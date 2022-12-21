ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Tyson Foods to donate 60,000 pounds of protein to Northeast Louisiana residents after recent tornado storm

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Thursday, December 22, 2022, Tyson Foods will donate approximately 60,000 pounds of protein (equivalent to 240,000 meals) to support Northeast Louisiana residents, first responders, and those affected by recent storms. The donation will take place at the Northeast Louisiana Food Bank located at 4600 Central Avenue in Monroe, La. from 9 AM to 10 AM.

We’re devasted by the destruction and want to do our part to help those affected. We’re proud to work with our community partners in Louisiana to amplify their support and do our best to feed those in need.

Pat Bourke, Senior Manager of Business Operations of Tyson Foods
