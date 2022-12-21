FedEx Corp. has managed through multiple “show-me” moments in its half-century of operations. But none may be as important as what transpired Tuesday night. FedEx’s (NYSE: FDX) fiscal 2023 second-quarter results, coming on the heels of a first quarter that included a pre-announcement of shockingly bad numbers, were important in trying to convince analysts, investors and the transportation community that the business either has been stabilized, albeit at what would be considered lower-than-expected levels, or that another step down in expectations would be necessary.

3 DAYS AGO