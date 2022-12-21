ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
winonahealth.org

Takes time to listen, prepare and stay up-to-date

Congratulations to Dr. Charles Shepard, Internal Medicine, for being honored as a Winona Health HERO!. “Dr. Shepard is always well prepared for our visits. He takes time to listen to our problems and concerns. He is very experienced and keeps up to date on the latest developments.”. ………………….....
wizmnews.com

UW-L student dies in dorm from medical complications

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse freshman Ethan Kappel passed away on Dec. 16 from complications due to type 1 diabetes, Chancellor Joe Gow said in a letter to campus. Kappel, who was also known as Jesse, was from Victoria, Minn., and was majoring in Communication Studies. In a Facebook post made...
LA CROSSE, WI
KIMT

Klobuchar, Smith announce millions in health funding for SE Minnesota

WASHINGTON DC – Minnesota’s two U.S. Senators say they have secured “significant federal funding” in the 2023 budget to boost manufacturing and transportation workforce development programs, bolster energy efficiency, upgrade health facilities, and support critical medical research in Rochester, Austin, and southeast Minnesota. “From boosting workforce...
MINNESOTA STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

A historic loss before the holidays: Families lose everything after fire in downtown Spring Grove

SPRING GROVE, Minn. (WKBT) — Investigators may never know what caused a fire in downtown Spring Grove. No one was injured, but the fire destroyed a store and six apartments. Downtowns are the heart of a community. “Just the building had a lot of character,” said Lynn Rostad-Anderson, owner of Turquoise Tomato in downtown Spring Grove. When a community loses...
SPRING GROVE, MN
KROC News

Business in Southeast Minnesota Makes Sad Decision to Close

PawPrint Brewery in Southeast Minnesota Announced It Is Closing Permanently. As many are getting ready to celebrate the holidays, a business in Southeast Minnesota made an incredibly difficult announcement. PawPrint Brewery in Chatfield, Minnesota is closing permanently. I would like to say a HUGE THANK YOU to everyone that has...
CHATFIELD, MN
Volume One

Rent this Tiny, Secluded Space Just Outside of Eau Claire

The Sap House Airbnb is the picture of serenity and seclusion, and it’s located right in the Chippewa Valley. With a near 360º view of the surrounding dense woods, the tiny home Airbnb, the Sap House, is practically in its own little world, making for the perfect peace-and-quiet getaway.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
winonaradio.com

House Fire in Early Morning Hours May Lead to Arson Charges

(KWNO)- Early this morning, around 3:39 a.m. The Winona Police and Winona Fire Department responded to a possible house fire report on the 200 block of St. Charles street. The Winona Fire Department was first on the scene and was able to extinguish the fire fairly quickly. The WPD says that the fire was on the living room carpet and only a couple of feet by a couple of feet wide.
WINONA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
ROCHESTER, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Two Eau Claire men arrested at Lake Hallie hotel

VILLAGE OF LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two Eau Claire men are arrested in Lake Hallie and could face multiple drug-related charges. According to information from the Lake Hallie Police Department, officers responded to a hotel on 30th Avenue around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, December 19 for a welfare check.
LAKE HALLIE, WI
winonaradio.com

Winona Police Involved in Pursuit, Investigation Still Open

(KWNO)- At 1:16 a.m. early this morning a Winona Police Officer watched a vehicle hit the guard rail on the Hwy 43 bridge. The Officer then signaled for the driver to pull over with his lights and siren but the vehicle refused to stop and began driving faster away. The...
WEAU-TV 13

Prescott woman killed in Pierce County crash Tuesday

TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Pierce County. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 73-year-old Lynda Hudak of Prescott was killed when she was struck by a vehicle on Highway 35 near 1240th Street in the Town of Oak Grove southeast of Prescott.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
KAAL-TV

Rochester police respond to smash-and-grab burglary on Broadway

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police are investigating a burglary at Killian’s Express Lube on South Broadway after a caller reported witnessing a burglary Monday night. At about 11:36 p.m. Dec. 19, officers received the call that an individual had seen a person wearing black, with their face covered, breaking into the business, leaving quickly and fleeing on foot.
ROCHESTER, MN
winonaradio.com

Winona Police Department Arrests Two Adult-Males During Drug-Bust

(KWNO)- On Tuesday, December 20th, the Winona Police Department served a search warrant to a house in the 750 block of W 9th street at 10:17 a.m. Officers served the warrant and searched the house where they found over three pounds of numerous drugs in the household. 28-year-old Tyler Burbach...
WINONA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy