vanishing, including houses...
The three least affordable places to live in Florida
money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
fox35orlando.com
Porch pirates wreak havoc in Orlando before Christmas
ORLANDO, Fla. - Roosevelt Butler thinks the crooks that targeted his home and neighborhood had experience stealing from people's doorsteps. Something he says has never happened to his family. "After studying this video what I noticed he did, he came up and saw the package that was placed right behind...
New Sonic to Open in Winter Garden
Most Sonic locations are designed for customers to drive up to and order, then eat in their cars or head home. Some Sonic locations feature recreational facilities such as volleyball courts or playgrounds for children.
fox35orlando.com
Does it snow in Florida? It has in Orlando, Miami, and Tampa; here's a look back at when
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A massive winter storm is brewing for millions across the Midwest, Great Lakes, and Northeast, packing dangerous threats of heavy snow, rain, damaging winds, and plummeting temperatures that could snarl travel at the peak of the busy holiday season. The arctic blast that is covering much...
daytonatimes.com
Daytonans show up in full force to cheer Mainland in state game
The Mainland Buccaneers lost to the Lake Wales Highlanders 32-30 in the Class 3S state championship on Dec. 16. The Daytona Beach community came out to support the Bucs in full force that day as many dawned blue and gold and were among the 4,236 fans at DRV PNK in Fort Lauderdale.
WESH
Visitors enjoy Daytona Beach despite cold weather
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Florida is always a huge destination this time of year. People up north want to get out of the cold but unfortunately, 2022 won't deliver warm temperatures over the holidays. Changing conditions didn't stop a few people from enjoying the beach while they can. Even...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando dog called 'ugly' by shelter visitors goes viral; adoption applications pour in
ORLANDO, Fla. - A heartbreaking social media post about a dog with deformities being called "ugly" and ignored by visitors at an Orlando shelter has gone viral – and she's now got her pick of loving homes to choose from!. Dutchess was surrendered to Orange County Animal Services over...
fox35orlando.com
Brevard sheriff announces names of new crimefighting K-9 puppies
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - It looks like Christmas came early for the adorable K-9 bloodhound puppies that recently joined the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. The agency put out a call to the public to help name its litter of furry crimefighters – and the winning names have been chosen.
WESH
Central Florida officials discuss plans to make housing more affordable by 2030
ORLANDO, Fla. — It's home to the "happiest place on earth" and a different kind of "magic" at Hogwarts. But to handle the 75 million people a year who visit Central Florida's theme parks takes more than hocus pocus. Disney and Universal alone employ more than 100,000 people. Not...
