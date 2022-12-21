Read full article on original website
winonahealth.org
Takes time to listen, prepare and stay up-to-date
Congratulations to Dr. Charles Shepard, Internal Medicine, for being honored as a Winona Health HERO!. “Dr. Shepard is always well prepared for our visits. He takes time to listen to our problems and concerns. He is very experienced and keeps up to date on the latest developments.”. ………………….....
wizmnews.com
UW-L student dies in dorm from medical complications
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse freshman Ethan Kappel passed away on Dec. 16 from complications due to type 1 diabetes, Chancellor Joe Gow said in a letter to campus. Kappel, who was also known as Jesse, was from Victoria, Minn., and was majoring in Communication Studies. In a Facebook post made...
KIMT
Klobuchar, Smith announce millions in health funding for SE Minnesota
WASHINGTON DC – Minnesota’s two U.S. Senators say they have secured “significant federal funding” in the 2023 budget to boost manufacturing and transportation workforce development programs, bolster energy efficiency, upgrade health facilities, and support critical medical research in Rochester, Austin, and southeast Minnesota. “From boosting workforce...
Community members call downtown Spring Grove structure fire ‘devastating’
SPRING GROVE, Minn. (WKBT) — First responders were on the scene of a structure fire in downtown Spring Grove. Community members say what started as a small fire above the True Value Auto Store in downtown Spring Grove spread quickly. Fire crews and mutual aid fought the fire since 3 p.m. Thursday. Nearly seven hours later, the flames were still...
A historic loss before the holidays: Families lose everything after fire in downtown Spring Grove
SPRING GROVE, Minn. (WKBT) — Investigators may never know what caused a fire in downtown Spring Grove. No one was injured, but the fire destroyed a store and six apartments. Downtowns are the heart of a community. “Just the building had a lot of character,” said Lynn Rostad-Anderson, owner of Turquoise Tomato in downtown Spring Grove. When a community loses...
Business in Southeast Minnesota Makes Sad Decision to Close
PawPrint Brewery in Southeast Minnesota Announced It Is Closing Permanently. As many are getting ready to celebrate the holidays, a business in Southeast Minnesota made an incredibly difficult announcement. PawPrint Brewery in Chatfield, Minnesota is closing permanently. I would like to say a HUGE THANK YOU to everyone that has...
Saving soles: North La Crosse shoe repairman closing his doors
A beloved north La Crosse shoe store is closing its doors.
Volume One
Rent this Tiny, Secluded Space Just Outside of Eau Claire
The Sap House Airbnb is the picture of serenity and seclusion, and it’s located right in the Chippewa Valley. With a near 360º view of the surrounding dense woods, the tiny home Airbnb, the Sap House, is practically in its own little world, making for the perfect peace-and-quiet getaway.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Pam Altendorf column: Legislature needs to give money back to taxpayers
The start of the 2023 session is just two short weeks away, and I want to thank the people of Goodhue County and all of District 20A for their support this fall. It is an honor to serve as Goodhue County’s next state representative, and I am looking forward to it.
winonaradio.com
House Fire in Early Morning Hours May Lead to Arson Charges
(KWNO)- Early this morning, around 3:39 a.m. The Winona Police and Winona Fire Department responded to a possible house fire report on the 200 block of St. Charles street. The Winona Fire Department was first on the scene and was able to extinguish the fire fairly quickly. The WPD says that the fire was on the living room carpet and only a couple of feet by a couple of feet wide.
Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
WEAU-TV 13
Two Eau Claire men arrested at Lake Hallie hotel
VILLAGE OF LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two Eau Claire men are arrested in Lake Hallie and could face multiple drug-related charges. According to information from the Lake Hallie Police Department, officers responded to a hotel on 30th Avenue around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, December 19 for a welfare check.
winonaradio.com
Winona Police Involved in Pursuit, Investigation Still Open
(KWNO)- At 1:16 a.m. early this morning a Winona Police Officer watched a vehicle hit the guard rail on the Hwy 43 bridge. The Officer then signaled for the driver to pull over with his lights and siren but the vehicle refused to stop and began driving faster away. The...
Reduced plowing frequency expected on La Crosse County roads during incoming storm
La Crosse County announced that staff shortages and the storm's holiday timing will reduce how often county roads are cleared.
WEAU-TV 13
Prescott woman killed in Pierce County crash Tuesday
TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Pierce County. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 73-year-old Lynda Hudak of Prescott was killed when she was struck by a vehicle on Highway 35 near 1240th Street in the Town of Oak Grove southeast of Prescott.
Driver killed in Eau Claire County rollover crash
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the driver lost control and their vehicle rolled through the median onto the opposite lanes of traffic. The driver was ejected.
KAAL-TV
Rochester police respond to smash-and-grab burglary on Broadway
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police are investigating a burglary at Killian’s Express Lube on South Broadway after a caller reported witnessing a burglary Monday night. At about 11:36 p.m. Dec. 19, officers received the call that an individual had seen a person wearing black, with their face covered, breaking into the business, leaving quickly and fleeing on foot.
UPDATE: Name released of driver killed in Eau Claire County fatal crash
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the driver lost control and their vehicle rolled through the median onto the opposite lanes of traffic. The driver was ejected.
Blizzard warning expands; -25F or worse wind chill to last days
The forecast hasn't changed but the National Weather Service has decided to extend the blizzard warning that is in effect Thursday and Friday a bit further to the east, now including the southern and western Twin Cities metro area. Below is the newest warning map, as of 1:30 p.m. The...
winonaradio.com
Winona Police Department Arrests Two Adult-Males During Drug-Bust
(KWNO)- On Tuesday, December 20th, the Winona Police Department served a search warrant to a house in the 750 block of W 9th street at 10:17 a.m. Officers served the warrant and searched the house where they found over three pounds of numerous drugs in the household. 28-year-old Tyler Burbach...
